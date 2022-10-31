The US Department of Defense is sending Ukraine $400m more in military aid, it was announced yesterday.“With Russia’s unrelenting and brutal air attacks on Ukrainian civilian critical infrastructure, additional air defence capabilities are critical,” the Pentagon said in a statement.A group of prominent former world leaders, known as The Elders, told Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a visit to Kyiv this summer that only dialogue and diplomacy can end the devastating war.Former Irish president Mary Robinson, who chairs the group founded by Nelson Mandela, said in a meeting with Associated Press executives that he must start considering a way out of...

33 MINUTES AGO