Charlize Theron Stole The Show At The 'School For Good And Evil' Premiere In A High-Slit Skirt And Sheer Top

Charlize Theron took a page from Angelina Jolie’s book with her latest red carpet look. The Oscar winner showed off major leg in a high-slit skirt and sheer top at the premiere of Netflix’s The School for Good and Evil at Regency Village Theatre on October 18th in Los Angeles and her ensemble was definitely show-stopping.

We have to say Charlize Theron absolutely slayed on the red carpet for Netflix’s The School for Good and Evil LA premiere. The film is based on the popular book series by author Soman Chainani and also stars the likes of Kerry Washington. Charlize totally stunned at the premiere in a head-to-toe black Dior ensemble that included a sheer silk top, with a not-so-subtle hint of her bra underneath. Theron paired her sheer Dior top with a matching silk taffeta maxiskirt with a dangerously thigh-high slit and we’re living for this peek-a-boo leg moment. Theron has been a Dior ambassador for years, and always looks incredible in the fashion house’s designs—this time, all from creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Dior‘s cruise 2023 collection.

And to add just that extra bit of texture and sultry “evil” vibes (in the best way), she donned a a pair of fishnet tights and lace floral-embroidered boots. She posted her look on IG captioned, “Magical evening celebrating @theschoolforgoodandevilmovie with these incredible humans” and received over 100k likes from her 7.1m followers.

New Look

Charlize teased her transformation for the film in an Instagram post back in August. The naturally blonde (but currently brunette) beauty rocks curly red tresses for her latest film, and when the 46-year-old star shared the film poster with her fans, many of them found her to be unrecognizable! The Oscar winner shared The School For Good And Evil official film poster, in which she can be seen in the with red, voluminous hair, wearing a grey pea coat, a white collared shirt and a black tie underneath. Charlize’s post garnered thousands of likes and comments from her followers.

Fishnet Tights

Because Charlize showed off her gams in a pair of fishnet tights, we had to take a minute to spotlight this ever-popular trend. Stars have been loving fishnet tights recently—including Ana de Armas, who wore a pair for this jaw-dropping magazine cover last month. Gwen Stefani always loves a good pair of fishnets. And we can never forget Kendall Jenner’s fishnet tights look from Halloween.