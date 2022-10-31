ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

Charlize Theron Stole The Show At The 'School For Good And Evil' Premiere In A High-Slit Skirt And Sheer Top

By Alex Cohen
shefinds
shefinds
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xdgyo_0itikNIL00
Splash News

Charlize Theron took a page from Angelina Jolie’s book with her latest red carpet look. The Oscar winner showed off major leg in a high-slit skirt and sheer top at the premiere of Netflix’s The School for Good and Evil at Regency Village Theatre on October 18th in Los Angeles and her ensemble was definitely show-stopping.

We have to say Charlize Theron absolutely slayed on the red carpet for Netflix’s The School for Good and Evil LA premiere. The film is based on the popular book series by author Soman Chainani and also stars the likes of Kerry Washington. Charlize totally stunned at the premiere in a head-to-toe black Dior ensemble that included a sheer silk top, with a not-so-subtle hint of her bra underneath. Theron paired her sheer Dior top with a matching silk taffeta maxiskirt with a dangerously thigh-high slit and we’re living for this peek-a-boo leg moment. Theron has been a Dior ambassador for years, and always looks incredible in the fashion house’s designs—this time, all from creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Dior‘s cruise 2023 collection.

And to add just that extra bit of texture and sultry “evil” vibes (in the best way), she donned a a pair of fishnet tights and lace floral-embroidered boots. She posted her look on IG captioned, “Magical evening celebrating @theschoolforgoodandevilmovie with these incredible humans” and received over 100k likes from her 7.1m followers.

New Look

Charlize teased her transformation for the film in an Instagram post back in August. The naturally blonde (but currently brunette) beauty rocks curly red tresses for her latest film, and when the 46-year-old star shared the film poster with her fans, many of them found her to be unrecognizable! The Oscar winner shared The School For Good And Evil official film poster, in which she can be seen in the with red, voluminous hair, wearing a grey pea coat, a white collared shirt and a black tie underneath. Charlize’s post garnered thousands of likes and comments from her followers.

Fishnet Tights

Because Charlize showed off her gams in a pair of fishnet tights, we had to take a minute to spotlight this ever-popular trend. Stars have been loving fishnet tights recently—including Ana de Armas, who wore a pair for this jaw-dropping magazine cover last month. Gwen Stefani always loves a good pair of fishnets. And we can never forget Kendall Jenner’s fishnet tights look from Halloween.

Comments / 4

Related
shefinds

Megan Fox Leaves Instagram Followers Speechless In A Low-Cut Black Sheer Bodysuit While Brushing Up On Her Witchcraft Skills

Megan Fox is more than ready for spooky season! The Jennifer’s Body icon, 36, stunned fans in a curve-hugging, corset-esque black bodysuit in her latest Instagram post, and posed along with her copy of the book Moon Spells by Diane Ahlquist. The Transformers alum’s bodysuit featured sultry, sheer fabric, and a low-cut, push-up design. She paired the standout piece with black drawstring sweatpants for a chic and cozy monochromatic look. Fox shared images of herself in the outfit with her 20.7 million followers, and took stunning selfies while sitting in a crocheted swing.
Glamour

Kate Hudson Wore a Sheer Cutout Gown in the Most Unexpected Color Combo

Which celebrity is most responsible for the return of early aughts fashion trends? It's a real whodunnit, but Kate Hudson is high up among the list of suspects, especially when concerning the comeback of the most unexpected color combo: Chocolate brown and gold. The actor walked the red carpet at the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, alongside costars Kathryn Hahn, Daniel Craig, and Janelle Monae, at the closing evening of the London Film Festival on Sunday, October 16.
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
shefinds

Mila Kunis Stuns In An Ultra-Sheer Top On Her Latest Magazine Cover—She Looks Better Than Ever!

Mila Kunis showed off her epic fall style on the latest cover issue of C Magazine, giving readers an inside look into the Beverly Hills farmhouse she shares with husband Ashton Kutcher. The Black Swan actress, 39, posed for a stunning autumn-themed photoshoot for the California-centered magazine, rocking a sheer, black lace Dior top, a high-waisted, flowing brown splotchy-patterned skirt, and knee-high black Ganni boots. To complete her look, the Luckiest Girl Alive star shined in Cartier jewels, and wore her long brown tresses down, styled straight, and parted in the middle.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Glamour

Emily Ratajkowski Wore Her Most Daring Dress to Date

After modeling at New York, London, Milan, and Paris Fashion Weeks, Emily Ratajkowski is back on home turf—and she’s letting her hair down. The model was all smiles at the W anniversary bash in New York City, where she partied in a bejeweled fishnet dress with blush lingerie beneath. She usually goes for straight hair, but she switched it up and sported voluminous waves, which complemented her dramatic light pink eye shadow.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Demi Moore Teased Fans By Wearing an Unzipped Jacket With Nothing Underneath

Demi Moore is 59 years old and proving that she’s feeling fabulous in this season of life. She’s happy, healthy, and fit — and she loves to share those moments with her Instagram followers (who don’t seem to mind either).  Her latest snapshot in cold-weather gear would probably melt any snow bank on a freezing day. The first image shows Moore bundled up in a striking orange hoodie with her hair stylishly mussed up as she stares soulfully into the camera. That isn’t the only photo she’s gifting her fans, who, if they are smart, will swipe over to see the...
RadarOnline

Biggest Betrayal? Ben Affleck 'Blindsided' By Jennifer Lopez After She Clears Out His Prized Motorbike Collection Without Warning

Post-honeymoon, things are quickly beginning to sour for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The newlyweds are at odds and fighting nonstop over everything from Affleck's smoking to his clothing choices — and now, RadarOnline.com has learned J Lo got rid of her new husband's beloved motorbike collection.The pair bickered over his wardrobe and bad habits. "He's a jeans and T-shirt kind of guy and now Jennifer is trying to tell him what he can and can't wear," dished a source. As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Ben's smoking has also become an issue. "She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes," another insider disclosed. "He...
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt, 58, Is Handsome In All Denim Arriving To Grand Prix In Austin: Photos

Brad Pitt looked every inch the matinee idol as he arrived at a Grand Prix event in Austin on Friday, Oct. 21. The Bullet Train star, 58, showed up to the racetrack in a cool, light blue denim jacket and matching pants, rocking designer shades and shoes. After making his way through the event, Brad was spotted hanging out in the race pits, sporting an official mesh vest… and a bucket hat!
AUSTIN, TX
CNN

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly channeling ‘Pam & Tommy’ top the list of celebrity Halloween costumes

CNN — Some throwbacks to notable ’90s-era celebrities were standouts as the stars stepped out this weekend in costume for their Halloween festivities. One couple acknowledged a pair that came before them, when Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly channeled Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, respectively, at the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills, California on Friday night. Anderson and Lee gained newfound media attention this year due to the Hulu limited series “Pam & Tommy.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Gets Magical in Sparkling Copper Cloak & Wispy Gown for Halloween Episode of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Halloween is a serious holiday for Kelly Clarkson. After channeling “Ghostbusters” and dressing up as one of the Sanderson Sisters from “Hocus Pocus” in past years, the singer is bringing her own fairytale world to this year’s special Halloween episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and her infamous “Kellyoke” segment. In images released by NBC from the episode, which will air on Oct. 31, Clarkson is seen wearing a ghostly ensemble with guests Rose McIver, Loni Love, Kristin Hensley, and Jen Smedley in different Halloween-inspired costumes.  The ultimate “American Idol” star dressed in a long floor-length off-white gown that had her looking like a...
seventeen.com

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Hang Out at Pilates in Crop Tops and Sports Bras

What's better than one Pilates queen? *Two Pilates queens.*. BFFs that sweat together stay together — well, that's at least the vibe we're getting from Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's LA Pilates class hangout sesh. The girls showed off their enduring friendship and styling chops as they made their way to the mats — and we got front-row seats to their latest contrasting, fall fashion offerings.
HollywoodLife

Olivia Wilde Dances For Harry Styles At His LA Concert Amid Drama With Ex Jason Sudeikis

Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, 38, showed up to her boyfriend, Harry Styles’ concert to put all the drama with her ex, Jason Sudeikis, 47, on hold as she danced her troubles away. The mom-of-two was spotted by fans dancing and singing along to several of the 28-year-old’s hit songs throughout the night on Oct. 23. One of the songs that Olivia was seen throwing her arms in the air to was Harry’s “As It Was”, which a fan recorded and posted to Twitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
199K+
Followers
5K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy