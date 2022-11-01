ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Pope could help reduce carbon emissions by reinstating meat-free Fridays – study

By Sam Russell
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dRaZA_0itikUEC00

The Pope could bring about a major reduction in global carbon emissions by urging Catholics to return to the traditional practice of not eating meat on a Friday, a study suggests.

Cambridge University researchers assessed the impact of a return, in 2011, to meat-free Fridays for Catholics in England and Wales.

While only around a quarter of Catholics in England and Wales changed their dietary habits, after bishops called on congregations to do so, this saved more than 55,000 tonnes of carbon a year, according to the study.

If the Pope was to reinstate the obligation for meatless Fridays to all Catholics globally, it could be a major source of low-cost emissions reductions. Even if only a minority of Catholics choose to comply

Shaun Larcom, Cambridge University

The research team say this is equivalent to 82,000 fewer people taking a return trip from London to New York over the course of a year.

They say that the environmental benefits could be scaled up if the Pope were to reinstate the obligation to Catholics around the world, or if bishops in other countries made the same call.

“For instance, even if only the United States Catholic bishops were to follow suit, the benefits would likely be 20 times larger than in the UK,” the study’s authors wrote.

The obligation to forego meat on one day of the week, which has ancient origins and is backed by Canon Law, was re-established in England and Wales after a 26-year hiatus, according to the study.

The overall Catholic share of the British population has remained largely stable for decades at just under 10%, the researchers say.

They added that the return to meat-free Fridays had “no discernible impact” on service attendance.

The current Catholic leader, Pope Francis , has called for “radical” responses to climate change.

Pope Francis has already highlighted the moral imperative for action on the climate emergency

Shaun Larcom, Cambridge University

The study’s lead author Professor Shaun Larcom, from Cambridge’s Department of Land Economy, said: “The Catholic Church is very well placed to help mitigate climate change, with more than one billion followers around the world.

“Pope Francis has already highlighted the moral imperative for action on the climate emergency, and the important role of civil society in achieving sustainability through lifestyle change.

Meat agriculture is one of the major drivers of greenhouse gas emissions.

“If the Pope was to reinstate the obligation for meatless Fridays to all Catholics globally, it could be a major source of low-cost emissions reductions.

“Even if only a minority of Catholics choose to comply, as we find in our case study.”

Traditionally, the practice of refraining from meat one day a week saw many Catholics – and large sections of the population in predominantly Christian countries – turn to fish on Fridays as a protein substitute.

The researchers based their analysis on a nationally representative survey commissioned in 2021, which had 5,055 respondents, of which 489 identified as Catholic, and on the National Diet and Nutrition Survey, conducted each year by Public Health England.

For Christians, the practice of meat-free Fridays dates back to at least Pope Nicholas I’s declaration in the 9th century.

Catholics were required to abstain from eating meat on Fridays in memory of Christ’s death and crucifixion.

However, fish and vegetables, along with crabs, turtles and even frogs, were permitted.

The researchers point out that the practice was observed so fervently among some American Catholics that it led to the invention of the Filet-o-Fish meal by the burger chain McDonald’s.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Climate negotiations: 30 years of melting hope and US power

Thirty years ago there was hope that a warming world could clean up its act. It didn’t.The United States helped forge two historic agreements to curb climate change then torpedoed both when new political administrations took over. Rich and poor nations squabbled about who should do what. During that time Earth warmed even faster. Hope melted, along with 36 trillion tons of ice, scientists calculate.Since 1992, when world leaders first came together to address global warming, humanity has spewed more than a trillion tons of heat-trapping carbon dioxide from fossil fuels into the air. The world got 1.1 degrees (0.6...
The Independent

Belgium-sized fires destroying the Arctic due to global warming

Global warming is driving an exponential increase in megafires across the Arctic, new research warns.In 2020, fires destroyed an area almost as big as Belgium as fire rates in the Siberian Arctic exceeded those of the last four decades.The number of fires was seven times higher than the average since 1982, according to the study.Scientists attributed this dramatic increase to rising temperatures as the summer of 2020 was the warmest in the last 40 years.Approximately 4.7 million hectares burned between 2019 and 2020, resulting in total emissions of 412.7 million tonnes of greenhouse gases.The increase of fires has had...
The Independent

UN chief warns planet is heading toward `climate chaos'

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Thursday that the planet is heading toward irreversible “climate chaos” and urged global leaders at the upcoming climate summit in Egypt to put the world back on track to cut emissions, keep promises on climate financing and help developing countries speed their transition to renewable energy.The U.N. chief said the 27th annual Conference of the 198 Parties of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change — better known as COP27 — “must be the place to rebuild trust and re-establish the ambition needed to avoid driving our planet over the climate cliff.”He said the...
The Independent

‘I feel disgusted society would allow this’: Desperate schoolchildren and parents shoplifting to feed themselves and their families

A joint investigation by The Independent and Evening Standard has revealed an escalating hunger crisis among children in families who live in poverty but are not eligible for free school meals.Headteachers and youth workers say this is leading to increasingly desperate behaviour from some children and mothers who are struggling with the rising cost of living, including distressed pupils stealing food from local supermarkets and the school canteen to stave off hunger and mothers resorting to shoplifting, risking a criminal record, to feed their families.Headteachers say that the group causing them “most alarm” are not children from the very...
The Independent

Asylum seekers describe being dropped in London without accommodation or money

Asylum seekers have described how they were taken from a processing centre in Kent and left in central London without accommodation, appropriate clothing or money.A young man from Afghanistan told The Guardian he was among a group of 11 people dropped on the street outside Victoria Station on Tuesday evening.He told the paper he asked a bus driver, who had picked the group up from the overcrowded Manston immigration holding centre then dropped them off in the capital, where they should go.They asked me if I had any friends or family and I replied I had no one in EnglandAsylum...
The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Friday, Oct. 28 - Nov. 4, 2022This was a week in which families fled the fighting between M23 rebels and Congolese forces near Kibumb in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Beachgoers enjoyed unusually high temperatures in the southern French Mediterranean city of Marseille and the effects of climate change were seen at Lake Garda in Italy. Voters headed to the polls in Denmark, while migrant families in Cyprus fled the Pournara migrant reception camp after fighting broke out between rival groups inside the camp. Men were rescued from a shipwreck off the coast of Greece as other migrants faced severe...
The Independent

Autumn Internationals take centre stage with elite end of rugby firmly in sport’s spotlight

The autumn arrives and the winds of change again swirl through rugby union. These have been dark, dispiriting months, with the broken boughs of the English game stripped bare by the fall of Wasps and Worcester and the sport’s relationship with brain injuries never far from the headlines.And so, with less than a year until the 2023 World Cup, an enticing, critical international campaign begins with rugby receiving the back page, top of bulletin cut-through it craves – but with very little focus on the sport itself. At a time where the three leading competitions in Europe manage to consistently...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Nadine Dorries joins Glastonbury-ticket hopefuls in online queue

Former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries was among the thousands of hopefuls queuing online for tickets for next year’s Glastonbury festival.Organisers revealed that ticket-and-coach packages for the 2023 festival sold out within half an hour, after going on sale at 6pm on Thursday.Ms Dorries tweeted her frustrations with the infamously difficult-to-acquire tickets, sharing a picture of her own computer screen.“If at first you don’t succeed, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try… Again,” she wrote.If at first you don’t succeed, try, try, try, try, try, try, try,...
The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2022This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com Read More BoE expected to confirm biggest interest rate hike in 33 years - liveZaporizhzhia nuclear plant cut off from grid - follow liveMouth cancer causes grow as cases skyrocket in UK
The Independent

William announces finalists of second Earthshot Prize

The Prince of Wales has announced the finalists for his second Earthshot Prize, with the shortlist including a “Great Bubble Barrier” to catch plastics before they reach the ocean, and a zero-waste city.Fifteen innovative ideas from across the globe are in the running for the environmental competition in 2022, with five winners, due to be announced in Boston in the US next month, set to receive £1 million each to develop their projects.There are also finalists from the UK for the first time, with two British-based entries being selected.Notpla Hard Material – a start-up run by Pierre Paslier and Rodrigo...
The Independent

King to host Cop27 reception at Buckingham Palace

The King will host a Buckingham Palace reception for business figures from across the globe and NGOs ahead of the UN climate change summit Cop27.Charles will welcome more than 200 guests to the royal residence including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who reversed his decision to skip Cop27 in Egypt next week, bowing to pressure from activists, his own environment adviser and Boris Johnson.Despite No 10’s U-turn, the King is still not planning to attend Cop27.Downing Street acknowledged on Thursday that the King might have been able to join delegates in Egypt if the prime minister had been in office earlier...
The Independent

The Independent

906K+
Followers
294K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy