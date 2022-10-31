Read full article on original website
Newsom stays on sidelines of tightening LA mayor’s race
The California governor’s absence has become glaringly obvious as top Democrats like Barack Obama throw their support behind Rep. Karen Bass.
californiaglobe.com
California Doctors Sue Gov. Newsom and Medical Board over New Law Censoring Medical Advice
California surgeon Dr. Peter Mazolewski says the purpose of Assembly Bill 2098 by Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell) is to circumvent due process against doctors over “Covid misinformation conduct.”. AB 2098 will punish physicians and surgeons for “unprofessional conduct” for advocating for the potential benefits of early treatment with off-label...
Why does it take California so long to count ballots?
With roughly 39 million people calling it home, California is the most populous state in the union. It’s also home to the most eligible voters by a sizeable margin. One of the challenges of having such a huge voting body is that it can take quite a while to collect and count each and every […]
orangecountytribune.com
GGUSD beats county, state avg.
Garden Grove Unified School District has outperformed the state and county average on 2022 state standardized test scores for students who met or exceeded standards in both English Language Arts and Math. This week, the California Department of Education released statewide results which show GGUSD ranks No. 5 in California for public school districts of 35,000 or more students.
L.A. County Board of Supervisors votes to support Prop 1
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously today to officially support Proposition 1, the state ballot measure that would make access to contraceptives and abortions a right under state law.
L.A. County to explore purchasing student debt of some employees
After a Board of Supervisors vote today, Los Angeles County will look into ways it can purchase student loan debt that is unpaid or defaulted on by county employees who earn less than the median income of the area they live in.
An OC City Council Faces Unprecedented Legal Issues. Will Anyone Care When Voters Mark Their Ballot?
Technically city council elections are non-partisan. But are they really?
Santa Monica Next
Malibu Attorney Who Could Net Millions from Lawsuit Against City Physically Intimidates Santa Monica Voters While Campaigning for Melkonians
A video showing Malibu attorney Kevin Shenkman physically intimidating a Santa Monica resident who attempts to ask questions of city council candidate Armen Melkonians surfaced over the weekend, drawing concerns from many, including State Senator Ben Allen. In the video, Melkonians stands nearby, smiling and filming with his phone, as...
signalscv.com
Board of Supervisors approves motions to support veterans
County to seek bids for traffic project in Castaic. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to establish regional resources for veterans in the Santa Clarita Valley and expand employment opportunities for county residents who served in the military and their families, too. In addition, the supervisors voted...
theavtimes.com
LA County backs policy requiring all-gender bathrooms in new buildings
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a policy Tuesday, Nov. 1, requiring the inclusion of single-user, all-gender bathrooms at all newly built, leased or renovated county buildings. The move follows a 2016 vote by the board that required all existing single-user restrooms in county facilities to be converted...
Rick Caruso says building malls a skill that's 'transferable' to creating housing for homeless
"My business has been building shopping centers ... That skill is so transferable," Caruso said about his plans to build housing for the homeless if he's elected Los Angeles mayor.
NBC Los Angeles
Two Powerball Tickets Matching Five Numbers Sold in California
Five out of six isn't bad when it comes to a billion-dollar lottery jackpot drawing. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in the Powerball drawing Monday night, when the jackpot soared past $1 billion for only the second time in history. But two tickets sold in California...
Black LASD lieutenant says Villanueva demoted him 2 days after promotion
A Black Los Angeles County sheriff’s lieutenant is suing the county, alleging he was wrongfully demoted by Sheriff Alex Villanueva in 2021 two days after being promoted to a prestigious post and that race might have played a role. Lt. John Lindsay’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges discrimination,...
thepanthernewspaper.org
Who takes home the biggest paycheck at Chapman University?
As a private university, Chapman University is tax-exempt because of its purpose as an educational organization. As such, the university is required to file a Form 990 each year, a document that provides the public with financial information about a nonprofit organization. Chapman’s most recent filing is from the 2019-2020...
KTLA.com
Report highlights exodus of businesses from California
Businesses in California are leaving the state at an exponential pace, according to a new report from a research institute at Stanford University. According to the report, the rate that businesses left California last year was twice that of 2020 and 2019 and three times higher than in 2018. Los...
oc-breeze.com
Huntington Beach native serves with the next generation of U.S. Naval Aviation Warfighters
A Huntington Beach, California, native is serving in the U.S. Navy where naval aviators learn the skills they need to fly missions around the world. Lt. Michael Stengel, a 2010 graduate of Edison High School and 2014 University of Arizona graduate, joined the Navy eight years ago. “I joined the...
Villanueva accuses county of failing to defend sheriff's dept. in lawsuits
One day after a nearly $50 million settlement was approved alleging excessive force or wrongful conduct by deputies, Sheriff Alex Villanueva shot back today, accusing the county of failing to adequately defend the sheriff’s Dept. in court.
KGET 17
Are you looking for a smaller home? Consider moving to this California city.
For Americans looking to downsize their living space, one California city could be the perfect place to consider moving to. Researchers from Realtor.com ranked which cities in the U.S. were ideal places to find the biggest and smallest homes in the country. Long Beach, located in Los Angeles County, was...
fullertonobserver.com
Thank you Jesse La Tour!
The Observer would like to thank Jesse La Tour, who has volunteered his time and energy as editor of the paper. His invaluable insights and corrections have made the paper better. Sadly, he has resigned from his role as editor, but hopefuly he will write his wonderful history of Fullerton...
When does daylight saving time end in California?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s about that time to turn your clocks back an hour. Daylight savings time officially ends at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, Nov. 6, and it will return at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023. States that observe daylight savings lose an hour, making the day 25 hours and causing […]
