ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
californiaglobe.com

California Doctors Sue Gov. Newsom and Medical Board over New Law Censoring Medical Advice

California surgeon Dr. Peter Mazolewski says the purpose of Assembly Bill 2098 by Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell) is to circumvent due process against doctors over “Covid misinformation conduct.”. AB 2098 will punish physicians and surgeons for “unprofessional conduct” for advocating for the potential benefits of early treatment with off-label...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Why does it take California so long to count ballots?

With roughly 39 million people calling it home, California is the most populous state in the union. It’s also home to the most eligible voters by a sizeable margin. One of the challenges of having such a huge voting body is that it can take quite a while to collect and count each and every […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
orangecountytribune.com

GGUSD beats county, state avg.

Garden Grove Unified School District has outperformed the state and county average on 2022 state standardized test scores for students who met or exceeded standards in both English Language Arts and Math. This week, the California Department of Education released statewide results which show GGUSD ranks No. 5 in California for public school districts of 35,000 or more students.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Santa Monica Next

Malibu Attorney Who Could Net Millions from Lawsuit Against City Physically Intimidates Santa Monica Voters While Campaigning for Melkonians

A video showing Malibu attorney Kevin Shenkman physically intimidating a Santa Monica resident who attempts to ask questions of city council candidate Armen Melkonians surfaced over the weekend, drawing concerns from many, including State Senator Ben Allen. In the video, Melkonians stands nearby, smiling and filming with his phone, as...
SANTA MONICA, CA
signalscv.com

Board of Supervisors approves motions to support veterans

County to seek bids for traffic project in Castaic. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to establish regional resources for veterans in the Santa Clarita Valley and expand employment opportunities for county residents who served in the military and their families, too. In addition, the supervisors voted...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Two Powerball Tickets Matching Five Numbers Sold in California

Five out of six isn't bad when it comes to a billion-dollar lottery jackpot drawing. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in the Powerball drawing Monday night, when the jackpot soared past $1 billion for only the second time in history. But two tickets sold in California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thepanthernewspaper.org

Who takes home the biggest paycheck at Chapman University?

As a private university, Chapman University is tax-exempt because of its purpose as an educational organization. As such, the university is required to file a Form 990 each year, a document that provides the public with financial information about a nonprofit organization. Chapman’s most recent filing is from the 2019-2020...
ORANGE, CA
KTLA.com

Report highlights exodus of businesses from California

Businesses in California are leaving the state at an exponential pace, according to a new report from a research institute at Stanford University. According to the report, the rate that businesses left California last year was twice that of 2020 and 2019 and three times higher than in 2018. Los...
CALIFORNIA STATE
fullertonobserver.com

Thank you Jesse La Tour!

The Observer would like to thank Jesse La Tour, who has volunteered his time and energy as editor of the paper. His invaluable insights and corrections have made the paper better. Sadly, he has resigned from his role as editor, but hopefuly he will write his wonderful history of Fullerton...
FULLERTON, CA
FOX40

When does daylight saving time end in California?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s about that time to turn your clocks back an hour.  Daylight savings time officially ends at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, Nov. 6, and it will return at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023.  States that observe daylight savings lose an hour, making the day 25 hours and causing […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy