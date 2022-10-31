Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
“They had a damn insider on SCOTUS”: Experts alarmed after Trump lawyer emails inadvertently leak
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers believed that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was their best bet to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to newly released emails. Eight emails obtained by POLITICO revealed correspondence among Trump lawyers discussing legal strategies to convince Republican members of Congress to block...
Explainer: If Republicans win House & Senate, they'll be able to pursue an agenda that's beyond their campaign promises
The most important thing with these elections is that if Republicans are elected to both houses of Congress, they will be able to push through legislative agenda that goes beyond what their campaign manifestos promised.
A Michigan judge tried to block an abortion rights measure. His ex-wife says he helped her get an abortion in college.
PLYMOUTH, Mich. — When Brian Zahra learned that he had impregnated his 20-year-old girlfriend in May 1983, he grabbed the Yellow Pages, found an abortion clinic in the Detroit suburbs and made an appointment, the woman told NBC News in an interview last month. They were of the same...
Luria makes final case for democracy, vies for Black voters
Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria is spending the closing days of her reelection campaign in the new parts of her Virginia district to gain the support of Black residents whose votes could well determine if she gets a third term
Clark blames Republicans for political violence
After the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Melrose) is asking voters to reject candidates who seek power by turning Americans against each other, and she's condemning antisemitism in her own district. What they're saying: "Where is the bottom for this? It's going to end...
Triangle musicians highlight abortion rights ahead of midterms
Acclaimed Raleigh singer-songwriter Tift Merritt is bringing together a host of other prominent local musicians to sound the alarm bells on the upcoming midterm elections. What's happening: Merritt is organizing a concert at the Cat's Cradle on Sunday in support of abortion rights. She's enlisted performers such as Alice Gerrard, H.C. McEntire, Rissi Palmer and several others to join her.
