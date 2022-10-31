ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamaica, NY

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

Source: Staten Island man dies in horrific crash on Van Wyck Expressway in Queens

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man who died in a horrific crash in Queens on Tuesday morning lived on Staten Island, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. The incident was reported around 10:15 a.m. on the northbound Van Wyck Expressway near Roosevelt Avenue, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Worker dead after falling onto Van Wyck Expressway in Queens: NYPD

QUEENS (PIX11) — A 34-year-old construction worker died Tuesday after he fell from a catwalk onto a car on the Van Wyck Expressway, police said. Jeremy Rozan had been on the catwalk on Roosevelt Avenue around 10:20 a.m., working as a painter, officials said. He fell down toward the northbound Van Wyck, where he hit […]
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

Man robbed of designer bag in violent NYC attack

NEW YORK - A man was punched, stun gunned, and robbed of a designer bag in a Queens store. The NYPD says a group of seven men went into a shop on 33rd Ave. in Flushing on a Friday afternoon last month. They went up to a 39-year-old man inside...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Dads fight for custody of at-risk children in New York City

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Nathaniel Booker said he was working in Baltimore when he got the call from his ex-girlfriend that their toddler daughter had an injury. “She said my daughter hurt her arm, and she didn’t take her to the hospital because she had an ‘open’ ACS case,” Booker recalled. ACS refers to the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Dad shot dead while smoking cigarette in Long Island backyard

BOHEMIA, NY (PIX11) — Shooters opened fire on a Long Island dad on Wednesday morning, killing the 49-year-old man, police said. Michael Hartmann was smoking a cigarette in the backyard of his Smithtown Avenue home around 6:35 a.m. when two people entered and fired multiple shots. After being struck, Hartmann crawled into his home where […]
BOHEMIA, NY
pix11.com

Man admits to killing, dismembering Queens mom found in a duffel bag

QUEENS (PIX11) — A man admitted he killed and dismembered a Queens woman whose body was found in a duffel bag near Forest Park in April, authorities said Wednesday. David Bonola, 44, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Orsolya Gaal, 51, during a proceeding in Queens Supreme Court Wednesday, prosecutors said. Bonola will be sentenced to 25 years in prison and five years post-release supervision on Nov. 16.
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 3 shot at intersection in Jamaica, Queens

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a triple shooting in Jamaica, Queens.It happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday on Sutphin Boulevard near 91st Avenue.Police said a 29-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, a 24-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, and a 21-year-old woman was shot in the back.All three victims were taken to Jamaica Hospital and are expected to survive."I was arriving from early voting. I went to early voting and it was a chaotic scene," witness Andy Quito told CBS2's Lisa Rozner. "It was just chaotic. They were put into the stretcher and into the ambulance...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed to death in the Bronx: NYPD

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was stabbed to death in the Bronx Monday, police said. The 38-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest inside a building on East 136th Street in Mott Haven around 7:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The man was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead. Police took […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Missing woman found on floor of Dunkin’ location in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Queens woman who has extreme memory loss and got stuck on the “A” train Saturday was found Monday, barefoot and sitting on the floor of a Dunkin’ location on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn. A woman noticed Lynda Garraway, 68, and thought she looked like the missing Queens mom of two. After […]
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy