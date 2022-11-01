MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is one, and only one, silver lining to the low early voting turnout for the Nov. 8 midterm election. It is giving poll workers and voters time to adjust to new voting machines without lengthy delays. Shelby County voters have an option for this election to either use new machines or cast a paper ballot. I voted last Friday in Cordova and there was no line and no waiting. I opted to use the new machine and it was seamless and easy.

