Just as we anticipated, prequel projects The Winchesters and Walker: Independence have both been ratings successes for The CW. But, for loyal fans tuning in week after week hoping for extra episodes beyond each show’s debut 13-episode-season, unfortunately, it doesn’t look like that’s in the cards for either production. Deadline reports that The CW has no plans to send in back orders for either show, meaning they’ll likely remain at the half-season length they’re slated for right now. There has also been no word on whether either project will be greenlit for a Season 2, but to think that these shows would be canceled — even with the network’s ongoing budget cuts — feels beyond the realm of possibilities.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO