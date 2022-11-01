ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

New York Hunters Illegally Kill Momma Bear In Hudson Valley

Young cubs have been left without a mother thanks to a group of illegal hunters in the Hudson Valley, according to the DEC. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement recently released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a number of items including hunters who illegally killed a bear and a missing New York man who "may not have wanted to be found."
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Wednesday Night Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Newburgh

After the winning Powerball numbers were announced on Wednesday night it was clear that someone in the Hudson Valley was going to be celebrating. While no one claimed the massive $1.2 billion jackpot, there were several winners in the New York and New Jersey area that wound up winning big. According to NBC News, four tickets were sold in the region worth between $1 million and $2 million. One of those tickets came from a store right here in the Hudson Valley.
NEWBURGH, NY
Pumpkin Thrown at Car in New York Town, Police Look For Answers

The last thing you expect driving down the road is for a pumpkin to come crashing down on the windshield of your vehicle. That's exactly what happened early Sunday, according to one man, as a pumpkin was reportedly tossed from a moving vehicle at the other car. A 22-year-old victim and his girlfriend consider themselves lucky to be okay, though the incident could have been far more serious.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Try These 10 Delicious Chinese Restaurants in Middletown, NY

Chinese food is one of those things that I can have any time of day. Once every week or two, I'll go out for lunch and bring some Chinese food to the station. I can have a whole meal consisting of chicken and broccoli with a side of rice, steamed dumplings, shrimp roll and a fortune cookie, and come out the other side asking for a complete second helping. It's so delicious, simple and easy.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Fugitive from Dutchess County arrested in NYC

POUGHKEEPSIE – A 25-year-old Pine Plains man has been arrested by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office for dissemination of indecent materials to minors. The arrest is the result of a lengthy investigation, according to Sheriff Kirk Imperati. Hayez Prelich was charged with felony disseminating indecent materials to minors...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
15 Best Things to Do in Putnam County, NY

Putnam County may be small, but its natural beauty and rich history have proven its potential for adventure through the years. The county is filled with exciting sites and activities while being just an hour away from the bustling streets of Manhattan. The county, with an estimated 97,936 population as...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
15 Best Restaurants in Yonkers, NY

Yonkers, New York is the place to be if you want an excellent dining experience. There is something for everyone in the city's broad selection of restaurants. You'll find whatever type of cuisine you're craving in this dynamic city, from Italian to Mexican, Indian, and more. But knowing where to...
YONKERS, NY
A Weekend in Ellenville, New York

Nestled in a lushly forested stretch of southwest Ulster County at the foot of the Shawangunk Ridge, Ellenville is a quiet mountain village of 4,100 whose laidback rural spirit belies a sophisticated dining scene and one of the most acclaimed professional theatre companies in the Hudson Valley, in addition to the outdoor recreation and scenic beauty the area is known for. Here’s a two-day guide to exploring the hidden delights of Ellenville.
ELLENVILLE, NY
‘Mischief Night’ Murder Suspect Arrested in Middletown

Police say that have identified and arrested a man they believe is responsible for the mischief night murder of a Hudson Valley man. The night before Halloween, a quiet Hudson Valley neighborhood was rocked by a fatal stabbing that shut down the street and forced residents to stay indoors. The victim was discovered to be Jeffrey Harris who lived at 33 Brookline Avenue. The Hudson Valley man was found stabbed to death in a garage at his home.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
