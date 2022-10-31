Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban discusses why LSU has 'improved dramatically' since the season began
Nick Saban and No. 6 Alabama will look to cash in on a victory at No. 10 LSU if they wnat to advance to the SEC title game. The teams are joined by No. 11 Ole Miss in a 3-way tie in the West division. The Tigers went on a...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama vs. LSU: Prediction and preview
Alabama and LSU will meet for the 87th time on Saturday, with a primetime meeting on ESPN. The Crimson Tide hold a 55-26-5 all-time advantage in the series, including a 29-9-2 mark in Baton Rouge. Alabama won last year, 20-14, and has won 2 straight in the series. The Crimson Tide have won 10 of the last 11 meetings. Alabama coach Nick Saban is 12-5 against LSU, while LSU coach Brian Kelly is 0-2 against Alabama.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Garrett Dellinger injury: Brian Kelly updates status of LSU guard for Alabama
Garrett Dellinger was originally ruled out for LSU’s game against Alabama on Saturday, per Brian Kelly during weekly media availability on Thursday night. The Tigers’ left guard originally had a hand injury that required surgery and sidelined him against Auburn. He returned for the game against Tennessee but was forced to exit after injuring his knee in what was later ruled an MCL injury.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban insists Alabama has been 'a little left-handed' since Bryce Young's injury vs. Arkansas
Nick Saban knows his team has felt a little off since Bryce Young suffered an injury against Arkansas in Week 5. Young went down in the 2nd quarter of the Arkansas game with a should injury and would not return. Jalen Milroe filled in at QB, and for a stretch, it appeared the Razorbacks would keep the game close. Ultimately, the Tide pulled away and ended up winning 49-26 without their star QB.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Pate explains why he thinks Alabama will beat LSU
Josh Pate of 247Sports is not buying into an LSU upset in Week 10. The Tigers welcome the Tide into Death Valley, in what should be a tightly-contested SEC matchup that could have playoff implications. Pate, however, does not think the game will be all that close. “I think it’s...
Comments / 0