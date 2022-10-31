ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios

Clark blames Republicans for political violence

After the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Melrose) is asking voters to reject candidates who seek power by turning Americans against each other, and she's condemning antisemitism in her own district. What they're saying: "Where is the bottom for this? It's going to end...
Axios

Triangle musicians highlight abortion rights ahead of midterms

Acclaimed Raleigh singer-songwriter Tift Merritt is bringing together a host of other prominent local musicians to sound the alarm bells on the upcoming midterm elections. What's happening: Merritt is organizing a concert at the Cat's Cradle on Sunday in support of abortion rights. She's enlisted performers such as Alice Gerrard, H.C. McEntire, Rissi Palmer and several others to join her.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy