One of the two teams in Thursday's game was going home with a three-win streak and the Kraken made sure it was them in a solid effort in all areas and situations including the 26th shutout of Martin Jones' NHL career. After a quiet first period, it was Seattle that scored first (and often) in the middle frame to establish a lead that they wouldn't relinquish. As the game wore on, the Wild would push, but that was when Jones stood tall including stopping three shots by Kirill Kaprizov.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO