Seattle, WA

NHL

BLOG: Mrazek Ready to Make Return Soon Following Injury

The Blackhawks netminder made his first appearance at morning skate on Tuesday after being sidelined by a groin injury. Petr Mrazek dropped both of his padded knees to the ice halfway during the second period of the Blackhawks' home opener. Spreading his legs wide into the butterfly, the long-time netminder performs the move several hundred times a game without much thought. When Mrazek came up however and felt a searing pain in his inner thigh, he instantly knew what had happened.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

WASHINGTON -- — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Rangers

Embarking on a three-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1) are in Manhattan on Tuesday to take on Gerard Gallant's New York Rangers (5-3-2). Game time at Madison Square Garden is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

3 Game Essentials | Kraken (5-4-2) at Wild (5-4-1) | 5 p.m.

Seattle (3.45) is 10th in the NHL for goals per game average with 19 different Kraken scoring in the first 10 games. Next up on road trip is Wild, ranked 11th in goals per game. November 3, 2022. Time: 5 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR.
SEATTLE, WA
markerzone.com

SUTTER CALLS OUT HUBERDEAU AFTER FLAMES LOSS TO KRAKEN

Despite the Calgary Flames solid 5-3-0 start to the season, newcomer Jonathan Huberdeau has struggled to produce thus far. Those struggles continued against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night, and his head coach in Darryl Sutter is growing tired of it. The Flames lost a very winnable game to the...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Bruins Unveil Team Logo For 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic

BOSTON - The National Hockey League, Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins today unveiled the team event logos for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. The Bruins and Penguins will face off in the outdoor game on Monday, January 2 at 2 p.m. ET (TNT, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports) at Fenway Park, home of Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Game Day: Preds at Flames Preview

The Nashville Predators continue their swing through the Great White North with a visit to the Calgary Flames on Thursday. The puck drops at Scotiabank Saddledome at 8 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on Bally Sports South. Here's everything you need to know:. Line 'Em Up. Below...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Minnoesota

One of the two teams in Thursday's game was going home with a three-win streak and the Kraken made sure it was them in a solid effort in all areas and situations including the 26th shutout of Martin Jones' NHL career. After a quiet first period, it was Seattle that scored first (and often) in the middle frame to establish a lead that they wouldn't relinquish. As the game wore on, the Wild would push, but that was when Jones stood tall including stopping three shots by Kirill Kaprizov.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Global Series blog: Josh Manson

Avalanche defenseman enjoys sauna, splash in frigid Baltic Sea, 'cool experience' of open practice. Josh Manson is writing a blog for NHL.com while the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche are in Finland this week for the 2022 NHL Global Series. The Avalanche play the Columbus Blue Jackets in an NHL regular-season game at Nokia Arena in Tampere on Friday (2 p.m. ET; NHLN, SN, ALT, BSOH) and Saturday.
DENVER, CO
NHL

'A NEW CHALLENGE TONIGHT'

Dube and the Flames will have no trouble getting up for tonight's clash with the Preds. If you could only pick one, what would your Game of the Year from the 2021-22 season be?. Most, likely, would turn to the playoffs. Everyone remembers where they were, what they were doing...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Preview: Sharks vs. Panthers

The San Jose Sharks face the Florida Panthers at SAP Center on November 3 at 7:30 p.m. PT. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game notes:. Head Coach David Quinn is 1 win from 100 NHL wins. Erik Karlsson scored his first...
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

Star Power | 10 TAKEAWAYS

From Bratt being named a Star of the Week, Dano being honored, and keeping an injured Palat involved, Amanda Stein has you covered in 10 Takeaways. It's been a whirlwind of a week. Two massive wins won in two completely different ways. A 1-0 win against the Avalanche and the 7-1 win drubbing of the Blue Jackets, the Devils are passing all kinds of tests early in the season. In Vancouver yesterday, Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau called the Devils the scariest team in hockey right now and it had nothing to do with Halloween.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Preview: November 3 at Tampa Bay

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will go for a third consecutive victory Thursday as they square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 6-2-1 (13 Points, 3rd, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 3-2 Shootout Win over the Washington Capitals on Monday,...
RALEIGH, NC
Yardbarker

Blackhawks News & Rumors: Jones, Regula, Stalock, Wells, More

Just like that, the Chicago Blackhawks went from enjoying a four-game run of success to battling through a losing streak that’s now lasted the same duration. All within the span of a week, at that. It would seem that any luck that may have been lingering around the team to start the season has since faded, given some of the news coming out of Chicago these days.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Game Preview: Islanders at Blues

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (6-4-0) AT ST. LOUIS BLUES (3-5-0) 8 PM ET | ENTERPRISE CENTER. The New York Islanders look to keep their four-game win streak rolling on Thursday as they head to St. Louis to take on the Blues. The Blues come into Thursday's matchup having lost five in...
ELMONT, NY
markerzone.com

CALGARY REPORTEDLY SEEKING EXTENSION FOR VETERAN FORWARD

According to Anthony Di Marco of The Fourth Period, the Calgary Flames are exploring a contract extension for Milan Lucic. The veteran is in his fourth season with the Flames. If you recall, Lucic was signed to a massive seven-year, $42 million contract by none other than former Oilers/Bruins GM, Peter Chiarelli. He is entering the last year of that deal, and the Flames clearly do not wish to see him go just yet.
Yardbarker

Flames’ New Forward Lines Intended to Spark Entire Offence

The Calgary Flames have put their lines in a blender after consecutive losses. They are just eight games into the season and need to spark the rest of the lineup. With a number of new faces, like Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri, this was bound to happen, but in time, the lines will be shaped just right.
NHL

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 1, 2022

The Vegas Golden Knights (8-2-0) look to secure their fifth win in a row as they face the Washington Capitals (5-4-1) on Tuesday at 4 p.m. PST at Capital One Arena. Tuesday's game is first meeting of the 2022-2023 season between the Golden Knights and Capitals. The Golden Knights will...
WASHINGTON, DC

