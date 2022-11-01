ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Police release new body cam video of September shooting at Greenfield Meijer

GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Shots fired sent shoppers scrambling outside a Meijer store in Greenfield. It happened in September. Surveillance and body cam video released today reveal the shocking scene as it unfolded. The morning of Sept. 28 found shoppers and workers walking and driving through this parking lot....
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigating a shooting near Appleton and Derby

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Nov. 3 around 1:30 a.m. near Appleton and Derby. A 39-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee Police continue to look...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

63rd and Florist shots fired; apartment units struck

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to a shots fired complaint on Thursday, Nov. 3 near 63rd and Florist. The call came in around 2:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered several spent casings in the parking area and several apartment units were struck by bullets. No injuries were reported. This is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate shooting near 13th and Euclid

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 12:56 a.m. near 13th and Euclid on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Police say a 40-year-old Milwaukee man was shot while inside a business. He was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition. Detectives...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Father and son identified as victims of deadly Kenosha apartment fire

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- New details about a deadly apartment fire in Kenosha. It happened early Sunday morning near 36th and 48th. Loved ones identified the father and son killed as Antonio and A'mari Davidson, and they're raising money to help with funeral expenses. You can find the Gofundme...
KENOSHA, WI
wtaq.com

15 Year old Girl Charged in Fatal Hit-and-Run

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 15-year-old girl has been charged in connection with the traffic crash which killed a 17-year-old boy – when she was allegedly driving more than 120 mph seconds before the crash. Sienna Pecore is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit & run involving...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Police ask for assistance finding theft suspect in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a suspect who allegedly stole nearly-$600 in merchandise from a department store. According to the Menomonee Falls Police Department, the unknown suspect is a black female. She allegedly selected $564.99 worth of merchandise at Kohl's on Appleton Ave. and left without making payment.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
WISN

Police chase ends with crash in park

MILWAUKEE — A police chase Tuesday night ended with a crash in Humboldt Park after police said the driver hit a bystander and police squad car. The chase started around Lenox and Euclid around 5:00 p.m, according to police. "I heard some sirens out of the corner of my...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Movie theater fight leads to stabbing and taser deployment in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fight inside an Oak Creek movie theater reportedly led to a stabbing inside the theater and police deployment of a taser. A Wednesday media release from the Oak Creek Police Department reports that a large disturbance occurred at Marcus South Shore Cinema at around 10:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
OAK CREEK, WI
CBS 58

Man left with serious injuries due to bathroom fire in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One man was seriously injured during an apartment fire early Thursday morning. Milwaukee police responded to a fire complaint around W. Hampton and N. 22nd St. on Nov. 3 at around 3:17 a.m. Upon their arrival, responders discovered a 52-year-old man with serious injuries due to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

17-year-old Milwaukee teen shot near Keefe and 7th, died at hospital

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Nov. 1 around 1:23 a.m. near Keefe and 7th. Police say a 17-year-old Milwaukee teen went to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead. Milwaukee Police continue to look for unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any information...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man shot in foot, police investigating

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Appleton and Derby on Monday, Oct. 31 around 11:30 p.m. According to police, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot in the foot. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Detectives...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy