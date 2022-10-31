CHICAGO (CBS) – A person was killed and multiple lanes of traffic were shut down on Interstate 55 as a result of a car crash near Lemont on Tuesday.Illinois State Police troopers responded to the crash on I-55 northbound lanes near Lemont Road in DuPage County around 12:19 p.m., according to a news release. The crash involved a semi-truck and Dodge passenger car, police said.One person was pronounced dead at the scene.Around 12:30 p.m., the two right lanes of I-55 northbound near Lemont Road were closed for the investigation into the crash and remained closed as of mid-afternoon on Tuesday.ISP is in the early stages of its investigation. The agency provided no further details.Also on Tuesday, ISP reported a second crash along I-55 Tuesday afternoon in which a semi-trailer overturned around 2:37 p.m., blocking all southbound lanes of southbound traffic near Illinois 171 in Cook County.No injuries were reported at the scene and all lanes were reopened shortly after 3 p.m.

