Collider
'Dead to Me' Season 3 Trailer: Secrets Won’t Remain Buried For Long
We’re just a couple of weeks away from the premiere of the final season of Dead to Me, so it’s high time we got another trailer to hype up the upcoming episodes. Netflix released today new footage for the upcoming episodes that underscores a very simple truth: The series will go out with a bang. Once again, the story will follow two friends who bonded over the fact that they think they are above the law.
Collider
First Seasons of 'The Winchesters' and 'Walker: Independence' Not Getting Back Orders on The CW
Just as we anticipated, prequel projects The Winchesters and Walker: Independence have both been ratings successes for The CW. But, for loyal fans tuning in week after week hoping for extra episodes beyond each show’s debut 13-episode-season, unfortunately, it doesn’t look like that’s in the cards for either production. Deadline reports that The CW has no plans to send in back orders for either show, meaning they’ll likely remain at the half-season length they’re slated for right now. There has also been no word on whether either project will be greenlit for a Season 2, but to think that these shows would be canceled — even with the network’s ongoing budget cuts — feels beyond the realm of possibilities.
HuffPost
Seth Meyers: Kari Lake Is Still 'Creepy' No Matter How Good Her Fake Lighting Is
Kari Lake is just as looney as some of the worst conspiracy theorists, but she’s “much slicker,” Meyers said.
Collider
‘Enola Holmes 2’ Director Harry Bradbeer Reveals How a Real Event Inspired the Sequel
With his sequel film Enola Holmes 2 hitting Netflix on November 4, director Harry Bradbeer sat down with Collider’s editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub to share a little insight on Enola Holmes’ (Millie Bobby Brown) return to screen. After the events of the first film, Enola sets out to establish her very own detective agency on the industrial streets of London. This proves to be a trickier undertaking than she’d expected, both in separating herself from her acclaimed older brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill), and tackling the difficult societal atmosphere of the times.
Collider
Vince Vaughn's 'Christmas With the Campbells' Sets Holiday Release Date
Vince Vaughn's upcoming Christmas romantic comedy, Christmas With the Campbells officially has a release date. The new holiday film will be released in theaters and on streaming on AMC+ beginning on December 2, 2022, right at the start of the most wonderful time of the year. Christmas With the Campbells...
Collider
'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story's Rainn Wilson on the 'Boogie Nights'-Inspired Pool Scene and the Brilliant Script
Co-written by “Weird Al” Yankovic and director Eric Appel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is the People's Choice Award-winning, appropriately parodied musical biopic of the man himself. Featuring an ensemble cast portraying a full roster of celebrity cameos, this hysterical movie chronicles Yankovic’s (played by Daniel Radcliffe) “very true,” and at times challenged, rise to satire stardom. In the film, Rainn Wilson portrays Dr. Demento, Yankovic’s mentor of sorts who aids the young man in his quest for comedy.
Collider
First 'Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again’ Image Teases Nick Daley's Animated Return
The first look at Disney’s animated feature Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again has been released. The image sees our protagonist Nick, in the familiar ambiance of the Museum of Natural History, standing in front of the skeleton of a huge dinosaur. He seems quite curiou,s just like his father. The feature is being made by Shawn Levy’s production company 21 Laps and is helmed by director Matt Danner, based partially on the famous children’s book by Milan Trenc which has been adapted by Ray DeLaurentis, and William Schifrin.
