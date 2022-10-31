Read full article on original website
Brazil's Bolsonaro Urges Protesters to Lift Roadblocks
Sao paulo, brazil — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for the first time on Wednesday asked protesters blocking roads nationwide to lift blockades as demonstrations were restricting people's right to come and go and were bringing losses to the economy. Protests erupted on Sunday after Bolsonaro's narrow loss to leftist...
Cameroon's President Celebrates 40 Years in Power; Opposition Seeking Electoral Reforms
Yaoundé, Cameroon — Cameroon's government and its supporters are holding events this week ahead of celebrations Sunday marking President Paul Biya's 40 years in power. Meanwhile, opposition parties are holding rallies calling for the 89-year-old Biya, the world's oldest head of state, to change what they say are unfair election laws.
Debate over Headscarves Returns to Turkish Politics Ahead of Polls
In Turkey, the right of women to wear religious headscarves has once again become the subject of political debate. With elections less than a year away, the leaders of the country's main political parties are vowing to legally enshrine women’s rights to wear religious attire, an issue that for decades was the center of a bitter political struggle. For VOA, Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Regains Power
Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to return to power a year after being ousted. With nearly all votes counted, Netanyahu’s Likud party emerges as the largest party, able to put together a governing coalition with ultra-Orthodox and right-wing parties. The new government could take a harder line toward Palestinians and Iran. Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Jerusalem. Camera: Ricki Rosen.
China's Xi meets Germany's Scholz, urges Ukraine peace talks
Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for peace talks over Ukraine and warned against the conflict going nuclear in a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
Israeli PM Lapid Concedes Defeat to Netanyahu in Election
Tel aviv, israel — Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid's office says he has conceded defeat to former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in this week's election. A statement said Lapid congratulated Netanyahu and has instructed his office to prepare an organized transition of power. "The state of Israel comes before...
Algeria Arab League Summit Discusses Regional Crises, Food Security
CAIRO — On the second and final day of the 31st Arab League summit in Algeria, Arab leaders sought consensus on longstanding issues that have divided member states. An Algerian military band played the country's national anthem Wednesday, as visiting Arab heads of state paid homage to the host country on the anniversary of its own revolution that brought independence from France 60 years ago. President Abdel Mejid Tebboune presided over the summit.
Ukrainian News Outlet Finds Itself on the Front Lines
Founded three months before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, The Kyiv Independent’s fight for editorial freedom has become a greater battle to protect Ukraine’s democratic ideals, all while keeping staff safe. Anna Chernikova speaks to its team for VOA. Videographer: Eugene Shynkar.
China Urges Pakistan to Ensure Security of Chinese Working on Bilateral Projects
Islamabad — Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted wide-ranging bilateral talks on Wednesday with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and “expressed his great concern” about the security of Chinese nationals in the long-time South Asian allied country. Sharif visited Beijing for the first time since assuming office in...
Ethiopian Government, Tigrayan Forces Agree to End Fighting
NAIROBI — November 4 marks two years since war broke out in Ethiopia’s Tigray region between Tigrayan forces and the federal government and its regional allies, including neighboring Eritrea. Analysts say the war has left hundreds of thousands of people dead, millions displaced, and a trail of atrocities...
Zambian Opposition Leader Charged with Criminal Libel, Hate Speech
Lusaka, Zambia — Police in Zambia have arrested an opposition leader on charges of libel and hate speech after she criticized President Hakainde Hichilema's media director. Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said National Democratic Party leader Saboi Imboela is in police custody and has been read a "warn and caution" statement informing her that whatever she says could be used against her in a court of law.
Ramaphosa Says Number of Women Murdered in South Africa Up 50%
Johannesburg — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, at a summit on gender-based violence in the country, said murders of women jumped by 50% this year and called for action to stop the trend. Experts say his government’s efforts are falling short. “It is a story of a nation...
Russia Rejoins Ukraine Grain Deal
Russia said Wednesday it is resuming its participation in an agreement facilitating the shipment of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea. “The Russian Federation considers that the guarantees received at the moment appear sufficient, and resumes the implementation of the agreement,” the defense ministry said in a statement. Russia...
European Lawmakers Visit Taiwan, Taking Different Path from Scholz
Washington — Europe's challenges in formulating a common approach to China were on display this week as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz set out on a high-profile visit to Beijing while lawmakers from seven European countries and the European Union were winding up a show of solidarity in Taiwan. The...
Businessman Sees 'End of an Era' After 30 Years in China
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is scheduled to meet with China's Xi Jinping on Friday. Scholz heads a delegation of business executives as the first EU leader to visit China since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The visit comes less than two weeks after China's leader Xi Jinping secured an unprecedented third term.
Former Pakistan PM Khan Survives 'Assassination Attempt'
Islamabad — Imran Khan, a former prime minister of Pakistan, was wounded in an apparent assassination attempt Thursday while he was leading his ongoing anti-government march on Islamabad. The 70-year-old populist leader of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was hit by at least one bullet in his right...
Rights Group Calls Ethiopian, Tigrayan Truce a ‘Crucial Opportunity’
Human Rights Watch said Friday that a truce reached by Ethiopia and Tigrayan authorities earlier in the week “provides a crucial opportunity for immediate and rigorous international monitoring to avert further atrocities and a humanitarian catastrophe.”. The cessation of hostilities agreement was reached Wednesday after 10 days of talks...
Kenya Deploys Troops to DRC to Quell Eastern Unrest
Nairobi, Kenya — Kenyan President William Ruto presided over a ceremony Wednesday for troops being sent to the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo to lead a regional force that hopes to protect civilians and bring peace to the region. Kenyan troops are heading to the Democratic Republic of Congo...
Ethiopia Peace Deal Hailed as First Step to End Africa's Deadliest Conflict
ADDIS ABABA/WASHINGTON — World leaders are reacting with cautious optimism after the announcement of a peace deal and a cease-fire between warring parties in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray region. It “represents an important step towards peace,” U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said. “We applaud the parties in their...
China Party Congress Signaled Dimming of 'Red' Status for Many in Leadership
New york — When China's former President Hu Jintao wasescorted out of the 20th National Congress in full view of the foreign press corps, his exit appeared to signal a change in status for a whole generation of Chinese Communist Party leaders who had supported President Xi Jinping's election to an unprecedented third term.
