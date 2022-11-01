Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
Mount Olive High School Teacher Sentenced for Stalking StudentMorristown MinuteStewartsville, NJ
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Area nonprofit organizations awarded over $5 million for revitalization projects
About two dozen Northeast Pennsylvania nonprofit groups and other organizations that help low-income residents will share more than $5 million in state grants for community improvement projects, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday. Recipients include five nonprofit organizations and a college in Lackawanna County, which were awarded $2.1 million for nine...
Berks commissioners support closing Wernersville center
READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners on Thursday voted to support sending a letter in support of closing the Wernersville Community Corrections Center in South Heidelberg Township. Earlier this month, Berks County District Attorney John Adams held a news conference along with state Rep. Barry Jozwiak to make...
Proposed STEM academy gets preliminary OK in Reading
READING, Pa. — The Reading Planning Commission voted 3-1 Tuesday to grant conditional preliminary approval for the Reading School District's proposed STEM High School Academy. William Cinfici, who is a former school board member, cast the dissenting vote. The district plans to construct a 95,000-square-foot school on a 2.42-acre...
Boyertown Area F&R raising money for new fire truck
BOYERTOWN, Pa. — Boyertown Area Fire and Rescue (BAF&R) volunteers have their work cut out for them over the next two years. When they're not responding to emergencies, they'll be raising money for a new fire truck. The fire department, which serves Boyertown, Colebrookdale Township, and the northern half...
Former Allentown nightclub to get $1M worth of renovations
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A former Allentown train station and nightclub that's been sitting empty for more than 14 years is getting a facelift. Real Star Properties LLC, which now owns the site of the old Banana Joe's nightclub, is set to receive $1 million. The building, located in the 300...
Planners table proposal for church on Reading’s last farm
READING, Pa. — A plan to create a place of worship on the last farm in Reading was tabled at Tuesday night's meeting of the Reading Planning Commission. The commission tabled a final land development plan for the Holy Trinity Church of God, which proposes to locate its campus on 6.4 acres of land at 1541 Montgomery St.
ESU promotes interim president to full-time position
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The interim president of East Stroudsburg University is being promoted to full-time leader. Kenneth Long was unanimously selected by the Board of Governors of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE), the school announced Wednesday. He was appointed after an extensive national search, ESU said.
Bethlehem aims to impact sustainability through solar ordinance
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – During its Tuesday night meeting, Bethlehem City Council held a hearing on proposed revisions to the city's current solar ordinance. The city's Environmental Advisory Council wants to encourage the use of solar energy to advance the city's climate action plan. The plan, the EAC says, will advance goals of increasing sustainability, utilizing alternative energy resources and reducing Bethlehem's overall carbon footprint.
Lehigh County's newest brewery, winery serving up stunning fall views
WEISENBERG TWP., Pa. — A prime destination for pale ales, pinot noir and picturesque fall views is now open in Lehigh County. Ridgeview Farm Vineyard & Brewing Co., a family-owned and operated brewery and winery, debuted in late August at 8375 Carpet Rd. in Weisenberg Township. The site was...
New, expanded Christmas Village going up in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Halloween just passed, but it's already looking like Christmas in Bethlehem. "Since we are the Christmas City, USA, we have to start early and get prepared for all of our wonderful guests that come in," said Kelly Smith, the Downtown Bethlehem Association Manager. She is working on...
Dr. Oz, First Lady Jill Biden visit Lehigh Valley as midterm election approaches
ALLENTOWN, Pa - Political campaign trails are kicking into high gear with midterm elections set for next Tuesday. And in the Lehigh Valley both Republicans and Democrats showed out to support some of their candidates as they made their way to Allentown. In one corner, we found Republican Senate candidate...
Allentown to use software to pinpoint nuisance landlords
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Irresponsible landlords were among the main topics discussed during Allentown's Community and Economic Development budget review Wednesday. Addressing the costly issues the city has been experiencing with problematic landlords, CED director Vicky Kistler announced that EnerGov software will be introduced to help the city utilize data to track nuisance landlords.
Berks hospitals seeing increase in patients with RSV
WEST READING, Pa. — A respiratory virus known as RSV is leading to a surge in the number of kids needing hospital care this year. "RSV is usually a disease of the wintertime, but right now, because of COVID and masking, all seasonality of diseases seems to have gotten a little bit confused," said Dr. Linda Bloom, the chief of inpatient medicine at Reading Hospital.
DAs: Man, 20, led 2-county gun trafficking organization
NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Authorities in Bucks and Montgomery counties said they have dismantled a gun trafficking organization that was led by a 20-year-old man and put nearly three dozen guns on the street. The counties' district attorneys announced Thursday the arrests of five men, including the alleged leader, on...
Charges pending after student pictured with gun in school
BOYERTOWN, Pa. — A picture circulating on social media prompted concern and a police investigation at a high school that serves students in Berks and Montgomery counties. A social media post discovered Tuesday morning appeared to show a former student in a bathroom at Boyertown Area Senior High School in Berks County holding a gun, according to the Eastern Berks Regional Police Department.
Three residents win $100,000 in Pennsylvania Powerball
Three Pennsylvania residents took home $100,000 each from their winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets, according to the PA lottery. The Powerball jackpot continues to rise as no winner has matched all six numbers yet. The winning tickets were sold at lottery retailers in Philadelphia, including Wawa, ShopRite, and Eddie's General...
State police: Expect traffic delays Wednesday night as first lady visits
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - First Lady Jill Biden is making another trip to the Lehigh Valley, and police say drivers should expect traffic delays while she's in the area. State police say there will be traffic disruptions across the Lehigh Valley from about 6-9 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch live streaming...
Two Northampton County commissioners object to IronPigs grants
The Philadelphia Phillies' improbable run to the World Series has not won their farm team any goodwill on Northampton County Council. Allentown City Council's vote not to pay $1 million for renovations to Coca-Cola Park, home of the IronPigs, did not help either, or the fact that the stadium is on the wrong side of the county line.
Warren Co. prosecutor: Fulper had adversaries' confidential info
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. — The Warren County Prosecutor's Office says a former Phillipsburg councilmember stole the confidential information of his political adversaries and held it on his personal devices. Investigators say former Phillipsburg Town Council Vice President Robert Fulper had 18 pieces of personal information from seven former town employees....
Non-residents asked to resign from planning commission
READING, Pa. — Two members of the Reading Planning Commission have resigned at the request of the city, Chairman Wayne Jonas Bealer explained at Tuesday night's meeting. Bealer said Tuesday's meeting was actually the rescheduled Oct. 25 meeting. The city was forced to cancel that meeting last week because a quorum of members was not available. Only three of the four current members were available.
