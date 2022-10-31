Read full article on original website
Ashley Biden finds her voice: 'I know my worth'
First daughter Ashley Biden has been a regular presence in President Joe Biden's White House -- she quit her job before the 2020 campaign partly to be near the man she calls her "best friend" -- but until this fall, she stayed carefully behind the scenes.
Man accused of assaulting Paul Pelosi with hammer pleads not guilty
Additional charges against David DePape include assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.
How SFPD's bungled messaging spawned baseless theories about Pelosi attack
Several conspiracy theories around the attack on Paul Pelosi can be traced to communication missteps by police.
SFGate
Paul Pelosi released from hospital a week after assault
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday after his treatment for injuries from a violent assault last week in which he was attacked with a hammer. Pelosi said, “Paul remains under...
SFGate
Paul Pelosi faces ‘long recovery process’ after hammer attack
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, faces a “long recovery process” after an intruder broke in to the couple’s San Francisco home Friday and attacked him with a hammer, her office said. In a statement, Pelosi’s office said Paul Pelosi is making “steady progress”...
David DePape appears to have gone from far left to far right. It's more common than you think.
"Conspiracy theories are a ladder. You climb one rung and then another."
SFGate
Biden on California rescue mission as House Democrats falter
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (AP) — In an urgent plea as his party faces the potential loss of House and Senate control, President Joe Biden asked voters Thursday to go to the polls to support Democratic candidates, warning that a Republican Congress would reshape America by cutting back on health care and threatening abortion rights and retirement security.
Kari Lake's 'Creative Editing' Excuse Gets Flipped Back On Her
"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" didn't buy the GOP candidate's response to backlash about her Paul Pelosi joke.
Ashley Biden is making more appearances with politically charged statements
First daughter Ashley Biden has been a regular presence in President Joe Biden's White House but until this fall, she stayed carefully behind the scenes. CNN's Kate Bennett reports.
SFGate
IATSE Endorses Karen Bass for Mayor: ‘We Have One Obvious Choice for Working Families in Los Angeles’
With early voting underway ahead of election day on Nov. 8, Bass made a pitstop Thursday morning at IATSE headquarters in Burbank, Calif. where she met with representatives from various locals. More from Variety. Among the topics Bass addressed were tax credits for movie and TV productions and affordable housing.
Brooke Jenkins dismisses latest controversy, suggests more emails could leak
Jenkins raised the possibility more emails could be released.
Barack Obama School for Social Justice holds dedication ceremony
News 12's Photojournalist Kurt Fischer takes us to the dedication ceremony for the Barack Obama School for Social Justice.
EXPLAINER: How impoverished N. Korea finances testing spree
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s recent barrage of missile tests, including Wednesday’s record of at least 23 launches, is raising an important question about its weapons program: How does the impoverished country pay for the seemingly endless tests? While some experts say each North Korean launch could cost $2 million to $10 million, others say there is no way to estimate accurately given the North’s extremely secretive nature. They say North Korea likely manufactures weapons at a much cheaper cost than other countries because of free labor and possible clandestine Chinese and Russian support. Whichever is correct, there are no signs that North Korea’s economic hardships are slowing its weapons tests. Instead, its testing spree signals that leader Kim Jong Un is determined to show he has the ability to launch nuclear strikes on South Korea and the United States in order to wrest future concessions. Here is a look at the financial dimensions of North Korea’s missile tests.
Gavin Newsom campaign uses big chunk of reelection funds to oppose Prop. 30
The Newsom campaign is now the second-biggest donor against a climate funding program.
