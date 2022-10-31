ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

NDSU Bison Athletics

NDSU Cruises to Exhibition Win over Minnesota-Crookston, 98-64

FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State men's basketball team knocked down 15 three-pointers on its way to a 98-64 exhibition victory over Minnesota-Crookston on Wednesday night inside the Scheels Center. Sophomore forward Andrew Morgan led the Bison with 22 points in 18 minutes, making 8-of-9 from the floor....
FARGO, ND
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

South Dakota Lotto Ticket Wins Big Powerball Money

Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is one of the largest in history at $1.5 billion. Can you imagine winning this?! Well, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to it. A Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenient store just won a portion of this money.
DELL RAPIDS, SD
KX News

Two-vehicle Fargo crash results in life-threatening injuries

FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — A two-vehicle crash in Fargo on Wednesday afternoon resulted in a young man receiving serious, life-threatening injuries. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on 40th Avenue South, while an SUV, driven by a 15-year-old Fargo female and […]
FARGO, ND
dakotanewsnow.com

Pro-marijuana group says state officials may have broken laws

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The group that pushed forward South Dakota’s medical marijuana measure in 2020 is officially sitting out of the 2022 election and not actively promoting any measure. But it’s taking a closer look at the actions from opponents of Initiated Measure 27 and other pro-marijuana measures.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Three arrested in connection to Fargo murder

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three people have been arrested in connection to the murder of Phillip Dewey Bergquist in Fargo. Berquist was found dead near the Red River on Sunday, October 30. George Ortiz, Joseph M. Poitra and David Reyneros were arrested in Fargo on November 1. Ortiz...
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Valley City Fire Truck Gets A Traditional Push

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City purchased a used fire truck last month to replace an aging one for their volunteer Fire Department. Fire Chief Scott Magnuson said with the purchase of this used truck saved the city more than $600-thousand dollars. Magnuson talked about an age-old tradition...
VALLEY CITY, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo Police identify body found in Red River

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo Police Department identifies the body found in the Red River. The man is 32-year-old Phillip Bergquist and has no permanent address. Police responded to a report around 11:15 Sunday morning, just north of Main Avenue. Anyone with information related to this incident or...
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

Fargo’s Mr. Spindle is known around the world and in certain Hollywood set designer circles

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - Bob Matthews owns a woodworking company in Fargo, but he’s known around the world by a different name. Mr. Spindle has been a family business since 1977 when they began selling lumber to stores like Lowes, Menards and Home Depot. But things changed in 1988 when they got a special request from a lumber yard in Chicago. Owner Robert Matthews quickly learned he would need a lot more than the few pieces of new and specialized equipment he bought to fill the request.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Motorcycle driver killed in Fargo crash identified

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has also released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Burt, of Byron, Minnesota, was killed when he accelerated while driving out of a parking lot, lost control, and hit a curb.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Investigation continues into body found in Red River near Downtown Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department says a man's body was pulled from the Red River Sunday near a train bridge next to the Downtown Bike Trail. Authorities say they responded around 11 a.m. to the incident, which was called in by a passerby. FPD is continuing to investigate...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Kupec: Neighbors, others witnessed GOP opponent abusing ex-wife

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – There’s more fallout from an attack ad that targets Republican Minnesota State Senate candidate Dan Bohmer. The ad, paid for by the DFL Senate Caucus, uses court documents from Bohmer’s 2021 divorce that allege Bohmer harassed and mistreated his ex-wife. Bohmer denies the accusations.
MINNESOTA STATE
KCAU 9 News

South Dakota stabbing victim names attacker before dying

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized with stab wounds after an attack at a Sioux Falls apartment Sunday night. Early this morning, police arrested a suspect and charged him with homicide. Police rushed to this small apartment building on West 9th Street after a reported stabbing.They found […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Arson not ruled out in north Fargo fire investigation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fargo Fire officials continue to investigate what caused a house fire in north Fargo, and they have not yet ruled out arson. Officials have confirmed to Valley News Live that there was no one living at the home in the 700 block of 12th St North, and the home was set to be demolished.
FARGO, ND

