Philadelphia, PA

The Associated Press

Biden barbs 'virulent' Phillies fans during World Series

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden took his own playful swing at Philly’s infamously ornery sports fans — including one real close to home. “Phillies fans are the most virulent, obnoxious fans in the world,” he said Tuesday while campaigning in Florida. Biden, who grew up in Pennsylvania, made his remarks hours before the Philadelphia Phillies hosted the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series. First lady Jill Biden wasn’t on the campaign trail with her husband in Florida. She’s set to attend Game 4 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Glenn Wilson believes Phillies fans make the difference, lead team to win

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies fans couldn't be more excited as their team rolls into Game 4 Wednesday night. They're hoping to ride the momentum right into the game on Wednesday.The Bank was on fire, it was alive and there was so much excitement, it's a wonder anyone has a voice left Wednesday morning. However, they will need it for Game 4 as the fans predict we are going all the way."When Bryce Harper stepped up to the plate and he hit that first pitch, it was the tone for the rest of the night. It was incredible," a fan said. "They're going...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Astros use Jalen Hurts to troll Phillies fans

Jalen Hurts has not clearly stated which team he is rooting for in the World Series, but the Houston Astros seem confident that the star quarterback is on their side. The Astros evened the World Series at 2-2 when they threw a combined no-hitter to beat the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 on Thursday night. Following the 5-0 victory, Houston’s official Twitter account trolled Philly fans by sharing a photo of Hurts repping the Astros.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS News

Live: Hear from Phillies' Rob Thomson before trip to Houston

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It wasn't the homestand we hoped for, but the Fightins' still have a chance to turn this series around. The World Series is headed back to Houston for Game 6 on Saturday, and potentially Game 7 on Sunday. The Phillies lost two of three games at home...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX 43

From central PA to the World Series: Harrisburg area natives helping Bryce Harper, other Phillies swing their way through historic postseason

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. — From south-central Pennsylvania to the World Series, that's been the path of Harrisburg area natives Ryan Engroff and Jared Smith. “We started out helping some buddies make some bats out of a garage in Hummelstown, actually," said Smith, co-founder and CEO of Victus Sports. “It’s been a wild ride since the beginning for sure.”
HARRISBURG, PA

