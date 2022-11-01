ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wbiw.com

BNL’s Gates verbally commits to IU

BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence sophomore outfielder Cal Gates, one of the top recruits in the Midwest, has verbally committed to Indiana University. Gates, a smooth-swinging left-hander with multiple tools, stepped into BNL’s lineup as a lead-off hitter last season and finished with a .323 average and a team-high 22 runs scored. He was invited to the USA Baseball tryouts for the national 16-Under team and has been a star on the travel circuit with the Indiana Bulls.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Governor Holcomb reappoints Seymour’s Bret Cornn among others

INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions including a Seymour man. Bret Cornn, a physician assistant with Schneck Primary Care was reappointed to the Physician Assistant Committee. Board of Chiropractic Examiners. The governor made three reappointments to the board, who...
SEYMOUR, IN
wbiw.com

Ivy Tech Bloomington to host Human Library®

BLOOMINGTON — Ivy Tech Community College’s Bloomington campus is hosting the Human Library® Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Shreve Hall. The Human Library, a free event, creates a safe space where topics are discussed openly between human books and readers. Human books are volunteers with personal experience with their topic. Difficult questions are expected, appreciated, and answered.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

West Washington High School students to start college early at Ivy Tech Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON – Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington and West Washington High School have entered into an Early College partnership that enables all students to earn college credits in high school. Students now have the opportunity to get a head start on their post-secondary education, including earning the Indiana College Core (ICC). The ICC credential is a 30-credit-hour general education core of credit guaranteed to transfer between public colleges and universities.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Ronald Lee Ritter

Ronald Lee Ritter, 82, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2022, at I.U. Health Bloomington. Born January 27, 1940, in Lawrence Co., he was the son of Harrison and Florence (Coulter) Ritter. He married Nancy Lane Spangler on January 25, 1959, and she survives. He was a graduate of Shawswick High School and owner of Ritter Tool & Die Corporation. He was a member of the Bedford Elks Lodge and Sons of the American Legion.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Two seniors will compete in Lawrence County’s Distinguished Young Women scholarship program on Saturday

BEDFORD – Two high school seniors from Bedford North Lawrence will compete in Lawrence County’s Distinguished Young Women scholarship program Saturday at the Bedford North Lawrence Performing Arts Center. Participants will compete for college scholarships and the opportunity to represent Lawrence County at the Indiana state program in...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

New mural unveiled in Nashville

NASHVILLE – The Brown County Community Foundation and the Brown County Pollinators group unveiled a new mural and pollinator park in October on its Van Buren Street property in Nashville. The mural on a large concrete retaining wall was created by Christina Hollering and features milkweed pollinators such as...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Eva Florence Russell

Eva Florence Russell, 92, of Mitchell, passed away on October 21, 2022, at UC Davis Hospital in Sacramento, CA. She was born in Paoli, IN to Diora (Willyard) Newlin and Paul Newlin on February 24, 1930. Eva was a graduate of Paoli High School in 1948. She married Floyd L....
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Dora Pearl Bradley

Dora Pearl Bradley, 97, of Paoli, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at her residence. Born August 20, 1925, in Mitchell, she was the daughter of James Cleveland and Edith L. (Carroll) Sanders. Dora married Arthur Wayne Warren in 1944 and he preceded her in death in 1968. She married Dan Bradley in 1987 and he preceded her in death in December 2005.
PAOLI, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Marilyn Ann Allen Olson

Marilyn Ann Allen Olson, 92, of Bedford, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Stonebridge Health Campus. She was born February 25, 1930, in Bedford, Indiana to Mabel (Sipes) and Harry Allen. She married Norman R. Olson Jr. on November 13, 1948, and they shared 48 years together. Marilyn was...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Crews decorating downtown Bedford for the holiday season

BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Street Department, Parks Department, and Maintenance Crews are hard at work preparing the city for the holidays. So many of us are grateful for their work of putting up the many lights that make Christmas in Bedford so special. The Bedford Parks Department...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

IDEM hosting a free electronics collection event in Seymour on Saturday, Nov. 5th

SEYMOUR – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM), Technology Recyclers, Cummins, and the Jackson County Solid Waste Management District are hosting a free electronics recycling event on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 847 East 4th Street, Seymour, Indiana from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This electronics recycling collection event...
SEYMOUR, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Ollie Thomas Hughes

Ollie Thomas Hughes, 68, of Bedford, IN passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022. Born on March 2, 1954, he was the son of George Sr. and Lavada (McCroy) Hughes. He married Betty JoeAnn Tungate and she preceded him in death on January 17, 1998. Ollie worked for the City...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Jason Andrew Phillips

Jason Andrew Phillips, 32, of Paoli, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Paoli Health and Living. Born July 23, 1990, in Heidelberg, Germany, he was the son of Timothy Chester Phillips and Sheila Gail (Simmons) Blanton. Jason was a U.S. Army veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. He...
PAOLI, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Laurina Joanne “Tub” Sanders

Laurina Joanne “Tub” Sanders, 66, of Orleans, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital in New Albany. Born February 25, 1956, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Lawrence Ellis Holt Sr. and Eloise Joanne (Pitman) Holt-Eads. Laurina married Arthur Leroy “Buddy” Sanders on April 26, 1975, and he preceded her in death on February 20, 1999.
ORLEANS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy