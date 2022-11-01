Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Phoenix mother accused of faking child’s cancer uncovered as serial scammer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix mother has been accused of fraud after pretending her baby had brain cancer to rip off donors on GoFundMe. Police said Monique Coria made out with thousands of dollars and spent donated cash on luxury items like a Gucci wallet and a $600 dollar blow dryer. Arizona’s Family has learned of two more fraudulent schemes allegedly carried out by Coria. Karissa Sanchez became friends with Coria in July of 2021. She said Coria told her that she worked for Live Nation ticket company and had the connection for cheap tickets. “She could get a discounted price,” Sanchez said. “She could get $800 dollar tickets for $300.”
Woman arrested, accused of raising money claiming daughter had brain cancer
A Phoenix woman has been arrested, accused of setting up a Gofundme that claimed her daughter was battling brain cancer.
Teen hospitalized after accidental shooting in Chandler, police say
At about 2:30 p.m., police were called to a home near Hunt Highway and McQueen Road for reports of a shooting.
'Somebody killed my brother': Valley family hoping to find answers in death of 27-year-old man
PHOENIX — The search continues for the suspect who shot and killed a man in his car on Sunday in west Phoenix. His family, struggling to cope with the loss, tells 12News they hope someone with information will soon come forward. "It's been a nightmare," said Leonarda Mota, the...
Phoenix firefighter Chris Carter killed in U.S. 93 crash
The Phoenix Fire Department announced Thursday the passing of firefighter Chris Carter. Carter died in a crash on US93 in September.
KOLD-TV
Mother of missing ‘Baby Gabriel’ legally changes identity as case continues receiving attention
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a true crime case that’s gripped the Valley for more than 12 years — ‘Baby Gabriel’ went missing from Tempe just after Christmas in 2009. His mother, Elizabeth Johnson, first claimed she killed the baby, then said she gave him away to a couple at a park. He’s never been seen again, and this is still an open investigation, but now Elizabeth has taken new steps in court to try to make the story go away by changing her identity.
KOLD-TV
ICE: Man accused of breaking into Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign office had expired student visa
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The man accused of breaking into gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign office had his legal status in the country run out, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is looking for him, officials said on Wednesday. According to ICE, Daniel Mota hasn’t maintained his status as a registered student, and ICE’s fugitive operations team is trying to find him. He is from Portugal and came to the U.S. in 2018. ICE said it found out about Mota’s violations after he was arrested on Thursday. He was released on his own recognizance after being booked into jail.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Medical Doctor Plus Eight Others Indicted for Drug Trafficking and Money Laundering
The DEA raided Diamond Family Care LLC, a clinic near 75th Ave and Indian School Road and a West Valley doctor was arrested last week. George Martinez-Aviles is one of nine people named in a federal indictment, accused of illegal activity. Aviles was a practicing physician at Diamond Family Care, a clinic located near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road.
AZFamily
Man shoots ex’s new boyfriend before turning gun on himself in Mesa restaurant, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after police say he was shot by his girlfriend’s ex inside a Mesa restaurant Wednesday afternoon. The suspect then shot himself. Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to multiple 911 calls about a shooting inside Desert Peaks Pizza and...
AZFamily
2 teens arrested after street racing crash in Phoenix left 4 dead, including Lyft driver
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police say they found and arrested the two teenagers who were reportedly racing just before a deadly crash that killed four on July 22 in Phoenix. Investigators said they were able to identify both drivers of the racing vehicles as a teenage girl and a...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Mesa Mother Left Her 5-Month-Old Baby Home Alone To Go Out and Drink
A Mesa mom faces several charges after police report she left her 5-month-old baby home alone Thursday to. In the middle of the night on Thursday Mesa police received calls of a possible drunk driver. Around 2:20 a.m., police pulled over 23-year-old Clare Margaret Meacham in the area of Gilbert and Baseline roads.
AZFamily
Reward offered to find shooter who killed man found dead inside car in Maryvale
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Law enforcement is hoping a new reward will help get new leads into whoever shot and killed a man found dead inside a car in Maryvale earlier this week. Silent Witness is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the murderer of 27-year-old Leonel Pineda-Valdez.
AZFamily
Mail mix-up leaves Phoenix man with nothing but junk mail for months
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- When you move into a new house, the mail service should be pretty smooth. You start getting mail at your new address, and the previous owners get their mail forwarded to their new home. That’s not happening for one Valley man, and the post office admits they haven’t seen a situation quite like this before.
Two Phoenix police officers placed on leave after viral arrest video
Two Phoenix police officers have been placed on administrative leave after video of an arrest went viral.
AZFamily
Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
AZFAMILY | Glendale Police return stolen French bulldog to owner
Phoenix mom claimed daughter had brain cancer in fake GoFundMe to collect money, police say. Coria and her husband spent the money on “rent, clothes, food, a vehicle, toys, TV, and medication,” court paperwork says. Two arrested in house party shooting, gunmen still on the run. Updated: 27...
Arizona man accused of trying to swallow meth bag when questioned by officers
A man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of several charges, including attempting to swallow a baggie of drugs officers found in his pockets, police said. Eric R. Tysick, 37, was booked into Pinal County on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and misconduct with weapons, according to Maricopa Police and Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.
AZFamily
1 dead, 2 others hospitalized after a stairwell shooting in a Mesa apartment complex
Tempe Papa John's Pizza, Chandler bakery among those hit with health code violations. A Tempe Papa John's Pizza was cited for keeping foods at unsafe temperatures and a Chandler bakery had cooked meat not cooling properly. Former President Barack Obama speaks at Phoenix rally. Updated: 41 minutes ago. |. Former...
Burglar allegedly posed as utility worker to steal from Phoenix residents, records show
PHOENIX — Authorities have arrested a suspected burglar who's accused of posing as a utility worker to gain access to Valley homes. Anthony Miguel, 29, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of committing a string of burglaries in north Phoenix. “He ranged the doorbell, and then he looked in my...
AZFamily
Chandler woman celebrates 101st birthday, says secret to happy life is tequila
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- November 2nd is a special day for a Chandler woman celebrating her 101st birthday. Born in 1921, she’s survived a lot. She lived through the Great Depression, multiple wars, had six kids and still maintains her wit and sense of humor. “How do you feel, Ma?” asked Mary Flip’s daughter. “With my hand,” she replied, chuckling.
