ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Badenoch calls for green investment to ‘future-proof’ UK economy

By Gavin Cordon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sq6Or_0itikV6v00

The UK must “future-proof” its economy by investing in cutting-edge green technologies, International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch has said.

In a speech to the green trade and investment expo in Gateshead , Tyne and Wear, on Tuesday, Ms Badenoch will say new technologies to combat climate change are creating high-paying skilled jobs while providing a route to future energy security.

Her call comes amid warnings that the UK battery start-up, Britishvolt, which had been developing a £3.8 billion gigafactory in Blyth, Northumberland , is facing potential administration, putting almost 300 jobs at risk.

Now is the time to future-proof our economy by investing in cutting-edge green technology

International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch

In her speech, Ms Badenoch is expected to highlight the UK’s success over the past two years in securing almost £20 billion in green inward  investment, creating more than 11,000 new jobs.

In a statement ahead of her address, she said: “We know trade and investment grows our economy, creates jobs and puts money in people’s pockets – but it also has the power to tackle the challenges we see around the world.

“Now is the time to future-proof our economy by investing in cutting-edge green technology, protecting our long-term energy security and creating thousands of jobs in industries of the future.

“I am committed to continuing to bang the trading drum for Britain to boost economic growth and level up the UK for generations to come.”

Among the announcements expected at the event is confirmation of a £26 million finance package for the Northern Ireland-based bus manufacturer Wrightbus, to support the export of zero emission buses around the world – including to Australia and Germany.

Meanwhile Flogas will confirm a £50 million investment to upgrade the Avonmouth terminal to store liquid petroleum gas and to handle renewable biogas and hydrogen, opening up a potential global supply of renewable fuels to the UK.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sizewell C nuclear power plant ‘under review’

The Sizewell C nuclear power plant in Suffolk is reportedly under review as the Government looks to limit spending.The new reactor, located some 30 miles north-east of Ipswich, was expected to be built by energy firm EDF.Boris Johnson promised £700 million of taxpayers’ money to the project in his final policy speech in early September as he sought to make energy security part of his legacy as prime minister.But a Government official has since told the BBC: “We are reviewing every major project – including Sizewell C.”The total cost of the Sizewell C project could be around £20 billion, according...
The Independent

Ryanair passengers board flight – only to discover their seats don’t exist

A Ryanair passenger recently boarded a flight from London Stansted to Dublin – only to find that the seat he’d booked and paid for didn’t exist.Gerry Harrington from Haverhill, Suffolk, was due to head to the Irish capital to play in a Subbuteo tournament on 21 October, but he and around eight other travellers were left “stuck at the back of the plane” when they realised there was no row 35.“When we got on the plane, we were looking for our row which wasn’t there,” Mr Harrington told the MailOnline.“It happened to a few people and suddenly we were...
The Independent

Australia offers $1m reward for help tracking Indian man suspected of murdering woman on beach

Police in Australia have announced a reward of one million Australian dollar (around £556,710.17) for information on the whereabouts of an Indian national who is suspected of murdering a woman in the country before returning to his homeland.Police in Queensland said that they are waiting for information from India on Rajwinder Singh, 38, who is suspected of murdering 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley who was found on Wangetti Beach on 22 October 2018.Detective Inspector Sonia Smith said state police officers who speak Hindi and Punjabi are waiting in an office in Cairns to be contacted from India via WhatsApp or online...
The Independent

Luxury property developer swaps glamour of Dubai to make ‘food forests’ in London

A high-flying businessman has swapped his glamourous life in Dubai for beekeeping in south east England after buying land to create green space in his local community.Khalid Undrie, 57, an interior designer and owner of a property development company, purchased the land in Harrow, north London, in 2010 on his return from the lavish United Arab Emirates city – complete with a luxurious villa, personal driver and maid.Khalid, who lives at the London property with his wife Anjum, 56, a teacher, and four children, Anisah, 31, Zahrah, 26, Uzayr, 20, and Amina, 19, stumbled upon beekeeping by chance.His plan with...
Deadline

Hong Kong Film Development Council Launches Two Funding Schemes To Boost Asian Co-productions, Streaming Content

Hong Kong’s government is introducing two new funding schemes under the Hong Kong Film Development Council (HKFDC) aimed at boosting co-productions with other Asian countries and to support the production of streaming content in Hong Kong. The ‘Hong Kong-Asian Film Collaboration Funding Scheme’ will hand out grants of up to HK$9M (US$1.15M) to a maximum of eight films that are co-produced by Hong Kong filmmakers and their counterparts in Asian countries. Applicants will be able to seek other investors in cases where the production budget exceeds the grant. The ‘Content Development Scheme for Streaming Platforms’ will be conducted through a competition to...
Variety

Hong Kong Launching Film, Streaming Production Support Schemes

Hong Kong is launching two new film and streaming support schemes, one for cross-border productions, the other for development of streaming content. The maximum total value of the two schemes is $15 million. The measures, both under the purview of the city’s Film Development Fund, are intended to shore up an industry that the local Film Producers’ Association said earlier this year was in crisis. While streaming has flourished in East Asia and elsewhere, the Hong Kong industry has failed to develop a specialized streaming production sector. The Hong Kong-Asian Film Collaboration Funding Scheme will subsidize film projects co-produced by filmmakers between...
The Independent

Climate negotiations: 30 years of melting hope and US power

Thirty years ago there was hope that a warming world could clean up its act. It didn’t.The United States helped forge two historic agreements to curb climate change then torpedoed both when new political administrations took over. Rich and poor nations squabbled about who should do what. During that time Earth warmed even faster. Hope melted, along with 36 trillion tons of ice, scientists calculate.Since 1992, when world leaders first came together to address global warming, humanity has spewed more than a trillion tons of heat-trapping carbon dioxide from fossil fuels into the air. The world got 1.1 degrees (0.6...
The Independent

Sturgeon faces MSPs investigating ferries contract

Nicola Sturgeon is set to face questions from a committee of MSPs investigating the procurement of two ferries, which are both late and over budget.The Glen Sannox and as-yet-unnamed Hull 802 being built at Ferguson Marine are now due to be delivered in 2023 and early 2024, at a potential cost of more than £300 million – three times the initial £97 million contract.In March, Audit Scotland said there had been a “multitude of failings” in the delivery of the two ferries, which are still under construction at the shipyard in Port Glasgow.The First Minister will give evidence to Holyrood’s...
The Independent

What the papers say – November 4

The papers are led by worsening economic predictions and rate rises.The i, The Independent and Daily Express fronts feature fears of the UK’s longest recession.Indepedent digital front page: The bomb victims who might have lived #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/8mGHtYO34L— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) November 3, 2022Thursday's front page: Stormy times ahead as UK faces longest recession #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/jL3uTzhNUo pic.twitter.com/tMnBbjalnZ— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) November 3, 2022The Bank of England’s rate rise is covered by The Times, Financial Times and Metro, with the latter commenting: “This will hurt.”Times: Bank rates rise to head off spiralling inflation #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/OW4O1oRCdj— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) November...
The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Friday, Oct. 28 - Nov. 4, 2022This was a week in which families fled the fighting between M23 rebels and Congolese forces near Kibumb in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Beachgoers enjoyed unusually high temperatures in the southern French Mediterranean city of Marseille and the effects of climate change were seen at Lake Garda in Italy. Voters headed to the polls in Denmark, while migrant families in Cyprus fled the Pournara migrant reception camp after fighting broke out between rival groups inside the camp. Men were rescued from a shipwreck off the coast of Greece as other migrants faced severe...
The Independent

Asylum seekers describe being dropped in London without accommodation or money

Asylum seekers have described how they were taken from a processing centre in Kent and left in central London without accommodation, appropriate clothing or money.A young man from Afghanistan told The Guardian he was among a group of 11 people dropped on the street outside Victoria Station on Tuesday evening.He told the paper he asked a bus driver, who had picked the group up from the overcrowded Manston immigration holding centre then dropped them off in the capital, where they should go.They asked me if I had any friends or family and I replied I had no one in EnglandAsylum...
The Independent

Boris Johnson had numbers to challenge Rishi Sunak, says top Tory

Sir Graham Brady has seemingly confirmed former prime minister Boris Johnson’s claim that he had enough MPs to mount a challenge to Rishi Sunak in last month’s leadership contest.Mr Johnson dropped out of the Tory leadership race, claiming he had the nominations needed to make it on to the ballot paper but could not unite the party.Speaking to the BBC, Sir Graham – chair of the Tory party’s 1922 Committee – said “two candidates” had reached the threshold, and “one of them decided not to then submit his nomination”.Sir Graham also spoke about his experiences meeting with Liz Truss and...
The Independent

Indian capital battles dangerous levels of air pollution

Indian authorities on Friday shut factories and construction sites, restricted diesel-run vehicles and deployed water sprinklers and anti-smog guns to control haze and smog enveloping the skyline of the capital region.The Delhi government closed primary schools and restricted outdoor activity for older students as the air quality index exceeded 470, considered “severe” and more than 10 times the global safety threshold, according to the state-run Central Pollution Control Board.In NOIDA, short for New Okhla Industrial Development Authority, a city on the outskirts of New Delhi, schools shifted to online classes up to the eighth grade to meet the public...
The Independent

William announces finalists of second Earthshot Prize

The Prince of Wales has announced the finalists for his second Earthshot Prize, with the shortlist including a “Great Bubble Barrier” to catch plastics before they reach the ocean, and a zero-waste city.Fifteen innovative ideas from across the globe are in the running for the environmental competition in 2022, with five winners, due to be announced in Boston in the US next month, set to receive £1 million each to develop their projects.There are also finalists from the UK for the first time, with two British-based entries being selected.Notpla Hard Material – a start-up run by Pierre Paslier and Rodrigo...
The Independent

Audi and General Mills latest to pause Twitter advertising after Musk purchase

Audi and General Mills have become the latest companies to pause advertising on Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk’s $44bn takeover.Advertisers are waiting to see how strong the platform’s content moderation will remain as the Tesla billionaire has vowed not to let it become a “free-for-all hellscape.”Minnesota-based General Mills produces products such as Cheerios and Annie’s macaroni and cheese, and their position was confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday.“As always, we will continue to monitor this new direction and evaluate our marketing spend,” spokesperson Kelsey Roemhildt told AP.Audi spokesperson Whaewon Choi-Wiles said the German automaker, which is...
The Independent

The Independent

906K+
Followers
294K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy