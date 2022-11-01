Gisele Bündchen Is Reportedly 'Devastated To End Things With Tom'—Their Poor Kids!

Splash News

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are officially divorced, just a few months after reports came out suggesting that the 42-year-old supermodel was unhappy with the 45-year-old NFL player‘s decision to take himself out of retirement. Bündchen officially filed for divorce in Florida on October 28th, with a source telling Entertainment Tonight: “Gisele and Tom worked on the terms of their settlement with a mediator. It has all been worked out and they agreed to joint custody of their children.”

However, although things may appear to have happened very quickly and smoothly, with both Bündchen and Brady hiring their own divorce lawyers a few weeks ago, it hasn’t been easy for either of them. And a source close to the former Victoria’s Secret Angel has insisted that, despite her being the one to initiate the split, she is completely “devastated” by what has happened!

Family over football

An insider told Entertainment Tonight that the model is "devastated" to end things with her husband of 13 years; however, she felt it was the best move for herself and the children, daughter Vivian, 9, and son Benjamin, 12. (Brady is also father to John, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.)

"She needed to put her and her kids first... Gisele had enough," the source said. "Gisele has been working with her healer to stay in a place of peace and come to terms with her marriage ending. Tom and Gisele have love for one another, but Gisele knew she had to put herself and her family first over football."

Another source told the pub that, as always, things weren’t as simple as they seemed, and Brady's decision to continue playing professional football doesn’t mean that he loves his children any less! "Tom is and always has been a devoted father, he has always put his kids and family first," the source said.

"While yes, he is on the road for games and trains in between, no other husband or father gets six months off a year to be totally devoted to their family," the source continued. "He is always with his family in between games and traveling. They arrived at this situation amicably, and the children remain at the center of their world. They will continue to co parent and work together to ensure they receive the love and support needed."

Tom and Gisele speak out on social media

Both the Brazilian supermodel and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback have since addressed the divorce on social media. "We arrived at this decision amicably with gratitude for the time we spent together," Brady wrote on his Instagram Story. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart," Bündchen added. "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart."