Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect
A resident of Ridgewood Specialty Care in Ottumwa contracted gangrene, according to state records. Inspectors also allege that a worker at the home yelled, “Shut the f--- up,” at a resident with a brain dysfunction. (Photo via Google Earth) Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West...
DNR recommending hunters to be prepared for this Saturday's opener
(Undated)--The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is recommending hunters be prepared before firearm deer hunting season opens Saturday. Officials are encouraging people to obtain permits to harvest more than one deer as a way to help achieve population management goals. The DNR says deer populations are abundant, especially in central and southern Minnesota. Officials say more than 400,000 hunters are expected to participate in firearm season.
Burning stictions in place due to expanding drought conditions
(Undated)--The Minnesota DNR is prohibiting open burning in every Minnesota county except Cook, Lake and northern Saint Louis County in Minnesota's Arrowhead due to growing wildfire danger. The Interagency Fire Center in Grand Rapids received over 25 reports of active wildfires Wednesday as strong gusty winds, warm temperatures and low humidity produced near-critical fire weather conditions. Spokeswoman Leanne Langeberg says that "the expanding drought conditions that have really settled in since this summer, along with all that added leaf litter on the ground, and the vegetation like grasses that have dried out, there's more dry fuel available for a wildfire to spark."
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, November 1st, 2022
(Statewide) -- Young Missouri hunters killed nearly 14-thousand deer over the weekend. The Missouri Department of Conservation says hunters aged six to 15 took part in the early part of the state’s youth deer hunting season. The next one for kids will be November 25 through the 27. Missouri’s first part of the adult firearms deer hunting season is November 12 through the 22.
Q&A with Iowa 4th Congressional District Democratic nominee Ryan Melton
The Journal recently spoke with Iowa Fourth Congressional District Democratic nominee Ryan Melton about what he would prioritize it elected, preserving democracy, abortion access, funding for public education, carbon capture pipelines and more. Certain answers, for all three candidates, have been edited for brevity. Q: If you were to be...
Federal agencies sue Iowa biofuels producer while providing millions in aid
Quad County Corn Processors Cooperative in Galva, Iowa. (Photo via Google Earth) An Iowa biofuels producer that stands to collect $3.9 million in federal assistance is also being sued by the federal government over alleged violations of the Clean Air Act. In June, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced $70.8...
Reynolds will appeal court ruling on mask mandates in schools
Gov. Kim Reynolds says she will appeal a federal judge’s ruling that enables school districts to impose universal mask mandates on students and staff. “As I’ve said all along, whether a child wears a mask to school is up to the parents, not the government,” Reynolds said in a written statement. “I will appeal this ruling so that Iowa families have the right to decide what’s best for their children.”
New Marquette Poll shows races for Senate, governor are toss-ups
Wisconsin Senate candidates Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis) and Lt. Gov Mandela Barnes in their first debate in Milwaukee on Oct. 7, sponsored by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association | Screenshot via YouTube. One week out from the Nov. 8 midterm election, the latest Marquette University Law School poll shows both the...
Campaign spending continues to climb as Nov. 8 election nears
Campaign spending in Wisconsin’s hotly contested gubernatorial election continues to climb as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers looks to secure a second term against GOP challenger Tim Michels. A new report from the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, which tracks campaign finances, also finds that outside groups have spent about $52 million...
North Dakota voters could sway Washington D.C. partisan balance next week
(The Center Square) - North Dakota voters will decide on term limits, recreational marijuana, and impact the current partisan balance of the U.S. Senate and House when they go to the polls next week. If approved, Constitutional Measure 1 will limit the governor to serving two four-year terms and limit...
Alexandria woman charged in connection to fatal crash in Wisconsin
Alexandria woman involved in crash that claims life of a man in Wisconsin. (Hudson, Wisc.)--Authorities say an Alexandria woman was involved in a crash over the weeken…
