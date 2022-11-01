Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Police release new body cam video of September shooting at Greenfield Meijer
GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Shots fired sent shoppers scrambling outside a Meijer store in Greenfield. It happened in September. Surveillance and body cam video released today reveal the shocking scene as it unfolded. The morning of Sept. 28 found shoppers and workers walking and driving through this parking lot....
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigating a shooting near Appleton and Derby
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Nov. 3 around 1:30 a.m. near Appleton and Derby. A 39-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee Police continue to look...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
63rd and Florist shots fired; apartment units struck
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to a shots fired complaint on Thursday, Nov. 3 near 63rd and Florist. The call came in around 2:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered several spent casings in the parking area and several apartment units were struck by bullets. No injuries were reported. This is...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac Fleet Farm burglary suspect in custody, stolen guns and ammo recovered
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old Fond du Lac resident is in custody for allegedly breaking into and stealing firearms and ammunition from a Fleet Farm on October 28. The Fond du Lac Police Department says that the suspect was taken into custody without incident around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday during a traffic stop.
Family of man who died in Milwaukee Co. Jail suggests 'cover-up'
Brieon Green, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, died while in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail in June. His family is now being represented by attorney B'iVory LaMarr to demand answers into his death.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate shooting near 13th and Euclid
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 12:56 a.m. near 13th and Euclid on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Police say a 40-year-old Milwaukee man was shot while inside a business. He was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition. Detectives...
CBS 58
Father and son identified as victims of deadly Kenosha apartment fire
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- New details about a deadly apartment fire in Kenosha. It happened early Sunday morning near 36th and 48th. Loved ones identified the father and son killed as Antonio and A'mari Davidson, and they're raising money to help with funeral expenses. You can find the Gofundme...
wtaq.com
15 Year old Girl Charged in Fatal Hit-and-Run
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 15-year-old girl has been charged in connection with the traffic crash which killed a 17-year-old boy – when she was allegedly driving more than 120 mph seconds before the crash. Sienna Pecore is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit & run involving...
CBS 58
Police ask for assistance finding theft suspect in Menomonee Falls
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a suspect who allegedly stole nearly-$600 in merchandise from a department store. According to the Menomonee Falls Police Department, the unknown suspect is a black female. She allegedly selected $564.99 worth of merchandise at Kohl's on Appleton Ave. and left without making payment.
WISN
Police chase ends with crash in park
MILWAUKEE — A police chase Tuesday night ended with a crash in Humboldt Park after police said the driver hit a bystander and police squad car. The chase started around Lenox and Euclid around 5:00 p.m, according to police. "I heard some sirens out of the corner of my...
CBS 58
Movie theater fight leads to stabbing and taser deployment in Oak Creek
OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fight inside an Oak Creek movie theater reportedly led to a stabbing inside the theater and police deployment of a taser. A Wednesday media release from the Oak Creek Police Department reports that a large disturbance occurred at Marcus South Shore Cinema at around 10:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
CBS 58
Man left with serious injuries due to bathroom fire in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One man was seriously injured during an apartment fire early Thursday morning. Milwaukee police responded to a fire complaint around W. Hampton and N. 22nd St. on Nov. 3 at around 3:17 a.m. Upon their arrival, responders discovered a 52-year-old man with serious injuries due to...
CBS 58
Wauwatosa police: 6 juveniles in stolen vehicle arrested following retail theft, high-speed pursuit
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police say six juveniles wanted for an armed carjacking were arrested in a stolen vehicle following a retail theft and high-speed pursuit in Wauwatosa Friday, Oct. 28. Authorities say the suspects stole screwdrivers and gloves from the Home Depot on N. 124th St. and attempted...
CBS 58
17-year-old Milwaukee teen shot near Keefe and 7th, died at hospital
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Nov. 1 around 1:23 a.m. near Keefe and 7th. Police say a 17-year-old Milwaukee teen went to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead. Milwaukee Police continue to look for unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any information...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man shot in foot, police investigating
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Appleton and Derby on Monday, Oct. 31 around 11:30 p.m. According to police, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot in the foot. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Detectives...
CBS 58
Man seen with hands around neck of boy with special needs in viral video appears in court
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Sixty-two-year-old Robert Walczykowski was in court on Wednesday afternoon for an initial hearing after facing charges for disorderly conduct. A viral video shows the hands of Walczyjowski around the neck of 24-year-old Trevon Burks, a Black man with special needs. Burks' family was emotional in court...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Trevor Young sentenced; 26 years in fatal shooting, 46th and North
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Trevor Young on Friday Oct. 28 to 26 years in prison and another ten years of extended supervision in the fatal shooting of a man located near 46th and North Avenue in January 2021. Jurors found Young guilty in April of first-degree reckless...
Fond du Lac Police investigate person shot in leg
On Monday at 5:46 p.m., the City of Fond du Lac Police Department and City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue responded to the 100 block of Forest Avenue for a report of a subject bleeding from the leg.
