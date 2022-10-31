ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Local cookie vendor goes from tent to trailer

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local cookie vendor recently upgraded from pop-up tents to a new trailer. Dad’s Cookies is a local cookie vendor whose owner, Lance Sanchez, has been baking cookies for over 20 years. Sanchez said the beginning of his business began over the pandemic when people started ordering cookies from him daily. […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Ticket matching 5 of 6 lottery numbers sold in Visalia

The ticket was sold on Oct. 31 at the Visalia Chevron in the Rancho Viejo Shopping Center, on the corner of Walnut Avenue and Akers Street. An unnamed resident was one of two lucky participants in California’s Powerball Lottery to match five of six winning lottery numbers and won $790,446. The second ticket was sold in Los Angeles, and the two winners split $1,580,892, according to Greg Parashak, California Lottery spokesperson.
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Mom, baby hurt in hit and run

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A mother and her 1-year-old baby were both injured in a hit-and-run crash in Fresno. A FOX 26 viewer sent us a video of the incident that happened on October 31, around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Cedar and Church Avenue, as well as pictures of the damage it caused.
FRESNO, CA
csufresno.edu

What Fresno State students wore for Halloween

Cartoon characters, animals and movie icons filled the Fresno State campus on Oct. 31. The Collegian’s multimedia reporter Carlos Rene Castro asked students: “What did you dress up as for Halloween?”. The Collegian is the student-run newspaper serving the Fresno State community. It publishes online daily and in...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

‘Yellow Flags’ in Fresno Drive $100M Warehouse Development to Visalia

What does Visalia have over Fresno when it comes to attracting industrial warehouses?. “There’s too much yellow flags up right now,” Freddie Molina, executive officer for YS Buildings said. “I don’t want to buy a piece of land and then have to sit on it. We want to buy it, then we want to get in the building pretty fast.”
VISALIA, CA
CBS LA

Winning lottery ticket sold in Los Angeles

If you play the lottery and live in Los Angeles, you better check your ticket because you might have won almost $800,000.While no one hit the jackpot, a lucky player won $790,000 after sticking five of the six numbers. Another winning ticket was sold in Visalia, a city in Central California.Here are tonight's winning numbers: 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and 13, again. Since no one hit all six numbers the jackpot has increased to $1.2 billion. The estimated lump sum payout is estimated at about $596.7 million. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Trick or treating to different events and festivals in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — From trick or treating to different events and festivals, thousands across the valley heading out for Halloween festivities, even as the holiday landed on a Monday night. We started our Halloween event hunting in downtown Fresno on Fulton Street, where Cornerstone Church celebrated the holiday with their annual trunk or treat. “We got […]
FRESNO, CA
fresnoalliance.com

Madera Proclaims Indigenous People’s Day

Madera is the first city in the Central Valley to issue an Indigenous People’s Day proclamation. The historic event took place on Oct. 5 during the regular City Council meeting before an emotional audience. Madera is home to a large indigenous population from southern Mexico—Mixtecs, Zapotecs and Triquis from Oaxaca state and Purepechas from Michoacan state—and local Native Americans.
MADERA, CA
foxla.com

Airplane ticket prices from LAX, other CA airports to increase as holiday season nears: study

LOS ANGELES - If you're undecided on whether to buy that airplane ticket for your holiday trip now or later, experts are saying the sooner the better. According to a new study by Smart Asset, that rings true especially for two California airports - Los Angeles International and Fresno Yosemite international - both of which are ranked among the top five airports expected to see the most significant price increase for airfares as the holiday travel season approaches.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno man found dead in home, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found dead in his home Wednesday evening in Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 8:30 p.m. police say they were called to conduct a welfare check on a resident who lived on the 4500 block of North Anna Street. As officers approached the door, they say […]
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy