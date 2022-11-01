ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Raiders host Midwestern State in exhibition contest

By Carlos Silva Jr., Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago
Krista Gerlich is in her favorite time of the year — basketball season.

The third year Texas Tech women’s basketball coach, who donned a black sweater with the statement ”Basketball is my favorite season” was all smiles Monday afternoon.

Gerlich and the rest of the Lady Raiders players and staff were in preparation mode prior to hosting Midwestern State in an exhibition game set for 7 p.m. Tuesday inside United Supermarkets Arena.

“It’s kind of like the night before Christmas, I guess,” Gerlich said, cracking a smile. ”You’re just super excited about getting things going. … We’re ready. It’s time for us to play somebody else. And I just think that’s going to be super exciting for our kids.”

That other team, the Mustangs, should pose a problem with their ability to push the pace and play well in transition. MSU was picked to finish ninth in the Lone Star Conference preseason poll following a 14-13 overall record and 8-8 mark in LSC play.

The Mustangs return eight players from last year's squad, which includes Eastern New Mexico transfer guard Natalie Stice — the second-leading scorer who netted 13.3 points per game a season ago. She’ll join Shawnisay Miller, the leading scorer among the Mustangs returners after averaging 7.8 points and 4.4 rebounds.

With that in mind, Gerlich wants her team to accomplish three things during the exhibition.

“We want to rebound,” Gerlich said as several things she wants to see from her team Tuesday night. ”We have focused on rebounding every single day, every single day since the girls have walked on campus. That’s something we can definitely control.

“Defending, we’ve been trying on work on defense so much. We will be primarily man-to-man, but we’ll throw a little bit of zone every once in awhile. We really want to really defend in the half-court and in transition. … And, offensively, us just helping each other score. That’s the type of team we’re going to have to be.”

The Lady Raiders will get to see how they do with that last statement as several players are expected to not play due to injuries or sickness. Gerlich mentioned Lana Wenger, Katie Ferrell and Jojo Nworie will not suit up, meaning there will be a missing element of length and athleticism in the post.

Wenger, a 6-foot-4 forward, returned for another season and was impressing the staff before her injury while Ferrell, a UT-Arlington transfer, and Nworie, a top JUCO prospect, were expected to provide rebounding and blocking skills, respectively. This means freshman Kilah Freelon, an athletic 6-1 guard/forward, will get an early shot to display her talents.

Offensively, Texas Tech will have some scorers — starting with returners Bre’Amber Scott, Rhyle McKinney and Bryn Gerlich to mix in with freshman Bailey Maupin, who is getting back to the court following an injury. Maupin did not participate in the Monday Night Madness scrimmage last week.

“It’s frustrating because we had to deal with some of that last year, too,” Krista Gerlich said, alluding to a season that ended at 11-19 overall and 4-14 in the Big 12 conference. ”But I’m excited about when they’re all healthy and we’re all feeling great about what that’s going to look like. But, for now, it’s going to give other people other opportunities and it also makes us have to play interchangeable.”

In that sense, Krista Gerlich admitted the rotation will look different as the coaching staff tries to mix and match players to see how they mesh together throughout the night. It will be a good chance to see new lineups and maybe see burgeoning stars, due to learning different positions, according to Gerlich.

“They just have to learn everything better,” she said. ””You have to know our offense as a whole product. Instead of just their position. So, when they have to play other positions, we can flow so much better and we will be so much more difficult to scout when that happens.”

TEXAS TECH VS. MIDWESTERN STATE

EXHIBITION GAME

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: United Supermarkets Arena

Last year’s records: Midwestern State 14-13, 8-8 in Lone Star Conference. Texas Tech 11-19, 4-14 in Big 12.

Live coverage: Follow @cmsilvajr on Twitter for updates, with postgame video and analysis at lubbockonline.com.

