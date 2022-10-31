Read full article on original website
Biden barbs 'virulent' Phillies fans during World Series
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden took his own playful swing at Philly’s infamously ornery sports fans — including one real close to home. “Phillies fans are the most virulent, obnoxious fans in the world,” he said Tuesday while campaigning in Florida. Biden, who grew up in Pennsylvania, made his remarks hours before the Philadelphia Phillies hosted the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series. First lady Jill Biden wasn’t on the campaign trail with her husband in Florida. She’s set to attend Game 4 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday night.
Philadelphia Eagles with a perfect nod to Phillies on Twitter
The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Astros, 7-0, on Tuesday in Game 3 of the World Series. The Philadelphia Eagles are 7-0 and their social media team took notice of the victory and final score. Well played.
Mattress Mack explains f-bomb-laden exchange with Philadelphia fan
The tense moment happened after Houston's 7-0 loss in World Series Game 3 Tuesday night. This is what he had to say about the f-bomb-laden exchange in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia restaurants allegedly refuse to serve Astros
Phillies fandom appeared to trump hospitality for a pair of restaurants.
Mattress Mack gets into heated altercation with Phillies fans at World Series Game 3
Astros superfan and furniture magnate Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale had a miserable night at Tuesday night’s World Series Game 3 in Philadelphia, where he was confronted by hecklers in a heated confrontation at Citizens Bank Park.
Astros vs. Phillies World Series Game 4 prediction, betting odds for MLB on Wednesday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies lock horns with the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the MLB World Series at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday. First...
Philadelphia restaurant owners turn down catering Astros before World Series game
Two Philadelphia restaurants were unable to accommodate catering requests made by the Houston Astros ahead of Game 3 of the World Series.
Phillies-Astros World Series schedule meets Eagles-Texans in Philadelphia vs. Houston doubleheader
Thursday will mark the seventh time a World Series game and NFL game involving teams from the same two cities will play on the same day.
Glenn Wilson believes Phillies fans make the difference, lead team to win
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies fans couldn't be more excited as their team rolls into Game 4 Wednesday night. They're hoping to ride the momentum right into the game on Wednesday.The Bank was on fire, it was alive and there was so much excitement, it's a wonder anyone has a voice left Wednesday morning. However, they will need it for Game 4 as the fans predict we are going all the way."When Bryce Harper stepped up to the plate and he hit that first pitch, it was the tone for the rest of the night. It was incredible," a fan said. "They're going...
Astros use Jalen Hurts to troll Phillies fans
Jalen Hurts has not clearly stated which team he is rooting for in the World Series, but the Houston Astros seem confident that the star quarterback is on their side. The Astros evened the World Series at 2-2 when they threw a combined no-hitter to beat the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 on Thursday night. Following the 5-0 victory, Houston’s official Twitter account trolled Philly fans by sharing a photo of Hurts repping the Astros.
You Can Bet on Philadelphia Fans Celebrating a Phillies World Series Win (if It Happens)
Philadelphia sports fans have been waiting for what seems like forever, but the Phillies are finally in the World Series. They are taking on the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series, so Philadelphia fans could soon something to celebrate. Article continues below advertisement. If past major league sports wins...
Jayme Hoskins, wife of Phillies slugger, treats fans to free beers in section 104
Jayme Hoskins, the wife of Phillies star Rhys Hoskins, has been generously buying beer for fans this postseason run.
Philadelphia Loves Wife of Phillies Slugger Rhys Hoskins for Buying Fans Beer
Jayme Hoskins is becoming quite popular in Philadelphia this postseason. The wife of Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins has been purchasing fans beer throughout the MLB playoffs, easily turning her into a fan favorite. On Tuesday night, Game 3 of the World Series against the Houston Astros, Hoskins purchased 50 beers...
Phillies Star’s Wife Buys Another 100 Beers for Fans
Jayme Hoskins already had bought 50 beers for fans at Tuesday’s 7–0 Philadelphia win.
Fans line up early for Game 4 including daughter of original Phillie Phanatic
Madison Raymond was one of the thousands who attended the game. She's the daughter of the original Phillie Phanatic.
Live: Hear from Phillies' Rob Thomson before trip to Houston
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It wasn't the homestand we hoped for, but the Fightins' still have a chance to turn this series around. The World Series is headed back to Houston for Game 6 on Saturday, and potentially Game 7 on Sunday. The Phillies lost two of three games at home...
From central PA to the World Series: Harrisburg area natives helping Bryce Harper, other Phillies swing their way through historic postseason
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. — From south-central Pennsylvania to the World Series, that's been the path of Harrisburg area natives Ryan Engroff and Jared Smith. “We started out helping some buddies make some bats out of a garage in Hummelstown, actually," said Smith, co-founder and CEO of Victus Sports. “It’s been a wild ride since the beginning for sure.”
