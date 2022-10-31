ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

PHOTOS: Providence Children’s Hospital NICU babies celebrate 1st Halloween

By Stephanie Shields
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Happy Halloween! NICU babies at Providence Children’s Hospital were all ready for their very first Halloween.

The babies celebrated the sweet and spooky day with adorable first costumes.

From an adorable little NICU inmate ready to break out of the NICU, to a sweet little Resse’s and a little Belle from Beauty and the Beast, the day was filled with smiles, fun and magic at PCH.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bIfP0_0itih2o800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EU94B_0itih2o800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=071WUr_0itih2o800

