BJ’s Wholesale Returns to Community After 20-Year AbsenceJoel EisenbergOhio State
Ohio Krogers Adds Ghost KitchensCadrene HeslopColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrow sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Kitty Bubble Cafe and Bar to help cats find permanent homesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
ocolly.com
The Cowgirls can score: Hoyt’s new system brings points and depth
Jacie Hoyt brought in players over the summer full of basketball talent, and most importantly; scoring. Something OSU didn’t do much of last season. It was a struggle for last season’s OSU women’s basketball team to get the ball in the basket and consistently perform well. The team was one of the worst shooting teams in the country. OSU’s field goal shooting percentage was 34.4%, which ranked No. 337 out of 348 in the country.
ocolly.com
Cowgirl soccer still preparing despite postseason fate in limbo
As long as there’s a chance, even the most minuscule chance, the OSU Cowgirl Soccer squad is ready. After a first-round exit against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Big 12 tournament, the Cowgirls sit as a bubble team in the NCAA tournament —meaning their fate is in the balance. It’s an unusual spot to be in, but one familiar to the Cowgirls as last year they were in the same position.
columbusnavigator.com
Ohio Is Largely Losing Population And Growing Older Except In The Greater Columbus Area, Study Shows
The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
📈 By The Numbers: Buckeyes Set New FBS Record
Ohio State’s 44 points vs. Penn State last Saturday was the fewest points vs. a Big Ten team this year, but it was the seventh consecutive game with at least 40 points for Ohio State on Saturday at Penn State, and that’s a new Big Ten record per the BTN.
ocolly.com
Thompson eyeing consistent overall play this season
Bryce Thompson stood patiently in the corner. OSU trailed No. 12 Texas Tech 51-49 late in the second half. With 21 seconds on the clock, Thompson put up a three-pointer to take the lead. All net. With Thompson sinking the clutch corner three-pointer, not only did he hit the biggest...
ocolly.com
Cisse dominates in season opener
The Cowboys opened up a new season on Thursday, and some would say it went exactly how they hoped. OSU defeated Ouachita Baptist 85-51 in the exhibition, with five players scoring in double figures and more importantly, Moussa Cisse dominated. “Moussa was just absolutely dominant, the way I would have...
whbc.com
Analyst Eyes Intel’s Ohio Plans Amid Difficult Financial Times
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – An investment analyst watching developments at Intel with their plans for a multi-billion dollar microchip making facility near Columbus believes that the initial project will move forward. That’s unless there’s further serious deterioration of the company’s financial situation next year....
ocolly.com
Veteran's Day events to occur all over campus
With Veteran's Day coming soon, there are several events that will be happening soon on campus. Almost all of them will have opportunities for volunteer work and great experiences for all involved. Flag Planting. Thursday will mark the annual flag planting ceremony at OSU. More than 7,000 American Flags will...
columbusfreepress.com
The Vance-Financiers on Columbus’ Museum Boards
Art museums and galleries across the US are unionizing. From Philadelphia to Columbus, Ohio, workers are going up against museums’ board of trustees to battle for union recognition. On these boards sit America’s local elites, some of whom are financing right-wing, Trump-backed political candidates, connecting the art world to reactionary finance capital.
Harper's Bazaar
In Ohio, Trans Students Triumph Against the Odds
It was 11 a.m. when I got the first pictures from the Department of Education building in Columbus, Ohio. Inside, the overflow crowd gathered to make their arguments to the 19 board members, most of whom were appointed by a Republican governor. Basic rights for transgender youth hung in the balance. I sent messages to one of the leaders who would plead the case for the dignity of all transgender students in Ohio to gauge the crowd. The response I got back: “This is a live game.”
ocolly.com
Students learn fitness at Colvin Halloween dance party
Walking into the Colvin Tennis Court last Halloween would greet you with an interesting sight. When people think of dance parties, they tend to imagine boring, awkward high school socials. On Monday, the OSU Department of Wellness managed to break that standard with a high energy, fun dance party that...
Ohio woman shares battle with rare disease that causes rapid aging
An Ohio woman is 45 years young, but she's living in the body of someone twice her age. Tiffany Wedekind, a Columbus native, is battling a rare disease, but her perseverance is remarkable.
columbusmonthly.com
See Who Made Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants List
Our November issue marked the return of our 10 Best Restaurants list after a pandemic hiatus. You can read full write-ups on our 10 Best Restaurants in our November issue, which is on newsstands now. This year, we also included an unranked list of 40 more top favorites—our “Hot 40” list.
OhioHealth and OSU Wexner set new revenue records in FY22, but one has an investment loss
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — OhioHealth Corp. and Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center continued their record-beating revenue streak and posted healthy operating margins in fiscal 2022, although this year’s falling stock market resulted in OhioHealth Corp.’s first on-paper investment loss since the 2009 recession. Mount Carmel Health System posted its third operating loss […]
Man arrested in South Carolina for 2020 shooting death of Columbus barber
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man has been arrested in South Carolina in connection with the fatal 2020 shooting of a popular Columbus barber. According to Columbus police, Jacoby C. Howard, 30, was arrested in Greenville, South Carolina, and is facing charges in connection to the shooting death of Brian Keith Robertson II, 30. Police […]
wyso.org
Judge places hold on Ohio law limiting local gun restrictions
Columbus city leaders are celebrating a Franklin County judge’s ruling that puts a temporary hold on the state law barring cities from passing many gun restrictions. The ruling from Judge Stephen McIntosh is only temporary, but for now it blocks a state law that Democrats and gun control groups have often criticized for banning cities from passing gun restrictions that supersede state rules.
Parents frustrated with lack of communication during lockdown at Columbus middle school
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dominion Middle School was placed on lockdown for more than an hour as police responded to a report of a suspicious person inside the building Wednesday morning. In an email sent to families, principal Dorothy Flanagan said a staff member saw what they believed was an...
wosu.org
Columbus diocese plans to cut nearly 20% of churches
Columbus will join cities across the Midwest this summer with a wave of Catholic church closings. The 23-county Diocese of Columbus plans to close nearly 20% of its churches—19 of 105. Eleven of them are in Franklin County, which has about half of the diocese's churches now. The plans...
columbusblack.com
Just Heal, Bro
Just Heal, Bro is a global initiative designed to help Black men find:. – Mental/emotional healing through education and community. – Emotional development and tools for resiliency cultivation. Our national tour and educational programming will foster healing journeys through experiential and clinical dialogue as well as contextual and culturally responsive...
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus seeing a spike in hate, bias crimes being reported to police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Members of the LGBTQ+ community are speaking out as Columbus sees an increase in hate and bias crimes being reported in the city. "I've lived in the closet for so long," Shannon, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, said. "I wasn't going to let someone shove me back into that fear of being who I am."
