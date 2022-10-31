ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Police still searching for man accused of killing four in Aurora

By By JESSICA GIBBS
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XJ4kY_0itidbqi00

A manhunt is underway for a man accused of shooting and killing four people in Aurora over the weekend and police are asking the public to call 911 if they see him. Court records also show some of his victims received restraining orders days before the attack after reporting he threatened their lives and had a violent history.

Joseph Castorena, 21, evaded police as they responded to the shooting on Sunday despite officers arriving within 3 minutes of a 911 call, Chief Dan Oates said in a Sunday news conference. The suspect remained at-large as of late Monday, Aurora Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Faith Goodrich said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 2 a.m. at a home near 11th Avenue and North Geneva Street in Aurora. Dispatchers could hear shots during a 911 call made by a woman in the home, Oates said. Police later determinednts to be Castorena's former partner.

Police discovered one woman and three men dead from apparent gunshot wounds upon arrival and identified Castorena as a suspect, Oates said. Castorena's former partner and two young children in the home survived unharmed.

Law enforcement searched the residential area that night and again in the morning, deploying drones and canvassing the neighborhood to no avail.

Goodrich did not have information about Castorena’s potential whereabouts or where police were searching come Monday evening, but said law enforcement have been looking for him since the attack occurred. The department is still working out details of how the shooting unfolded and a possible motive, Goodrich said.

“It’s a large scene. There is a lot of evidence to collect, witnesses to talk to,” she said.

A warrant was issued for Castorena’s arrest on four counts of first degree murder after deliberation, class 1 felonies, according to online court records. Goodrich confirmed some of Castorena’s victims had received restraining orders against him and were residents of the home.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s office has not released the victims’ names. A relative of the family told the Denver Gazette’s news partner 9news that those killed were Jesus Serrano, his daughter Mariana Serrano, and Mariana’s partner, Ken.

Jesus’ daughter, also Mariana’s twin sister, was Castorena’s former partner, the relative said. The relative said a man renting an RV on the property was the fourth victim. The relative could not be immediately reached for comment.

Court records show the Serranos were granted restraining orders against Castorena days before the shooting. The family told the courts Castorena had a violent, abusive history and had threatened to kill them.

At the time, the family said the most recent incident occurred on Oct. 22, when Castorena’s partner did not come home from work when expected.

The family said in their petitions for temporary restraining orders obtained by the Denver Gazette that when Castorena’s partner came home a day later, her arms were covered in cuts, and she still had broken glass on her. She told her family Castorena had waited at her car at her place of work, broken her car window, used a gun to threaten her, and forced her to stay with him that night, the family wrote.

In past incidents, Castorena “told me that he was going to kill me,” Jesus wrote, also saying Castorena harassed him at his house. Maria described the fatigue her family was feeling after numerous incidents through Castorena’s relationship with her sister, and a desire to protect her family.

“My family and I have been going through all of this for three years straight,” she wrote.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Palm print helped identify man convicted of killing teen

DENVER — A palm print on the driver's side door of a vehicle helped police identify the man who was convicted this month of killing a teen last year in Denver. Imanol Del Valle,19, was found with gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a Honda Accord at the intersection of Ellsworth Avenue and Newton Street in the early morning hours of Jan. 17, 2021.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Suspect in Aurora standoff situation found dead, shelter-in-place canceled

Some scary moments for residents at an Aurora apartment complex today. Aurora police who were searching for a suspect in a shooting found him barricaded in a unit at the Preserve at City Center Apartments. After a four hour stand-off, police found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a statement by police on social media. During the standoff, residents were evacuated from some buildings while...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Road rage incident leads to standoff

Some scary moments for residents at an Aurora apartment complex today. Aurora police searching for two suspects who allegedly shot at an officer on I-225 arrested one and found the other barricaded in a unit at the Preserve at City Center Apartments. After a four hour stand-off, police found the second suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a statement by police. The suspect, a teenager who has not been identified, allegedly shot at the police officer during what authorities described as a "road rage" incident.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Arrest made in south Denver fatal shooting

The Denver Police arrested Angel Gutierrez-Gonzales, 20, on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Jonathan Saldana Garcia, the department announced Thursday. The shooting occurred at 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 in the 1600 block of South Beach Court. Two adult women who were also shot...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Angel Gutierrez-Gonzalez arrested in deadly house party shooting in Denver

Denver police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting at a house party from last month. Three people were shot, a man and two women at the house party on Oct. 22. Officers rushed to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of S. Beach Court in Denver about 11:30 p.m. that night. The male victim, later identified as Jonathan Saldana Garcia, was found with gunshot injuries and rushed to the hospital where he died. Investigators learned two other female gunshot victims took themselves to the hospital. Both survived.Officers arrested Angel Gutierrez-Gonzalez, 20, on Thursday morning. He is facing first-degree murder charges for the death of Saldana Garcia.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Aurora SWAT engaged in standoff situation, evacuations ordered

Aurora Police's SWAT team Thursday ordered residents to evacuate apartments near where a possible gunman is holed up, according to a Twitter update. The suspect, wanted "on suspicion of shots fired earlier today," is in the Preserve at City Center Apartments, 1098 S. Evanston Way near the intersection of East Mississippi Avenue and South Sable Road, according to police.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Woman in Weld County train collision expected to be charged for road rage allegation

The woman who survived a violent train collision while being detained in the back seat of a police cruiser is expected be charged with felony menacing according to her civil attorney. Yarena Rios-Gonzalez, 20, of Greeley was involved in an alleged road rage incident which a witness said she started minutes before. Her attorney, Paul Wilkinson, said he was advised of the oncoming charge by the Weld County District Attorney’s office Thursday. ...
WELD COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Former Aurora police chief alleges she was fired illegally

Ousted former police chief Vanessa Wilson has taken the first legal steps necessary to sue the City of Aurora, alleging she was illegally fired in retaliation for her reform efforts and discriminated against. Wilson’s attorneys sent a “notice of claim” to the city in September, a step she is required to take before she can file a lawsuit, alleging city employees and councilmembers conspired to fire her illegally in order to prevent her from pursuing policing reforms. She also alleges city officials discriminated against her...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy