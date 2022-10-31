Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenHighland, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
BCH Earns Accreditation from National Financial Accountability OrganizationBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
Dolton crash between semi-truck, car leaves 1 dead
One person was killed after a crash in south suburban Dolton Wednesday morning, authorities said.
fox32chicago.com
1 dead in crash involving semi-truck on I-55 in DuPage County
DuPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - One person was killed in a vehicle crash involving a semi-truck in DuPage County Tuesday afternoon. At about 12:19 p.m., Illinois State Police District 2 troopers responded to I-55 northbound near Lemont Road for a two unit vehicle crash. Upon arrival, troopers discovered the crash involved...
wjol.com
Entrance Ramp Now Open Following Rollover Crash
A roll over crash has Route 30 ramp to northbound I-55 was closed. A crash occurred at 4:30 a.m. Several emergency vehicles are on the scene. Witnesses report a motorist was trying to make a left turn from Route 30 onto the ramp to I-55 northbound. That car flipped over and another may be in the field. Joliet police were on the scene, it reopened at about 6:30 a.m.
1 killed in fiery crash involving semi in Dolton
DOLTON, Ill — One person was killed in a high-speed crash involving a semi truck in south suburban Dolton Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Sibley Boulevard near Wentworth. Police said a driver of a vehicle, believed to be speeding, struck another car and then spun out and struck a semi truck traveling in the opposite […]
wjol.com
Chain Reaction School Bus Crash In Bolingbrook Sends Over A Dozen To the hospital
Fourteen students and one adult were transported to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries a chain reaction school bus crash in Bolingbrook. Bolingbrook Police responded to the area of Lily Cache Lane and Creekside Drive reference a traffic crash involving multiple school buses on Tuesday, November 1st at 2:15 p.m. The investigation revealed westbound traffic was backed up on Lily Cache Ln. and a school bus leaving Bolingbrook High School had struck the rear of another bus, causing that bus to strike the rear of another bus. All three buses were carrying high school students at the time of the crash.
abc57.com
Police chase ends with suspect vehicle in St. Joseph River
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A police chase that began in Berrien County ended when the suspect's vehicle landed in the St. Joseph River, according to Berrien County dispatch. At 5:03 p.m., the South Bend Fire Department was called to the area of Riverside Drive and East Marion Street for the incident.
WNDU
Multiple crews called to fire in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Fire Marshals are investigating after a fire devastated a family business in La Porte. The fire happened at GTW Enterprises, INC., located at 183 W 800 N, in La Porte County. Around 1:10 a.m. on Thursday morning, neighbors noticed the building was on...
I-55 crash near Lemont kills one person, shuts down multiple lanes of traffic
CHICAGO (CBS) – A person was killed and multiple lanes of traffic were shut down on Interstate 55 as a result of a car crash near Lemont on Tuesday.Illinois State Police troopers responded to the crash on I-55 northbound lanes near Lemont Road in DuPage County around 12:19 p.m., according to a news release. The crash involved a semi-truck and Dodge passenger car, police said.One person was pronounced dead at the scene.Around 12:30 p.m., the two right lanes of I-55 northbound near Lemont Road were closed for the investigation into the crash and remained closed as of mid-afternoon on Tuesday.ISP is in the early stages of its investigation. The agency provided no further details.Also on Tuesday, ISP reported a second crash along I-55 Tuesday afternoon in which a semi-trailer overturned around 2:37 p.m., blocking all southbound lanes of southbound traffic near Illinois 171 in Cook County.No injuries were reported at the scene and all lanes were reopened shortly after 3 p.m.
abc57.com
Victim of shooting on Huey Street dies from injuries
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One of the victims of a shooting in the 1600 block of Huey Street on Saturday has died, according to the South Bend Police Department. Demetrius Echols, 35, of Michigan City, was pronounced deceased at the hospital this week due to his injuries. His family has...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Drug Related Chase
(La Porte, IN) - Charges are filed against a man who failed in his bid to outrun the police in La Porte. Brian Moreau, 35, of La Porte is charged with resisting law enforcement. According to police, an officer Saturday night attempted to stop a Chevy Avalanche for not having...
Tinley Park HS student saves mother who had medical emergency while driving
Both mother and daughter are OK.
fox32chicago.com
$5K reward offered for 'armed and dangerous' suspect who killed man on Facebook Live: US Marshals
GARY, Ind. - The US Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an "armed and dangerous" man who is wanted in a murder last June in Michigan. An arrest warrant has been issued for Coreyeon Brown, 25, who is accused of fatally shooting Terrill Smith as he streamed himself live on Facebook from outside a Ypsilanti Township home on June 28, according to Fox 2 Detroit.
1 man dead after gunfire exchange, vehicle crash in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. — A man was pronounced dead after police were called to a report of shots fired in Joliet Sunday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Columbia St and Henderson Ave around 12:20 p.m. where they found a SUV crashed on its side with an unresponsive 27-year-old man inside. […]
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges for Extreme Road Rage
(La Porte County, IN) - Road rage led to punches and a driver striking a man with his vehicle near Michigan City. Ryan Perrin, 36, of Trail Creek, is charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a level 6 felony, and Class B misdemeanor disorderly conduct. According to court...
fox32chicago.com
3 suspects at large following early morning car chase on I-57: state police
CHICAGO - Three suspects fled police on foot following a car chase on northbound I-57 Saturday morning. State police say troopers were pursuing a vehicle wanted in connection to a carjacking in Homewood. Around 4:49 a.m., troopers followed the car on I-57 then into the 16000 block of South Ashland...
Missing person sought by Crystal Lake police
Michael K. Mabry was last seen on Sept. 21 in Cicero, and friends and family have not seen him since, according to a bulletin put out by Crystal Lake police. Foul play is not suspected, authorities say.
abc57.com
One dead, three injured in crash on US 12
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. -- One person died and several others were injured in a head-on collision on US 12 Wednesday afternoon, according to Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police. The investigation revealed Ariel Villa, 27, was traveling westbound on US 12 near Island Road when his vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on, police said.
Police: Bank robbed in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. — A bank was robbed late Monday afternoon in Joliet. According to the Joliet Police Department, officers were called to PNC Bank in the 2400 block of Route 59 for an activated alarm around 4:48 p.m. When police arrived, they learned the bank had been robbed. Police said a man entered the bank […]
Person in Custody After Possibly Contaminated Halloween Candy Reported in South Chicago Heights
A person is in custody after Halloween candy that was possibly contaminated was reported and turned in to police in South Chicago Heights on Monday, according to officials. The candy thought to be contaminated appeared as yellow gummy bears inside a black plastic zip-up pouch with no branding or print. Police said the candy was reported to them by a mother and grandmother of a child on Cherry Lane in the southern suburb.
Bodycam video shows moments before Chicago police shoot, kill man in Old Town: COPA
The officer quickly pulled his gun and opened fire on the suspect. ABC7 froze the video at that moment.
Comments / 0