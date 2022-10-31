Nick Saban knows his team has felt a little off since Bryce Young suffered an injury against Arkansas in Week 5. Young went down in the 2nd quarter of the Arkansas game with a should injury and would not return. Jalen Milroe filled in at QB, and for a stretch, it appeared the Razorbacks would keep the game close. Ultimately, the Tide pulled away and ended up winning 49-26 without their star QB.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO