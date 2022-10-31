Read full article on original website
Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.
A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
Billionaire Jeff Bezos Is in Trouble
Billionaire Jeff Bezos has been keeping a low profile in recent months. He briefly broke his silence last month to issue a dire warning about the economy at a time when economic concerns are running high. "Yep, the probabilities in this economy tell you to batten down the hatches," Bezos...
Robinhood, Coinbase find sanctuary in interest income amid market rout
(Reuters) – For U.S. online trading companies an often-overlooked financial metric could act as a bulwark against softening demand in the third quarter, according to analysts. The U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate hikes are expected to drive up interest income for commission-free brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc and cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase...
Uber whistleblower says current business model ‘absolutely’ unsustainable
LISBON (Reuters) -Mark MacGann, the whistleblower behind the so-called Uber Files, said on Wednesday that the ride-hailing company seemed to be taking steps toward improving its work culture, but that its business model was still “absolutely” unsustainable. The Guardian and Le Monde newspapers reported in July that Uber...
Australian watchdog to take Dell to court for alleged misleading cost claims
(Reuters) -Australia’s competition regulator said on Friday it would take the local unit of U.S. computer firm Dell Technologies Inc to court for allegedly misleading people about the cost of buying add-on monitors. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said between August 2019 to Dec. 16, 2021, Dell...
Qualcomm sharply lowers forecast on smartphone slump, shares slide
(Reuters) -Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc forecast that revenue would come in $2 billion less than Wall Street analysts estimated for the current quarter due to a sharp drop in smartphone sales, and its shares sank 7% in after-hours trading. Qualcomm also said profits would be less than expected. Decades-high inflation, the...
L’Or al denies report saying it suspended Twitter ad spending
(Reuters) -Cosmetics maker L’Or al SA said it had not suspended advertising spending on Twitter, denying a Financial Times report from earlier on Wednesday that cited sources familiar with the matter. “L’Or al did not make any decision to suspend advertising spending on Twitter,” a company spokesperson told Reuters...
US stocks surge after solid jobs report and speculation of China emerging from lockdowns
The 261,000 jobs added in October "don't suggest inflation is likely to slow at the rate the Fed is looking for," Orion's Rusty Vanneman told Insider.
Russia’s Yandex posts 46% jump in revenues in Q3, expands search share
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian internet giant Yandex on Thursday reported a 46% year-on-year increase in third quarter revenue to 133.2 billion roubles ($2.14 billion) and expanded its dominant share in the domestic search market. Yandex in August agreed to sell its news aggregator, content platform Zen and homepage yandex.ru to state-controlled...
U.S. FCC commissioner visits Taiwan to discuss cybersecurity, telecoms
TAIPEI/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr is in Taiwan this week for meetings on 5G, cybersecurity and telecoms, his office and the de facto U.S. embassy in Taiwan said on Wednesday. Carr is the latest senior official from the United States to visit the island and the first...
