EastEnders star calls Lola brain tumour storyline a "massive responsibility"
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Danielle Harold has spoken out about portraying Lola Pearce's harrowing brain tumour storyline on the BBC One soap. As fans have seen, Lola recently found out she had a tumour after experiencing headaches as well as dizzy and fainting spells. She was later admitted to hospital for surgery, but Wednesday's (November 2) episode confirmed a tragic outcome. It was revealed that doctors were unable to remove all of the tumour and Lola received the news that it was sadly uncurable.
Coronation Street's Max Turner is further manipulated in extremism story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. A new, hard-hitting Coronation Street storyline for Max Turner is now underway – and Griff continues to work on the youngster, as he plans to get him to join their extremist group. Max is currently being targeted by an extremist and racist group who are...
Coronation Street's Tyrone and Fiz face another setback in John Stape storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Tyrone Dobbs and Fiz Brown will face another setback next week, following their attempts to stop the publication of a true-crime book about Fiz's serial killer ex-husband John Stape. In the upcoming scenes, Tyrone tells Fiz he has bought the whole stock of books...
EE: Panesar Casting Weirdnesses
Would Suki (5ft 4) and Nish (5ft 8) have a 6ft 1 child like Kheerat? It was odd enough that the actor playing Suki is only 9 years older than the actor playing Kheerat, but Kheerat (unlike Vinnie) does not look like their son. Also, are we supposed to suspend...
EastEnders airs tragic Lola Pearce scenes as she receives terminal diagnosis
EastEnders spoilers follow. Lola Pearce's doctors have confirmed that her cancer is terminal in EastEnders. The tragic scenes aired on Thursday (November 3), after Lola received the crushing news that emergency surgery was unable to remove the fast-growing cancerous brain tumour fully. Thursday's episode saw Billy Mitchell at odds with...
Walking Dead's Khary Payton is "not satisfied at all" with Ezekiel's final story
The Walking Dead star Khary Payton has admitted he is not satisfied with his character Ezekiel's final story on the show. While it's not been confirmed how the arc will wrap for the character, who has been a mainstay since season 7, the star suggested that he would have loved to explore aspects more deeply before the series comes to an end.
Game of Thrones and Walking Dead stars join Severance season 2
Severance season 1 spoilers follow. Severance season 2 will be introducing several new cast members in time for its return to Apple TV+. Game of Thrones favourite Gwendoline Christie – who was last seen on the small screen as Lucifer in Netflix’s Sandman and will soon appear in Wednesday – is among eight new stars joining the eerie work/life balance horror story, Apple has announced.
Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston’s crime drama Your Honor has season 2 delayed
Bryan Cranston's crime drama Your Honor has seen its second and final season pushed back to next year. The Breaking Bad star will return as New Orleans judge Michael Desiato on January 13, 2023 (via Deadline). Showtime decided to delay the season 2 premiere so that viewers can enjoy the...
Coronation Street's Stu Carpenter receives big news in Eliza story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Stu Carpenter will receive some big news next week as he attempts to get his granddaughter Eliza to move in with him. Stu's dark past resurfaced in recent months when it was revealed he'd been in prison for murder, a crime he vehemently denied committing.
Some Like it Shot!
Well, with Al and Cain's fisty cuffs last night, more akin to the love scene between Oliver Reed and Alan Bates. I don't suppose there's any chance most of the entire cast gets caught in the crossfire?. Let's have a look at the spoilers. Yesterday, Cain went gunning for Al,...
The Crown's Emma Corrin was "scared shitless" meeting Harry Styles
The Crown star Emma Corrin has opened up about meeting Harry Styles for the first time ahead of filming My Policeman, saying they were "scared shitless". Starring alongside Styles and David Dawson, Corrin and Dawson explained how director Michael Grandage came up with a unique way for the actors to break the ice (via Variety).
Netflix confirms The Sandman future after season 1
Netflix will be renewing Neil Gaiman's The Sandman for a second season. According to Deadline, the streaming site has given the greenlight for season two of the show to be made, following a deleted confirmation tweet from the DC Comics Twitter account. The now-deleted tweet read: "The dream continues. [The...
Drag Race's Willam and Cheryl Hole hit back at claims there's 'too much Drag Race'
With RuPaul’s Drag Race launching a number of new franchises and spin-offs recently, some fans have been complaining about fatigue from the show. But stars Cheryl Hole and Willam have reminded viewers that just being able to say there is "too much" of the programme is a privilege. Speaking...
Good actors/actresses who were wasted in soap land
Zoe Lucker is the first that springs to mind in both EE & HO but especially EE. Michael Praed. Seriously he was a huge film star and bigger than Emmerdale itself. Yet the story writers wasted him. Priya Davdra was one of EE's strongest actors when given the rare opportunity...
The Great British Bake Off star Janusz Domagala has hilarious response to 'spring roll-gate'
The Great British Bake Off's Pastry Week spoilers follow. Janusz Domagala has released a tongue-in-cheek response to the "spring roll-gate" controversy on this week's Great British Bake Off. If you missed the episode, the contestants had to cook eight spring rolls in 80 minutes but when it came time for...
Fate: The Winx Saga gets cancelled by Netflix after two seasons
Fate: The Winx Saga won't be getting a third season following its cancellation by Netflix after just two seasons. Breaking the news via Instagram, showrunner Brian Young posted an emotional update on the series writing: "Hi All! So this is not fun news to share, but Netflix have decided not to move forward with season three of Fate: The Winx Saga."
Why is RuPaul absent in Drag Race UK's latest season 4 episode?
Drag Race UK season 4 spoilers follow. What is RuPaul's Drag Race without RuPaul herself? That's the question fans around the world are asking now that everyone's favourite Glamazon has skipped out on this show for the first time ever. Or, at least for a considerable chunk of it in the latest episode of Drag Race UK.
Netflix's The Crown season 5 unveils new look at controversial Princess Diana moment
Netflix's The Crown is set to return for its highly anticipated and long awaited season 5. And with merely a few days left for the episodes to drop on the streaming platform, we are getting a closer look at what we can expect from this season, including a new look at a controversial Princess Diana moment.
BBC to exit Wogan House
...and Bridge House in Salford. Seems R2/6 will relocate into London BH, and Quay and Dock Houses in Salford. ....and Bridge House in Salford. Seems R2/6 will relocate into London BH, and Quay and Dock Houses in Salford. occy wrote: ». Mark C wrote: ». ....and Bridge House in Salford....
Fluer and Vito in fix Row
According to The Sun they fell in thier dance off and was allowed to start again with no mention of the fall being put in the editing. They are good at making up fairy stories. If this happened, our Moley would surely be able to let us know. Until then...
