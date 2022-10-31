Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrow sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm electionsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Researchers Say, Intermittent fasting affects female reproductive hormonesSaurabhChicago, IL
Catapult a Pumpkin 2022 scheduled for 11/5Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
Related
uicflames.com
Weekend Trip on Deck for Volleyball
CHICAGO -- The UIC volleyball team is back in action this weekend with a pair of road games against a pair of fellow MVC newcomers. • The Flames open the weekend Friday night at Murray State before rounding out the trip with a Saturday evening contest at Belmont. • UIC...
uicflames.com
Flames Top Thunder in Final Exhibition Contest
CHICAGO – The UIC women's basketball team squared off against Wheaton College Wednesday evening in the final exhibition tune-up for the Flames. UIC jumped out to a commanding lead and never looked back, picking up the 67-40 victory over the Thunder. Three Flames scored in double figures, led by...
uicflames.com
Flames Rout Scarlet Hawks in Lone Exhibition
CHICAGO – The UIC men's basketball team cruised to a 90-52 victory over Illinois Tech Tuesday (Nov. 1) evening in the Flames' lone exhibition contest. Tre Anderson, making his UIC debut, led all scorers with 22 points and filled out the stat sheet with six rebounds, four assists and a steal. Anderson was 1-of-4 Flames to reach double figures against the Scarlet Hawks, as freshman Cameron Fens scored 13, Jace Carter added 12 and Filip Skobalj dropped 11.
uicflames.com
Flames Close Out Exhibition Action Wednesday Against Wheaton
CHICAGO – The UIC women's basketball team rounds out preseason action Tuesday evening when the Flames take on Wheaton in exhibition action. Tip-off inside Credit Union 1 Arena is slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday's contest is the second of two exhibitions on the schedule for the Flames. This past...
uicflames.com
Flames Fall to Drake, Turn Focus to Postseason
UIC dropped its regular season finale at Drake by a 3-1 score Wednesday night. Drake scored twice in three minutes to extend a one-goal lead, before Andres Moreno headed in his third goal of the season to avoid the shutout. "Drake is undefeated and untied at home, and there's a...
Bears trades, White Sox new manager highlight ‘The Afternoon Lineup’
CHICAGO – The beginning of November has brought some major news in Chicago sports, one from a team still playing and another one that’s trying to build up their team for next season. After the Bears traded Robert Quinn to the Eagles and then Roquan Smith to the Ravens, general manager Ryan Poles decided to […]
Four Hoosiers Hold Winning Powerball Tickets – One Sold Evansville
What are the odds of four winning Powerball tickets being sold in Indiana? I suppose you could say the odds were in someone's favor because there were four tickets sold Monday, October 31, 2022, that are worth between $50,000 and $1,000,000. Where Did You Purchase Lottery Tickets?. It's pretty cool...
fox32chicago.com
Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in northwest Indiana
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a gas station in northwest Indiana sold a winning $1 million ticket for Monday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7523 located at 1 West 81st Street in Merrillville, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for...
WGNtv.com
Powerful & possibly damaging wind heading our way
ONE OF THE WARMEST NOVEMBER OPENS OF THE PAST 151 YEARS IN CHICAGO–INCLUDING 70+-DEG TEMPS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY—IS TO BE FOLLOWED BY A CLASSIC HIGH WIND SET-UP SATURDAY, ONE WHICH COULD UNLEASH A PERIOD OF 50+ MPH WINDS—WATCH FOR POTENTIAL ADVISORIES OF WARNINGS FOR HIGH WINDS SATURDAY.
fox32chicago.com
Winning $1 million Illinois Lottery ticket sold in suburban Chicago
PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Check your tickets, because a liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for Sunday's midday drawing. The lucky person is now the seventh Illinois Lucky Day Lotto player to win a prize of a million dollars or more so far this year. The...
Chance at $1 billion Illinois jackpot up for grabs at Southwest Side store
CHICAGO (CBS) – Jackpot hopefuls were lined up for hours to play a special game for an extra shot at $1 billion.CBS 2's Lauren Victory visited a lottery dealer on the Southwest Side called the Lucky Mart on 87th Street, and found out it lives up to its name.It's one of the winningest lottery ticket-selling stores in Illinois. On Monday, people walked away with extra tickets if they were extra lucky.Somehow, Illinois Lottery doesn't have a name for the machine. But the object of the game is to grab as many free Powerball tickets as possible while they blow around...
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all. […]
Human remains found in Chicago neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Human remains have been found in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.Chicago police said the remains were discovered Wednesday morning at Washington about a block west of Cicero. The medical examiner is doing an autopsy on Thursday.Police detectives are conducting a death investigation but have not released much information on the case.
cwbchicago.com
‘Kia boy’ ran from bullet-riddled car in River North, officials say
CHICAGO — Prosecutors say a man driving a stolen, bullet-riddled Kia crashed into several parked cars in River North, then abandoned the vehicle, and ran away when it could no longer operate because it was heavily damaged. Surveillance video shows two men bailing out of the car and running away, but Chicago cops caught them nearby minutes later.
Hundreds of apartments now available at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some people have so much fun shopping, you would think they live at the mall.But now people can actually call the Fox Valley Mall home.This afternoon - more than 300 new apartments are officially open in Aurora.Lumen of Fox Valley is a mix of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.There's also a swimming pool with a deck and grilling stations.It was built where the sears store used to be.
12 students hospitalized after pepper spray accidently discharged at South Side school
The Chicago Fire Department said the incident happened at Parker Community Academy in Englewood. 12 students were hit by the spray while gathered in the school’s cafeteria and were transported to hospitals in fair condition.
Man stabbed in domestic incident in South Shore
CHICAGO — A man was stabbed by a known individual inside of a home on the city’s South Shore neighborhood early Thursday morning. The 28-year-old man sustained a stab wound during a physical altercation with a known individual at the 2000 block of East 75th Street around 3:30 a.m. The man was transported to the […]
Provocateur artist pastes ‘White Only’ signs around Hyde Park advertising gallery, alarming some residents
Jarring flyers bearing the words “White Only,” a noose and a QR code are advertising Chicago artist Hyero Veney’s upcoming "Yts Only" Bucktown art show, and are not postings by white supremacists. In an interview and on the exhibition’s website, Hyero, a 23-year-old Black artist who goes...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with threatening to 'mutilate and kill' Darren Bailey
CHICAGO - Prosecutors say anger over a political television ad at a bar led a Chicago man to send Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey a voicemail threatening to mutilate and kill him and his family — a threat that also prompted a lockdown of schools associated with the state senator and his family.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in Fernwood shooting
CHICAGO - A man has been charged in connection with a shooting last month in the Fernwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Corey Monegain, 25, is accused of shooting a 22-year-old man on Oct. 14 in the 10200 block of South LaSalle Street, according to Chicago police. Monegain was arrested...
Comments / 0