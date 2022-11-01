ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

ocolly.com

The Cowgirls can score: Hoyt’s new system brings points and depth

Jacie Hoyt brought in players over the summer full of basketball talent, and most importantly; scoring. Something OSU didn’t do much of last season. It was a struggle for last season’s OSU women’s basketball team to get the ball in the basket and consistently perform well. The team was one of the worst shooting teams in the country. OSU’s field goal shooting percentage was 34.4%, which ranked No. 337 out of 348 in the country.
STILLWATER, OK
ocolly.com

Cowgirl soccer still preparing despite postseason fate in limbo

As long as there’s a chance, even the most minuscule chance, the OSU Cowgirl Soccer squad is ready. After a first-round exit against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Big 12 tournament, the Cowgirls sit as a bubble team in the NCAA tournament —meaning their fate is in the balance. It’s an unusual spot to be in, but one familiar to the Cowgirls as last year they were in the same position.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

📈 By The Numbers: Buckeyes Set New FBS Record

Ohio State’s 44 points vs. Penn State last Saturday was the fewest points vs. a Big Ten team this year, but it was the seventh consecutive game with at least 40 points for Ohio State on Saturday at Penn State, and that’s a new Big Ten record per the BTN.
COLUMBUS, OH
ocolly.com

Thompson eyeing consistent overall play this season

Bryce Thompson stood patiently in the corner. OSU trailed No. 12 Texas Tech 51-49 late in the second half. With 21 seconds on the clock, Thompson put up a three-pointer to take the lead. All net. With Thompson sinking the clutch corner three-pointer, not only did he hit the biggest...
COLUMBUS, OH
ocolly.com

Cisse dominates in season opener

The Cowboys opened up a new season on Thursday, and some would say it went exactly how they hoped. OSU defeated Ouachita Baptist 85-51 in the exhibition, with five players scoring in double figures and more importantly, Moussa Cisse dominated. “Moussa was just absolutely dominant, the way I would have...
COLUMBUS, OH
whbc.com

Analyst Eyes Intel’s Ohio Plans Amid Difficult Financial Times

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – An investment analyst watching developments at Intel with their plans for a multi-billion dollar microchip making facility near Columbus believes that the initial project will move forward. That’s unless there’s further serious deterioration of the company’s financial situation next year....
COLUMBUS, OH
ocolly.com

Veteran's Day events to occur all over campus

With Veteran's Day coming soon, there are several events that will be happening soon on campus. Almost all of them will have opportunities for volunteer work and great experiences for all involved. Flag Planting. Thursday will mark the annual flag planting ceremony at OSU. More than 7,000 American Flags will...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

The Vance-Financiers on Columbus’ Museum Boards

Art museums and galleries across the US are unionizing. From Philadelphia to Columbus, Ohio, workers are going up against museums’ board of trustees to battle for union recognition. On these boards sit America’s local elites, some of whom are financing right-wing, Trump-backed political candidates, connecting the art world to reactionary finance capital.
COLUMBUS, OH
Harper's Bazaar

In Ohio, Trans Students Triumph Against the Odds

It was 11 a.m. when I got the first pictures from the Department of Education building in Columbus, Ohio. Inside, the overflow crowd gathered to make their arguments to the 19 board members, most of whom were appointed by a Republican governor. Basic rights for transgender youth hung in the balance. I sent messages to one of the leaders who would plead the case for the dignity of all transgender students in Ohio to gauge the crowd. The response I got back: “This is a live game.”
OHIO STATE
ocolly.com

Students learn fitness at Colvin Halloween dance party

Walking into the Colvin Tennis Court last Halloween would greet you with an interesting sight. When people think of dance parties, they tend to imagine boring, awkward high school socials. On Monday, the OSU Department of Wellness managed to break that standard with a high energy, fun dance party that...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

See Who Made Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants List

Our November issue marked the return of our 10 Best Restaurants list after a pandemic hiatus. You can read full write-ups on our 10 Best Restaurants in our November issue, which is on newsstands now. This year, we also included an unranked list of 40 more top favorites—our “Hot 40” list.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

OhioHealth and OSU Wexner set new revenue records in FY22, but one has an investment loss

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — OhioHealth Corp. and Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center continued their record-beating revenue streak and posted healthy operating margins in fiscal 2022, although this year’s falling stock market resulted in OhioHealth Corp.’s first on-paper investment loss since the 2009 recession. Mount Carmel Health System posted its third operating loss […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wyso.org

Judge places hold on Ohio law limiting local gun restrictions

Columbus city leaders are celebrating a Franklin County judge’s ruling that puts a temporary hold on the state law barring cities from passing many gun restrictions. The ruling from Judge Stephen McIntosh is only temporary, but for now it blocks a state law that Democrats and gun control groups have often criticized for banning cities from passing gun restrictions that supersede state rules.
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Columbus diocese plans to cut nearly 20% of churches

Columbus will join cities across the Midwest this summer with a wave of Catholic church closings. The 23-county Diocese of Columbus plans to close nearly 20% of its churches—19 of 105. Eleven of them are in Franklin County, which has about half of the diocese's churches now. The plans...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusblack.com

Just Heal, Bro

Just Heal, Bro is a global initiative designed to help Black men find:. – Mental/emotional healing through education and community. – Emotional development and tools for resiliency cultivation. Our national tour and educational programming will foster healing journeys through experiential and clinical dialogue as well as contextual and culturally responsive...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Columbus seeing a spike in hate, bias crimes being reported to police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Members of the LGBTQ+ community are speaking out as Columbus sees an increase in hate and bias crimes being reported in the city. "I've lived in the closet for so long," Shannon, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, said. "I wasn't going to let someone shove me back into that fear of being who I am."
