AZFamily

Phoenix mother accused of faking child’s cancer uncovered as serial scammer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix mother has been accused of fraud after pretending her baby had brain cancer to rip off donors on GoFundMe. Police said Monique Coria made out with thousands of dollars and spent donated cash on luxury items like a Gucci wallet and a $600 dollar blow dryer. Arizona’s Family has learned of two more fraudulent schemes allegedly carried out by Coria. Karissa Sanchez became friends with Coria in July of 2021. She said Coria told her that she worked for Live Nation ticket company and had the connection for cheap tickets. “She could get a discounted price,” Sanchez said. “She could get $800 dollar tickets for $300.”
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Mother of missing ‘Baby Gabriel’ legally changes identity as case continues receiving attention

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a true crime case that’s gripped the Valley for more than 12 years — ‘Baby Gabriel’ went missing from Tempe just after Christmas in 2009. His mother, Elizabeth Johnson, first claimed she killed the baby, then said she gave him away to a couple at a park. He’s never been seen again, and this is still an open investigation, but now Elizabeth has taken new steps in court to try to make the story go away by changing her identity.
TEMPE, AZ
KOLD-TV

ICE: Man accused of breaking into Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign office had expired student visa

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The man accused of breaking into gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign office had his legal status in the country run out, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is looking for him, officials said on Wednesday. According to ICE, Daniel Mota hasn’t maintained his status as a registered student, and ICE’s fugitive operations team is trying to find him. He is from Portugal and came to the U.S. in 2018. ICE said it found out about Mota’s violations after he was arrested on Thursday. He was released on his own recognizance after being booked into jail.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Medical Doctor Plus Eight Others Indicted for Drug Trafficking and Money Laundering

The DEA raided Diamond Family Care LLC, a clinic near 75th Ave and Indian School Road and a West Valley doctor was arrested last week. George Martinez-Aviles is one of nine people named in a federal indictment, accused of illegal activity. Aviles was a practicing physician at Diamond Family Care, a clinic located near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Mesa Mother Left Her 5-Month-Old Baby Home Alone To Go Out and Drink

A Mesa mom faces several charges after police report she left her 5-month-old baby home alone Thursday to. In the middle of the night on Thursday Mesa police received calls of a possible drunk driver. Around 2:20 a.m., police pulled over 23-year-old Clare Margaret Meacham in the area of Gilbert and Baseline roads.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Mail mix-up leaves Phoenix man with nothing but junk mail for months

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- When you move into a new house, the mail service should be pretty smooth. You start getting mail at your new address, and the previous owners get their mail forwarded to their new home. That’s not happening for one Valley man, and the post office admits they haven’t seen a situation quite like this before.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

AZFAMILY | Glendale Police return stolen French bulldog to owner

Phoenix mom claimed daughter had brain cancer in fake GoFundMe to collect money, police say. Coria and her husband spent the money on “rent, clothes, food, a vehicle, toys, TV, and medication,” court paperwork says. Two arrested in house party shooting, gunmen still on the run. Updated: 27...
GLENDALE, AZ
InMaricopa

Arizona man accused of trying to swallow meth bag when questioned by officers

A man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of several charges, including attempting to swallow a baggie of drugs officers found in his pockets, police said. Eric R. Tysick, 37, was booked into Pinal County on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and misconduct with weapons, according to Maricopa Police and Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Chandler woman celebrates 101st birthday, says secret to happy life is tequila

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- November 2nd is a special day for a Chandler woman celebrating her 101st birthday. Born in 1921, she’s survived a lot. She lived through the Great Depression, multiple wars, had six kids and still maintains her wit and sense of humor. “How do you feel, Ma?” asked Mary Flip’s daughter. “With my hand,” she replied, chuckling.
CHANDLER, AZ

