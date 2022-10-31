ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

CNN

Ashley Biden finds her voice: 'I know my worth'

First daughter Ashley Biden has been a regular presence in President Joe Biden's White House -- she quit her job before the 2020 campaign partly to be near the man she calls her "best friend" -- but until this fall, she stayed carefully behind the scenes.
WASHINGTON STATE
SFGate

Paul Pelosi released from hospital a week after assault

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday after his treatment for injuries from a violent assault last week in which he was attacked with a hammer. Pelosi said, “Paul remains under...
BERKELEY, CA
SFGate

Biden on California rescue mission as House Democrats falter

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (AP) — In an urgent plea as his party faces the potential loss of House and Senate control, President Joe Biden asked voters Thursday to go to the polls to support Democratic candidates, warning that a Republican Congress would reshape America by cutting back on health care and threatening abortion rights and retirement security.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How impoverished N. Korea finances testing spree

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s recent barrage of missile tests, including Wednesday’s record of at least 23 launches, is raising an important question about its weapons program: How does the impoverished country pay for the seemingly endless tests? While some experts say each North Korean launch could cost $2 million to $10 million, others say there is no way to estimate accurately given the North’s extremely secretive nature. They say North Korea likely manufactures weapons at a much cheaper cost than other countries because of free labor and possible clandestine Chinese and Russian support. Whichever is correct, there are no signs that North Korea’s economic hardships are slowing its weapons tests. Instead, its testing spree signals that leader Kim Jong Un is determined to show he has the ability to launch nuclear strikes on South Korea and the United States in order to wrest future concessions. Here is a look at the financial dimensions of North Korea’s missile tests.
WASHINGTON STATE

