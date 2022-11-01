WEST READING, Pa. — A respiratory virus known as RSV is leading to a surge in the number of kids needing hospital care this year. "RSV is usually a disease of the wintertime, but right now, because of COVID and masking, all seasonality of diseases seems to have gotten a little bit confused," said Dr. Linda Bloom, the chief of inpatient medicine at Reading Hospital.

WEST READING, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO