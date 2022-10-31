PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The man accused of breaking into gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign office had his legal status in the country run out, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is looking for him, officials said on Wednesday. According to ICE, Daniel Mota hasn’t maintained his status as a registered student, and ICE’s fugitive operations team is trying to find him. He is from Portugal and came to the U.S. in 2018. ICE said it found out about Mota’s violations after he was arrested on Thursday. He was released on his own recognizance after being booked into jail.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 16 HOURS AGO