KOLD-TV
ICE: Man accused of breaking into Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign office had expired student visa
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The man accused of breaking into gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign office had his legal status in the country run out, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is looking for him, officials said on Wednesday. According to ICE, Daniel Mota hasn’t maintained his status as a registered student, and ICE’s fugitive operations team is trying to find him. He is from Portugal and came to the U.S. in 2018. ICE said it found out about Mota’s violations after he was arrested on Thursday. He was released on his own recognizance after being booked into jail.
12news.com
Phoenix murder suspect who was at the heart of a Georgia manhunt sentenced to life in prison
PHOENIX — >>Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. In 2021, J'ssan Strover led authorities on a manhunt into the woods near Atlanta, Georgia. He was fleeing from the deputies who were supposed to bring him back to Phoenix. The day-long chase ended with Strover...
AZFamily
Mother of missing ‘Baby Gabriel’ legally changes identity as case continues receiving attention
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a true crime case that’s gripped the Valley for more than 12 years — ‘Baby Gabriel’ went missing from Tempe just after Christmas in 2009. His mother, Elizabeth Johnson, first claimed she killed the baby, then said she gave him away to a couple at a park. He’s never been seen again, and this is still an open investigation, but now Elizabeth has taken new steps in court to try to make the story go away by changing her identity.
Arizona Capitol Times
Lawyers for Arizona inmate facing execution file new appeal
Lawyers for an Arizona death row inmate scheduled to be executed on Nov. 16 have filed a new appeal. Murray Hooper's attorneys filed another petition for post-conviction relief Monday in Maricopa County Superior Court.
KOLD-TV
Phoenix mother accused of faking child’s cancer uncovered as serial scammer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix mother has been accused of fraud after pretending her baby had brain cancer to rip off donors on GoFundMe. Police said Monique Coria made out with thousands of dollars and spent donated cash on luxury items like a Gucci wallet and a $600 dollar blow dryer. Arizona’s Family has learned of two more fraudulent schemes allegedly carried out by Coria. Karissa Sanchez became friends with Coria in July of 2021. She said Coria told her that she worked for Live Nation ticket company and had the connection for cheap tickets. “She could get a discounted price,” Sanchez said. “She could get $800 dollar tickets for $300.”
12news.com
PD: 1 dead after shooting involving police in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. The Phoenix Police Department said a person has died after a shooting involving police officers in west Phoenix Wednesday afternoon. The incident started around 4:30 p.m. when officers were called to a strip mall near 37th Avenue...
Arizona man accused of trying to swallow meth bag when questioned by officers
A man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of several charges, including attempting to swallow a baggie of drugs officers found in his pockets, police said. Eric R. Tysick, 37, was booked into Pinal County on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and misconduct with weapons, according to Maricopa Police and Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.
Two Phoenix police officers placed on leave after viral arrest video
Two Phoenix police officers have been placed on administrative leave after video of an arrest went viral.
Suspect seen in violent Phoenix police arrest facing felony charges
PHOENIX — Days after a video showing two Valley officers hitting a suspect leading to them being placed on leave, the suspect in the video has been charged by the county attorney. Harry Denman, 38, is facing two counts of aggravated assault and other charges stemming from an altercation...
Phoenix disciplines three cops for challenge coin
Following a scandal involving dozens of officers internally sharing a controversial challenge coin, the Phoenix PD suspended one officer and issued warning letters to two others.
AZFamily
Two Phoenix officers placed on leave after video shows alleged excessive force
3 patients at Arizona State Hospital accused of assaulting staff. Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff.
Border Patrol agents find gun connected to Arizona shooting
The U.S. Border Patrol has connected a weapon to a shooting, after stopping a BMW near Amado, Ariz. and finding a gun in the car.
KOLD-TV
Arizona State Hospital staff assaulted by patients; 3 taken into custody
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three patients at the Arizona State Hospital have been arrested after allegedly assaulting staff and barricading themselves Monday morning. According to an Arizona Department of Health Services spokesperson, the assault happened around 8:30 a.m. at the facility on 24th Street near Van Buren when the patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Hospital employees then contacted Phoenix police, who helped take the patients into custody.
AZFamily
2 teens arrested after street racing crash in Phoenix left 4 dead, including Lyft driver
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police say they found and arrested the two teenagers who were reportedly racing just before a deadly crash that killed four on July 22 in Phoenix. Investigators said they were able to identify both drivers of the racing vehicles as a teenage girl and a...
12news.com
2 teens arrested in connection with street-racing crash that left 4 dead in July
PHOENIX — >>Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. In late July, a stolen car that was allegedly racing another vehicle crashed into a Lyft driver's car and left four people, including one teenager, dead. Now, Phoenix police have arrested the two teenagers who are...
Arizona State Hospital patients detained for barricading staff inside unit, officials say
PHOENIX — Three patients of Arizona State Hospital have been taken into police custody after they allegedly barricaded staff members inside one of the facility's units, officials say. The incident began Monday morning at about 8:30 a.m. after the patients prevented three staff members from leaving a treatment unit,...
Burglar allegedly posed as utility worker to steal from Phoenix residents, records show
PHOENIX — Authorities have arrested a suspected burglar who's accused of posing as a utility worker to gain access to Valley homes. Anthony Miguel, 29, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of committing a string of burglaries in north Phoenix. “He ranged the doorbell, and then he looked in my...
AZFamily
Armed man dead after officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
Tempe Papa John's Pizza, Chandler bakery among those hit with health code violations. A Tempe Papa John's Pizza was cited for keeping foods at unsafe temperatures and a Chandler bakery had cooked meat not cooling properly.
AZFamily
MCSO deputies describe underground bunker discovered at Waddell RV facility
Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff.
Phoenix police: Man caught recording women in changing room
A man was arrested after secretly recording a 16-year-old girl in a changing room at the Last Chance clearance store
