KOLD-TV

ICE: Man accused of breaking into Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign office had expired student visa

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The man accused of breaking into gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign office had his legal status in the country run out, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is looking for him, officials said on Wednesday. According to ICE, Daniel Mota hasn’t maintained his status as a registered student, and ICE’s fugitive operations team is trying to find him. He is from Portugal and came to the U.S. in 2018. ICE said it found out about Mota’s violations after he was arrested on Thursday. He was released on his own recognizance after being booked into jail.
AZFamily

Mother of missing ‘Baby Gabriel’ legally changes identity as case continues receiving attention

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a true crime case that’s gripped the Valley for more than 12 years — ‘Baby Gabriel’ went missing from Tempe just after Christmas in 2009. His mother, Elizabeth Johnson, first claimed she killed the baby, then said she gave him away to a couple at a park. He’s never been seen again, and this is still an open investigation, but now Elizabeth has taken new steps in court to try to make the story go away by changing her identity.
KOLD-TV

Phoenix mother accused of faking child’s cancer uncovered as serial scammer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix mother has been accused of fraud after pretending her baby had brain cancer to rip off donors on GoFundMe. Police said Monique Coria made out with thousands of dollars and spent donated cash on luxury items like a Gucci wallet and a $600 dollar blow dryer. Arizona’s Family has learned of two more fraudulent schemes allegedly carried out by Coria. Karissa Sanchez became friends with Coria in July of 2021. She said Coria told her that she worked for Live Nation ticket company and had the connection for cheap tickets. “She could get a discounted price,” Sanchez said. “She could get $800 dollar tickets for $300.”
12news.com

PD: 1 dead after shooting involving police in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. The Phoenix Police Department said a person has died after a shooting involving police officers in west Phoenix Wednesday afternoon. The incident started around 4:30 p.m. when officers were called to a strip mall near 37th Avenue...
InMaricopa

Arizona man accused of trying to swallow meth bag when questioned by officers

A man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of several charges, including attempting to swallow a baggie of drugs officers found in his pockets, police said. Eric R. Tysick, 37, was booked into Pinal County on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and misconduct with weapons, according to Maricopa Police and Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.
KOLD-TV

Arizona State Hospital staff assaulted by patients; 3 taken into custody

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three patients at the Arizona State Hospital have been arrested after allegedly assaulting staff and barricading themselves Monday morning. According to an Arizona Department of Health Services spokesperson, the assault happened around 8:30 a.m. at the facility on 24th Street near Van Buren when the patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Hospital employees then contacted Phoenix police, who helped take the patients into custody.
AZFamily

Armed man dead after officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

Tempe Papa John's Pizza, Chandler bakery among those hit with health code violations. A Tempe Papa John's Pizza was cited for keeping foods at unsafe temperatures and a Chandler bakery had cooked meat not cooling properly. Former President Barack Obama speaks at Phoenix rally. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Former...
