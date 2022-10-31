ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Man arrested on suspicion of recording girl in a changing room

By Camila Pedrosa, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
A man was arrested Friday on suspicion of taking a video of a 16-year-old girl undressing in a changing room.

Juan Eusebio-Hernandez, 53, was booked into jail after he was apprehended at a clothing store in Phoenix, according to court paperwork.

According to court documents, the girl noticed Eusebio-Hernandez's phone leaning against shoes pointing toward the divider between the changing rooms. She noticed the screen was staying on, and upon closer inspection, found it was video recording. She told her mother about the recording, who then notified the store security.

The security personnel took Eusebio-Hernandez's phone and found the video of the girl, which showed her changing and even included her nude breasts at times, according to court documents.

Police officers obtained a warrant for Eusebio-Hernandez's phone, where they found additional videos of other victims changing inside of a dressing room.

After Eusebio-Hernandez was arrested by police, he admitted he knew what he was doing and that it was not a mistake, according to court documents.

