NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Cruises to Exhibition Win over Minnesota-Crookston, 98-64
FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State men's basketball team knocked down 15 three-pointers on its way to a 98-64 exhibition victory over Minnesota-Crookston on Wednesday night inside the Scheels Center. Sophomore forward Andrew Morgan led the Bison with 22 points in 18 minutes, making 8-of-9 from the floor....
South Dakota Lotto Ticket Wins Big Powerball Money
Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is one of the largest in history at $1.5 billion. Can you imagine winning this?! Well, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to it. A Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenient store just won a portion of this money.
Two-vehicle Fargo crash results in life-threatening injuries
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — A two-vehicle crash in Fargo on Wednesday afternoon resulted in a young man receiving serious, life-threatening injuries. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on 40th Avenue South, while an SUV, driven by a 15-year-old Fargo female and […]
Country Act Who Was Just In Bismarck Announces Fargo, ND Show
Tickets go on sale this Friday for this artist who was recently in Bismarck.
valleynewslive.com
WF neighborhood raises health concerns on nearby concrete excavating business
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo neighborhood is blowing the whistle tonight in hopes of breathing easier. Steve Narlock has lived in his neighborhood on Riverwood Drive for nearly three decades and says it use to be picture perfect. “It was nice! You could go out,...
kvrr.com
Moorhead Police respond to disturbance involving Minnesota Senate candidate
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Republican state Senate candidate Dan Bohmer, who’s facing fallout from a controversial DFL caucus attack ad, was the subject of a police call in Moorhead Wednesday night. A police report obtained through an open records request by KVRR News shows police responded to a...
dakotafreepress.com
Noem’s Money Mostly from Elsewhere; Smith Powered Mostly by South Dakota Dollars
As Kristi Noem brings out-of-state political celebs to campaign for her in Sioux Falls, John Hult of South Dakota Searchlight notes that Noem continues to be mostly funded by out-of-state donors:. Around 80% of the individual donor addresses listed on Gov. Kristi Noem’s most recent campaign finance filing are out-of-state,...
kfgo.com
West Fargo man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle-SUV collision in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – A West Fargo man was seriously hurt when the motorcycle he was driving struck an SUV in Fargo late Wednesday afternoon. Fargo and West Fargo Police along with the State Patrol responded to the scene at 40th Avenue and 66th Street S. Jake Krumm, 18, was...
dakotanewsnow.com
Pro-marijuana group says state officials may have broken laws
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The group that pushed forward South Dakota’s medical marijuana measure in 2020 is officially sitting out of the 2022 election and not actively promoting any measure. But it’s taking a closer look at the actions from opponents of Initiated Measure 27 and other pro-marijuana measures.
KELOLAND TV
Effort to stop mail-in ballots from being counted in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the election just days away, a bombshell has been dropped in Minnehaha County that could have huge implications on the outcome. Two people have filed court documents to stop Minnehaha County from counting mail-in absentee ballots. There are more than 100 pages. The...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Three arrested in connection to Fargo murder
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three people have been arrested in connection to the murder of Phillip Dewey Bergquist in Fargo. Berquist was found dead near the Red River on Sunday, October 30. George Ortiz, Joseph M. Poitra and David Reyneros were arrested in Fargo on November 1. Ortiz...
newsdakota.com
Valley City Fire Truck Gets A Traditional Push
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City purchased a used fire truck last month to replace an aging one for their volunteer Fire Department. Fire Chief Scott Magnuson said with the purchase of this used truck saved the city more than $600-thousand dollars. Magnuson talked about an age-old tradition...
kvrr.com
Fargo Police identify body found in Red River
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo Police Department identifies the body found in the Red River. The man is 32-year-old Phillip Bergquist and has no permanent address. Police responded to a report around 11:15 Sunday morning, just north of Main Avenue. Anyone with information related to this incident or...
KFYR-TV
Fargo’s Mr. Spindle is known around the world and in certain Hollywood set designer circles
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - Bob Matthews owns a woodworking company in Fargo, but he’s known around the world by a different name. Mr. Spindle has been a family business since 1977 when they began selling lumber to stores like Lowes, Menards and Home Depot. But things changed in 1988 when they got a special request from a lumber yard in Chicago. Owner Robert Matthews quickly learned he would need a lot more than the few pieces of new and specialized equipment he bought to fill the request.
kvrr.com
Reese Jr. Changes Course, Wants Trial For Factory Killings in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — A man charged with three counts of murder in the shooting deaths of two co-workers and their unborn child at a Fargo factory last year has changed course and wants to proceed with a trial, the defense said during a change of plea hearing Monday.
kvrr.com
Motorcycle driver killed in Fargo crash identified
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has also released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Burt, of Byron, Minnesota, was killed when he accelerated while driving out of a parking lot, lost control, and hit a curb.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Investigation continues into body found in Red River near Downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department says a man's body was pulled from the Red River Sunday near a train bridge next to the Downtown Bike Trail. Authorities say they responded around 11 a.m. to the incident, which was called in by a passerby. FPD is continuing to investigate...
kvrr.com
Kupec: Neighbors, others witnessed GOP opponent abusing ex-wife
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – There’s more fallout from an attack ad that targets Republican Minnesota State Senate candidate Dan Bohmer. The ad, paid for by the DFL Senate Caucus, uses court documents from Bohmer’s 2021 divorce that allege Bohmer harassed and mistreated his ex-wife. Bohmer denies the accusations.
South Dakota stabbing victim names attacker before dying
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized with stab wounds after an attack at a Sioux Falls apartment Sunday night. Early this morning, police arrested a suspect and charged him with homicide. Police rushed to this small apartment building on West 9th Street after a reported stabbing.They found […]
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Arson not ruled out in north Fargo fire investigation
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fargo Fire officials continue to investigate what caused a house fire in north Fargo, and they have not yet ruled out arson. Officials have confirmed to Valley News Live that there was no one living at the home in the 700 block of 12th St North, and the home was set to be demolished.
