WKYT 27
Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness
(WKYT) - Multiple Kentucky school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase in illness. There will be no school for both students and staff for Berea Independent, Paris Independent, Bourbon, Madison and Clark county schools. Bourbon County will be closed again on Monday. Students and staff in Madison...
wklw.com
Kentucky Recruiting Dispatchers to Provide a Lifeline to Citizens and Law Enforcement
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Nov. 3, 2022) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) is currently seeking Kentuckians to join the agency as a telecommunicator to fill 46 full-time positions at 13 posts across the commonwealth. Telecommunicators are front-line essential law enforcement personnel who answer the call to provide assistance and assurance to both citizens and law enforcement officers when someone calls 9-1-1. “Telecommunicators are essential to our law enforcement and are truly the bridge between our state troopers and the public.,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “I encourage any Kentuckian who wants a challenging, yet rewarding career, to serve their community by applying today. Let’s work together to create a better, safer Kentucky for future generations.”
WLKY.com
Early, no-excuse voting in Kentucky starts Thursday: Where to vote
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Election Day is Tuesday, but Kentucky voters can start voting as early as Thursday. Early, in-person absentee voting — no excuse needed — runs for three days this year: Nov. 3-5. Anyone registered to vote can cast their ballot on those days. But you...
wnky.com
THROWBACK THURSDAY – Southern Kentucky’s “First Farmers”
As we head into November and start thinking of Thanksgiving traditions,. celebrations of the harvest and fellowship come to mind. In this week’s Throwback. Thursday, we visit the newest exhibit at the Kentucky Museum on Western. Kentucky University’s main campus. The “First Farmers” exhibit tells stories of the...
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear Announces More Than $15 Million in Funding to Northern Kentucky Communities
COVINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 1, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear delivered $15,663,176 in infrastructure and education funding to Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties. The funding comes through the Governor’s Cleaner Water Program, his Better Schools Program, Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response funds (CDBG-CV) and the Energy and Environment Cabinet.
wymt.com
Team working to digitize records of enslaved people in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time in Kentucky, a team is working to digitize historical records of enslaved people, dating back to the late 1700s. The project will make it easier for people to access information about their family history. Downtown Lexington was the site of one of...
wymt.com
Debris pickup deadline reached for eastern Kentucky flood victims
KENTUCKY (WSAZ) – Roadside debris pickup ends today (Nov. 1) in eastern Kentucky, three months after devastating flooding wiped out communities. Crews have traveled across seven counties removing debris flood victims have placed along the sides of county and state roads. “The flooding affected so much and we had...
wpsdlocal6.com
No-excuse, in-person early voting in Kentucky begins Nov. 3
WEST KENTUCKY — The midterm election is next Tuesday. No-excuse, in-person early voting in Kentucky begins Thursday, Nov. 3 and ends Monday, Nov. 5. Anyone who is registered to vote in Kentucky is able to vote during those three days. County clerks and state leaders say it's important that you go out and vote, no matter your situation.
spectrumnews1.com
Multiple Kentucky schools will be closed Friday due to illness
KENTUCKY — Multiple school districts across the state will be closed Friday because of illness, including the flu. Some even closed Thursday and will be closed Monday. "Like with inclement weather days, the decision to close a district due to widespread illness is made by the superintendent and does not require a board vote," said Kentucky School Boards Association spokesperson Josh Shoulta. "The ability for a district to cancel school due to widespread illness, commonly referred to as taking ‘flu days’, has been used as needed by KY public schools for decades."
wpsdlocal6.com
Governor: Kentucky on course for record budget surplus again
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky is on course to achieve another record budget surplus in 2023. He calls it a sign of economic strength even as the country struggles with inflation. The state’s General Fund is projected to receive more than $15 billion in revenue...
wpsdlocal6.com
'You're pulling my leg!' Bowling Green woman wins $2 million in KY lottery
BOWLING GREEN, KY — When a Bowling Green woman's husband told her she won $2 million on a lottery ticket, she said she "about fell over." The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she didn't believe him at first — accusing him of "pulling her leg." The...
Money from interests groups floods into Kentucky nonpartisan judicial races
The large checks towards judicial races in Kentucky come as the courts are poised to tackle lawsuits dealing with weighty issues.
wnky.com
KSP provides traffic safety checkpoint reminder
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public about traffic safety checkpoints. KSP says it uses these checkpoints to promote safety on public roads. In addition, the checkpoints are meant to serve as a way to discourage drivers from breaking the law. Police...
spectrumnews1.com
What to know before Kentucky's in-person, no excuse early voting starts Thursday
KENTUCKY — Election Day is less than one week away, but voters in Kentucky don't have to wait until then to cast their ballot. Kentucky's in-person, no excuse early voting period runs from Thursday, Nov. 3 through Saturday, Nov. 5. Here's what to know if you're hoping to avoid Election Day lines and vote early this year.
WTVQ
Beshear mulls options on medical marijuana in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear gave the state an update on his progress as he examined the possibilities of executive action on legalizing medical marijuana in Kentucky. Beshear said he expects to have an announcement ready this month. This comes after an online poll conducted by Beshear’s...
2 Kentucky school districts cancel class due to flu
Although this year's flu season has just begun, the virus has already taken a toll on multiple school districts in Kentucky.
Wave 3
Modern gun deer hunting season coming up in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Autumn in Kentucky brings earlier sunsets that lead to crisp mornings and an explosion of fall colors that gives way to bare branches. Deer movement increases and builds excitement among hunters. The modern gun deer season opens in less than two weeks and is timed to...
wymt.com
County clerks prepare for early voting to begin in Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - It is almost time for early voting to begin in Kentucky. Thursday is the first of three days of early voting. Laurel County will have 15 voting centers on Election Day. No longer do people vote in their precincts. You can vote early on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at the annex building across from the courthouse in downtown London.
lakercountry.com
Flu activity widespread in Kentucky; some schools closing
Flu activity across the state is considered widespread by the Kentucky Department for Public Health with children ages 1-10 being the age group most highly affected by the flu so far this season. That increase in flu activity has led to a couple school closures, including one in a neighboring...
wpsdlocal6.com
KSP announces traffic safety checkpoints
PADUCAH — Troopers are conducting traffic stops in Western Kentucky to ensure drivers are following traffic laws and aren't driving under the influence, the Kentucky State Police announced. In a Tuesday release, the KSP clarified the intent of performing the safety checkpoints, explaining they "provide for a high visibility,...
