digitalspy.com
Winnie the Pooh horror movie lands cinema release in 2023
A bloodthirsty Winnie the Pooh is making his way to cinemas as the distribution rights to a slasher inspired by AA Milne's story have been acquired. Fathom Events will distribute Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey in the US, where the film will be in cinemas for one day only on February 15, 2023. Altitude is handling distribution in the UK, with a release date yet to be announced, while other territories are also planning theatrical releases (via The Hollywood Reporter).
digitalspy.com
Outlander's Sam Heughan shares new look at Celine Dion movie
Outlander actor Sam Heughan has served up a new look at his rom-com, Love Again. The movie formerly titled It's All Coming Back to Me (after the Celine Dion song), explores the question: what if a random text introduces you to the love of your life?. Heughan took to Instagram...
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer reveals characters for special I'm a Celebrity themed episode
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! returns to our screens on Sunday (November 6) with the show heading back to the Australian jungle after a two year hiatus. And to celebrate, the ITV reality show is joining forces with another huge series for a very special episode. Ahead...
digitalspy.com
Big Brother star claims the show "ruined" her life as she describes "living nightmare"
Former Big Brother star Laura Carter has claimed that her time on the show "ruined" her life, and was like "being in a living nightmare". The contestant took part in the 2016 series of the reality show, though has now shared a candid video alleging that the series took a serious toll on her mental health.
Tim Dowling: my TV is big – it’s just the picture that got small
There is mounting evidence to suggest that the people in charge of the broadcasting and streaming industries are assuming I have a much bigger television than I actually have. All I know is that I was not consulted. In a popular crime drama, someone holds up a letter and gasps...
digitalspy.com
The One Show's Alex Jones has unexpected interruption live on air
It's safe to say The One Show presenter Alex Jones will be turning her phone on silent whilst at work in the future. During yesterday's (November 2) edition of the BBC chat show show, Jones and her colleague Jermaine Jenas were deep in conversation with Watchdog's Nikki Fox. The presenter...
digitalspy.com
Enola Holmes 2 ending explained: Delving into big Sherlock Holmes reveal
Enola Holmes 2 ending spoilers follow. Millie Bobby Brown is back on the case in Enola Holmes 2 and the new mystery involves a missing girl, stolen government property and a case that even Sherlock can't solve. The Netflix sequel delivers a twisty plot that only reveals the true game...
digitalspy.com
Bastard Son & Devil Himself star teases secret Gabriel detail you may have missed
Netflix's The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has a significant detail hidden in plain sight that you may have missed. Based on Sally Green's Half Bad novel, the young adult fantasy series follows Jay Lycurgo as Nathan, the illegitimate offspring of witch Marcus Edge, who's struggling to follow in the footsteps of his father.
digitalspy.com
Taskmaster star pulls hilariously messy trick to win challenge
Taskmaster spoilers follow. Taskmaster's latest episode has seen one of its contestants winning a task with a smart, if a little messy, trick. Tonight's (November 3) challenges for stars Sarah Millican, Fern Brady, Munya Chawawa, John Kearns and Dara Ó Briain included one involving microwaves and two gallons of milk.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Stu Carpenter receives big news in Eliza story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Stu Carpenter will receive some big news next week as he attempts to get his granddaughter Eliza to move in with him. Stu's dark past resurfaced in recent months when it was revealed he'd been in prison for murder, a crime he vehemently denied committing.
digitalspy.com
Mom star Anna Faris considered quitting acting after leaving the sitcom
Mom's Anna Faris has confirmed that she contemplated retiring from acting after walking away from the sitcom in 2020. Ahead of its eighth season, the star made the tough decision to leave behind her character Christy Plunkett. Speaking to PEOPLE, Faris has now shared a little more about her mindset...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star calls Lola brain tumour storyline a "massive responsibility"
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Danielle Harold has spoken out about portraying Lola Pearce's harrowing brain tumour storyline on the BBC One soap. As fans have seen, Lola recently found out she had a tumour after experiencing headaches as well as dizzy and fainting spells. She was later admitted to hospital for surgery, but Wednesday's (November 2) episode confirmed a tragic outcome. It was revealed that doctors were unable to remove all of the tumour and Lola received the news that it was sadly uncurable.
digitalspy.com
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever confirms vinyl soundtrack release
With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just around the corner, it has been announced the upcoming Marvel outing will release its soundtrack on vinyl. The follow-up to Black Panther will see the characters grappling with the loss of King T'Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman. It is understood that a new hero will don T'Challa's suit, with some fans thinking it could be his sister Shuri (Letitia Wright).
digitalspy.com
EastEnders reveals outcome of Lola's surgery
EastEnders spoilers follow. Lola Pearce has learned her cancer surgery was unsuccessful in EastEnders. Wednesday's (November 2) visit to Albert Square was a heartbreaking one, as Jay accidentally gave Lola some false hope about how the emergency brain operation had gone. The trouble arose when Jay overheard Lola's doctors talking...
digitalspy.com
Gogglebox star has a hilarious idea for a new 50p coin
Tonight's (November 4) episode of Gogglebox saw the announcement of a new 50p spark a debate among its armchair critics. Following the news that the Royal Mint would be bringing a new 50p into circulation, marking the reign of King Charles III, several of the Gogglebox stars wondered what image they'd use if they were having their faces printed on the currency – with several coming to the same conclusion.
digitalspy.com
Mom's Anna Faris discusses her relationship with ex Chris Pratt and his new wife
Mom star Anna Faris has opened up about her relationship with ex-husband Chris Pratt and his new wife. Faris and Pratt parted ways in 2017 after eight years of marriage and they've been co-parenting their 10-year-old son Jack ever since. While Pratt is now married to author Katherine Shawrznegger, who...
digitalspy.com
Danny Dyer lands first post-EastEnders role alongside Neighbours stars
Danny Dyer's first role after EastEnders has been confirmed, with the actor heading Down Under for a new Channel 5 series. The Mick Carter actor will appear in Heat, a four-part action thriller that is also set to star Neighbours stars Olympia Valance and Richie Morris. The show is set...
digitalspy.com
How to watch Daniel Radcliffe's Weird Al movie – and why you definitely should
WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story is one of those movies that is difficult to describe. It's a fictional biopics, yes, as well as a parody. It's a musical as well, a grounded absurdist tale of one man and his accordion. Those unfamiliar with Weird Al's music may find it a...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks writer explains why she pitched Maxine's dark story
Hollyoaks writer Jayshree Patel has explained why she decided to pitch Maxine's upcoming special episode 'The Long Walk Home', saying that men also have a "responsibility" to make sure women feel safe in public spaces. Speaking to Digital Spy and other media, Patel revealed the idea for the episode initially...
digitalspy.com
Patsy Kensit joins EE as Lola's Mum
Patsy Kensit joins EE as Lola's Mum
