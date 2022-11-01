ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy bills putting drivers off going electric

By Neil Lancefield
 3 days ago

More than 70% of drivers have been put off owning an electric vehicle (EV) by increases in energy prices, a new survey suggests.

An AA poll of more than 12,500 motorists indicated that rising energy bills are the main reason for not switching to an EV for 10% of people.

A further 63% said the cost of electricity has made them more reluctant to buy an EV, but it is not the main reason for sticking with a conventionally-fuelled model.

Nearly a quarter (24%) of those surveyed appear to be taking a long-term view, stating that they have not been put off going electric.

Some 3% already own an EV.

Energy bills soared by 54% for the average household on a standard variable tariff at the beginning of April when the price cap on bills was increased.

For some drivers it is a big psychological and practical leap

Edmund King, AA

AA president Edmund King believes the cost-of-living crisis means many drivers are holding on to existing vehicles longer than normal, but will consider EVs once energy markets settle down.

In a speech at the Highways UK conference in Birmingham on Wednesday, he is expected to say: “Today there are almost half a million full EVs on the roads in the UK, with more models coming to market each month.

“However, the cost of living and higher electricity costs are deterring almost three-quarters of drivers from making the switch now.

“For some drivers it is a big psychological and practical leap from tried and trusted petrol or diesel cars to full electric models.

“However, after making that leap drivers will not go back, and the switch ultimately will lead to lower running costs and less damage to the environment.”

Sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans in the UK will be banned from 2030.

But latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders show the rapid increase in sales of new pure electric cars has slowed in recent months.

The number of registrations during the first three months of the year was 102% more than during the same period in 2021.

At the end of September, the year-to-date increase had fallen to 40.3%.

Comments / 66

Mike semones
2d ago

EV's are not environmentally friendly and in the U.S. our outdated grid system has enough strain on it already,plus lithium minds destroy natural water that cannot be used for consumption,in the end its just more political rhetoric from the left causing energy bills to increase in an already fragile economy.

Reply(8)
38
Blake Woods
3d ago

That’s because people don’t like things being forced on them climate change has been around for millions of years before fossil fuels

Reply(2)
46
AJK
2d ago

Aside from the cost of electricity; what about the cost off the EV’s themselves? My cars are paid for, I’m not too keen on having another car payment.

Reply(2)
20
