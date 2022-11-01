Read full article on original website
Related
wbiw.com
Turn ‘em loose! No.2 BNL to open 2022-23 campaign with testy Mooresville
BEDFORD – Time to turn ‘em loose. Bedford North Lawrence, born to run and dream, has had all it can take. After three weeks of preseason work, amidst bubbling expectations and building pressure, the real battles are about to begin. The Stars, ranked No.2 in the first Class...
wbiw.com
Comeback was launching pad for historic wins as Stars celebrated success in 2022
BEDFORD – Little did anyone know at that time, because Bedford North Lawrence was halfway to a third consecutive loss to start the 2022 campaign, the Stars were destined for a special season. Could have fooled most, that dark night in Jeffersonville. That’s when the light clicked on.
wbiw.com
BNL’s Gates verbally commits to IU
BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence sophomore outfielder Cal Gates, one of the top recruits in the Midwest, has verbally committed to Indiana University. Gates, a smooth-swinging left-hander with multiple tools, stepped into BNL’s lineup as a lead-off hitter last season and finished with a .323 average and a team-high 22 runs scored. He was invited to the USA Baseball tryouts for the national 16-Under team and has been a star on the travel circuit with the Indiana Bulls.
wbiw.com
BNL Lady Stars to honor military veterans and active personnel Friday, November 4th
BEDFORD – The BNL Lady Stars are set to start their season off on the right foot, as they prepare to honor military veterans and active personnel on Friday, November 4th, prior to the beginning of the Varsity game at 7 p.m. The Lady Stars will ask for these...
wbiw.com
Governor Holcomb reappoints Seymour’s Bret Cornn among others
INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions including a Seymour man. Bret Cornn, a physician assistant with Schneck Primary Care was reappointed to the Physician Assistant Committee. Board of Chiropractic Examiners. The governor made three reappointments to the board, who...
wbiw.com
Ivy Tech Bloomington to host Human Library®
BLOOMINGTON — Ivy Tech Community College’s Bloomington campus is hosting the Human Library® Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Shreve Hall. The Human Library, a free event, creates a safe space where topics are discussed openly between human books and readers. Human books are volunteers with personal experience with their topic. Difficult questions are expected, appreciated, and answered.
wbiw.com
West Washington High School students to start college early at Ivy Tech Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington and West Washington High School have entered into an Early College partnership that enables all students to earn college credits in high school. Students now have the opportunity to get a head start on their post-secondary education, including earning the Indiana College Core (ICC). The ICC credential is a 30-credit-hour general education core of credit guaranteed to transfer between public colleges and universities.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Ronald Lee Ritter
Ronald Lee Ritter, 82, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2022, at I.U. Health Bloomington. Born January 27, 1940, in Lawrence Co., he was the son of Harrison and Florence (Coulter) Ritter. He married Nancy Lane Spangler on January 25, 1959, and she survives. He was a graduate of Shawswick High School and owner of Ritter Tool & Die Corporation. He was a member of the Bedford Elks Lodge and Sons of the American Legion.
wbiw.com
Two seniors will compete in Lawrence County’s Distinguished Young Women scholarship program on Saturday
BEDFORD – Two high school seniors from Bedford North Lawrence will compete in Lawrence County’s Distinguished Young Women scholarship program Saturday at the Bedford North Lawrence Performing Arts Center. Participants will compete for college scholarships and the opportunity to represent Lawrence County at the Indiana state program in...
wbiw.com
New mural unveiled in Nashville
NASHVILLE – The Brown County Community Foundation and the Brown County Pollinators group unveiled a new mural and pollinator park in October on its Van Buren Street property in Nashville. The mural on a large concrete retaining wall was created by Christina Hollering and features milkweed pollinators such as...
wbiw.com
Ladies of Grace to host annual chili supper on Saturday, November 5th
BEDFORD – The Ladies of Grace Annual Chili Supper is set to return on Saturday, November 5th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Grace Full Gospel Church at 3802 Kenneth Simpson Lane. The supper is $5 per person and will feature an all-you-can-eat chili supper, which includes...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Eva Florence Russell
Eva Florence Russell, 92, of Mitchell, passed away on October 21, 2022, at UC Davis Hospital in Sacramento, CA. She was born in Paoli, IN to Diora (Willyard) Newlin and Paul Newlin on February 24, 1930. Eva was a graduate of Paoli High School in 1948. She married Floyd L....
wbiw.com
Obituary: Dora Pearl Bradley
Dora Pearl Bradley, 97, of Paoli, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at her residence. Born August 20, 1925, in Mitchell, she was the daughter of James Cleveland and Edith L. (Carroll) Sanders. Dora married Arthur Wayne Warren in 1944 and he preceded her in death in 1968. She married Dan Bradley in 1987 and he preceded her in death in December 2005.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Marilyn Ann Allen Olson
Marilyn Ann Allen Olson, 92, of Bedford, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Stonebridge Health Campus. She was born February 25, 1930, in Bedford, Indiana to Mabel (Sipes) and Harry Allen. She married Norman R. Olson Jr. on November 13, 1948, and they shared 48 years together. Marilyn was...
wbiw.com
Crews decorating downtown Bedford for the holiday season
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Street Department, Parks Department, and Maintenance Crews are hard at work preparing the city for the holidays. So many of us are grateful for their work of putting up the many lights that make Christmas in Bedford so special. The Bedford Parks Department...
wbiw.com
IDEM hosting a free electronics collection event in Seymour on Saturday, Nov. 5th
SEYMOUR – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM), Technology Recyclers, Cummins, and the Jackson County Solid Waste Management District are hosting a free electronics recycling event on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 847 East 4th Street, Seymour, Indiana from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This electronics recycling collection event...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Ollie Thomas Hughes
Ollie Thomas Hughes, 68, of Bedford, IN passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022. Born on March 2, 1954, he was the son of George Sr. and Lavada (McCroy) Hughes. He married Betty JoeAnn Tungate and she preceded him in death on January 17, 1998. Ollie worked for the City...
wbiw.com
The First Steps Interagency Coordinating Council meeting is on Nov. 9
INDIANAPOLIS – The First Steps Interagency Coordinating Council will be held in-person and via Zoom, on Nov. 9, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. EST. The meeting agenda is available by clicking here. Please note this meeting is open to the public but is not a mandatory meeting.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Jason Andrew Phillips
Jason Andrew Phillips, 32, of Paoli, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Paoli Health and Living. Born July 23, 1990, in Heidelberg, Germany, he was the son of Timothy Chester Phillips and Sheila Gail (Simmons) Blanton. Jason was a U.S. Army veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. He...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Laurina Joanne “Tub” Sanders
Laurina Joanne “Tub” Sanders, 66, of Orleans, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital in New Albany. Born February 25, 1956, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Lawrence Ellis Holt Sr. and Eloise Joanne (Pitman) Holt-Eads. Laurina married Arthur Leroy “Buddy” Sanders on April 26, 1975, and he preceded her in death on February 20, 1999.
Comments / 0