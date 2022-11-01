Read full article on original website
Trump news - live: Trump tells rally to vote in ‘giant red wave’ as he rants about ‘weaponised’ justice system
Donald Trump spoke at a ‘Save America’ rally in Sioux City, Iowa, on Thursday night in support of Republican candidates in that state ahead of next week’s midterm elections.“This Tuesday you must vote Republican in a giant red wave,” he told the crowd, promising to end Nancy Pelosi’s career once and for all.Among those warming up the crowd before the former president spoke was Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley and before him, Georgia Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene who goaded the crowd into booing Paul Pelosi saying he should have been armed and shot the man who assaulted him, intending to...
Letter: Appalling Pelosi attack should be a wake-up call to Americans
I am greatly troubled by the recent attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband by an unhinged Donald Trump supporter. This past year, U.S. Capitol Police investigated almost 10,000 threats to congressional members or their family members. Threats or acts of violence have been committed by supporters of both parties, but are far more common from MAGA Republicans. ...
