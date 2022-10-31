ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Montana woman cited for shooting, skinning husky she thought was a wolf

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=391NEo_0itikOB400

(NEXSTAR) – A Montana woman has been cited for animal cruelty after authorities say she shot and killed a young husky, skinned it, and posted photos of herself with it online.

In late September, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said it was notified about several husky and shepherd mix dogs left near Doris Creek in the Flathead National Forest. Several were located and taken in by Animal Control.

The Sheriff’s Office added that the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks notified them that one of the dogs may have been shot.

‘Giant space pumpkin’: NASA explains what made sun ‘smile’ days before Halloween

Through their investigation, authorities were able to identify the woman, who told them she had mistaken the husky for a wolf pup, a local outlet reports .

In a social media post that has since been deleted but was obtained by TMZ , the woman bragged about killing a young wolf. In a separate post, she admitted to making a mistake and said she believed it “was a hybrid wolf pup.” She added that the dog was aggressive and “coming directly for” her.

According to the Associated Press , the woman has been cited with a misdemeanor rather than a felony because authorities believe they can prove negligence but not intent. The woman pleaded not guilty last week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

America’s “Little Grand Canyon” located in Missouri

KSNF/KODE — A state park in Missouri is staking claim to the nickname, “America’s Little Grand Canyon.” Grand Gulf State Park, located in South Central Missouri (along the Missouri/Arkansas state line), is one of the natural wonders of the Ozarks. The highlight of the park is the collapsed cave system (one of the nation’s largest) […]
MISSOURI STATE
WGN Radio

Biden and Harris expected in Chicago, help with midterm elections

CHICAGO — President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected in Chicago over the weekend to help Illinois Democrats prior to the midterm elections. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Biden will visit Friday for a “Get out the Vote” rally for Illinois Governor JB Pritzker that is expected to be in the Chicago area. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Three $100k, nine $50k winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois

ILLINOIS — Check your tickets! Though no one won the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, 12 lucky Illinoisans can claim a nice chunk of change. To have claimed the massive jackpot, players needed to have matched all five regular numbers plus the Powerball: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and the red Powerball 23. The […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Supreme Court clears way for Graham to face questioning in Georgia election probe

The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) to face questioning before a grand jury investigating 2020 election interference in Georgia, while emphasizing that the inquiry must abide by constitutional safeguards for lawmakers. The court’s move was a legal setback for Graham, one of several high-profile allies of former President […]
GEORGIA STATE
WGN Radio

New York reaches $523 million opioid settlement with drug manufacturer Teva

New York state has reached a $523 million settlement with drug manufacturer Teva Pharmaceuticals, closing out the state’s massive legal battle against opioid manufacturers and distributors, New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) announced on Thursday. “We are holding Teva Pharmaceuticals accountable for its role in the opioid crisis and the irreparable harm it has done to […]
NEW YORK STATE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy