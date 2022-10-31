Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
GV Wire
Celebrated ‘Shock Jock’ from Fresno Retires From Hugely Popular SoCal Radio Show
After 32 years, a celebrated Southern California “shock jock,” who got his start on Fresno State’s campus radio station, is retiring from the show that made him a star. Cookie “Chainsaw” Randolph is leaving a massively popular San Diego morning show in December, along with co-host Dave Rickards, radio station KGB-FM announced on Tuesday.
Local cookie vendor goes from tent to trailer
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local cookie vendor recently upgraded from pop-up tents to a new trailer. Dad’s Cookies is a local cookie vendor whose owner, Lance Sanchez, has been baking cookies for over 20 years. Sanchez said the beginning of his business began over the pandemic when people started ordering cookies from him daily. […]
Former Fresno councilman 'frozen by fear' as friend attacked
Former Fresno City Councilman Oliver Baines says he was frozen by fear and even lost consciousness briefly on the day he thought his longtime friend was going to kill him.
GV Wire
Sang Family’s Multi-Million-Dollar Gift to Community Regional Will Enhance Birthing Experience
Community Health System (CHS) recently announced a $2.5 million gift to enhance the postpartum department at Community Regional Medical Center. The gift was made by the Sang family in honor of Dr. New Sang’s mother, Dr. Orathai Sangrujiveth, who has provided care to newborns at Community’s hospitals for more than 37 years.
thesungazette.com
Ticket matching 5 of 6 lottery numbers sold in Visalia
The ticket was sold on Oct. 31 at the Visalia Chevron in the Rancho Viejo Shopping Center, on the corner of Walnut Avenue and Akers Street. An unnamed resident was one of two lucky participants in California’s Powerball Lottery to match five of six winning lottery numbers and won $790,446. The second ticket was sold in Los Angeles, and the two winners split $1,580,892, according to Greg Parashak, California Lottery spokesperson.
Fresno organization asks for shoe donations for local kids
A Fresno organization is taking action to make sure kids have all the essentials for school. The group Boys 2 Men-Girls 2 Women, is hosting its first-ever shoe drive
Study examines birth weight outcomes for babies born to mothers eligible for DACA
Fresno State and the University of California San Francisco have finalized a study that compares the birth weight of babies born to mothers who are US citizens versus mothers who aren't.
KMJ
Singer Karol G Visits Hospital After Baby Born at Fresno’s Save Mart Concert
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Singer Karol G posted on social media that a woman gave birth during her concert at the Save Mart Center Tuesday night in Fresno. The woman went into labor during the concert and delivered the child inside a bathroom at the Save Mart Center. On...
KMPH.com
Mom, baby hurt in hit and run
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A mother and her 1-year-old baby were both injured in a hit-and-run crash in Fresno. A FOX 26 viewer sent us a video of the incident that happened on October 31, around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Cedar and Church Avenue, as well as pictures of the damage it caused.
csufresno.edu
What Fresno State students wore for Halloween
Cartoon characters, animals and movie icons filled the Fresno State campus on Oct. 31. The Collegian’s multimedia reporter Carlos Rene Castro asked students: “What did you dress up as for Halloween?”. The Collegian is the student-run newspaper serving the Fresno State community. It publishes online daily and in...
GV Wire
‘Yellow Flags’ in Fresno Drive $100M Warehouse Development to Visalia
What does Visalia have over Fresno when it comes to attracting industrial warehouses?. “There’s too much yellow flags up right now,” Freddie Molina, executive officer for YS Buildings said. “I don’t want to buy a piece of land and then have to sit on it. We want to buy it, then we want to get in the building pretty fast.”
Central Valley bread company accuses Bay Area bakery of theft
A feud is boiling between a Bay Area bakery and a Central Valley bread company over hundreds of plastic bread trays. On Monday, Athens Baking Company, based in Fresno, filed a lawsuit against South San Francisco wholesale bakery Pacific Coast Baking.
Trick or treating to different events and festivals in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — From trick or treating to different events and festivals, thousands across the valley heading out for Halloween festivities, even as the holiday landed on a Monday night. We started our Halloween event hunting in downtown Fresno on Fulton Street, where Cornerstone Church celebrated the holiday with their annual trunk or treat. “We got […]
fresnoalliance.com
Madera Proclaims Indigenous People’s Day
Madera is the first city in the Central Valley to issue an Indigenous People’s Day proclamation. The historic event took place on Oct. 5 during the regular City Council meeting before an emotional audience. Madera is home to a large indigenous population from southern Mexico—Mixtecs, Zapotecs and Triquis from Oaxaca state and Purepechas from Michoacan state—and local Native Americans.
foxla.com
Airplane ticket prices from LAX, other CA airports to increase as holiday season nears: study
LOS ANGELES - If you're undecided on whether to buy that airplane ticket for your holiday trip now or later, experts are saying the sooner the better. According to a new study by Smart Asset, that rings true especially for two California airports - Los Angeles International and Fresno Yosemite international - both of which are ranked among the top five airports expected to see the most significant price increase for airfares as the holiday travel season approaches.
Fresno man found dead in home, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found dead in his home Wednesday evening in Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 8:30 p.m. police say they were called to conduct a welfare check on a resident who lived on the 4500 block of North Anna Street. As officers approached the door, they say […]
Man accused of stabbing Visalia mother & daughter arrested
Visalia Police have arrested Wesley Anderson, a man who is accused of attacking a mom and her daughter with a knife.
