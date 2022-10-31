ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suns update: Ish Wainright is with family after loss of his father

By Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Phoenix Suns will already be without Deandre Ayton with a left ankle sprain for Tuesday's game against Minnesota at Footprint Center.

They may also have to play minus Torrey Craig, who is listed as questionable with a sore left heel. Craig was getting up shots during the media viewing of the Tuesday morning's shootaround, but Suns officials said he's still questionable.

Craig has been playing some of his best basketball to start the season. The 6-7 forward is averaging just 5.7 points a game, but he's shooting a career-high 63.6% from the field overall and knocking down 46.2% of his 3s, also a career best.

He's been a backup four to Cam Johnson. If Craig is unable to play, Phoenix may turn to Dario Saric to serve as Johnson's backup.

Saric has only played in one game this season, the opener against Dallas, after missing all last season returning from a torn ACL suffered in the 2021 finals.

Saric played two minutes against the Mavericks. If the 6-10 big sees action Tuesday, it'll be against one of his former teams.

Bismack Biyombo got the start Sunday against Houston. If he starts again Tuesday, Phoenix may play Jock Landale and Saric together, a combination that could match Minnesota's twin towers of Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

The Suns will also be without Ish Wainright, who is not with the team for personal reasons as his father, Calvin, passed away Monday morning .

"It's tough times," Suns guard Cameron Payne said. "I already talked to him. I know it's heavy on his heart. He's working through it. He's with his family now (in Kansas City)."

Wainright is a his second season with the Suns as a two-way player.

"The type of team we are, we're always there to pick up our brothers," Payne continued. "I just know when he gets back, we're going to be welcoming him with open arms all over again 'cause I know it's a tough time for him. I'm just keeping him in my prayers. I texted him this morning. Told him I'm praying for him. I just hope he keeps his head straight and just fight, fight, fight through that tough time."

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin .

Support local journalism. Start your online subscription .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Suns update: Ish Wainright is with family after loss of his father

