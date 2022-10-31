ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Germany's Scholz Tests China Ties With Inaugural Visit, to Discuss Ukraine

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in China on a one-day trip on Friday, becoming the first G7 leader to visit since the start of COVID-19 and President Xi Jinping solidifying his grip on power with a third term as Communist Party general secretary. The trip comes amid...
Tri-City Herald

Microsoft Makes a Big Statement About Ukraine

Google (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Report Trends shows that, after peaking in February, searches for "Ukraine war" declined steadily despite small bumps in September and October. Back in March, tech giant Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report is fully suspended sales of new products in Russia and committed...
The Associated Press

Tens of thousands of Czechs show their support for Ukraine

PRAGUE (AP) — Tens of thousands of Czechs gathered in the capital on Sunday to demonstrate their solidarity with Ukraine and their support for democratic values. The rally took place in reaction to three recent anti-government demonstrations where other protesters demanded the resignation of the pro-Western coalition government of conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala for its support for Ukraine. Those earlier rallies also protested soaring energy prices and opposed the country’s membership in the European Union and NATO.
The Independent

Indian foreign minister slams the West for choosing Pakistan’s ‘military dictatorship’ over India for weapon imports

India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar slammed Western countries for not supplying weapons to India and instead preferring a “military dictatorship”, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.The Indian minister was defending New Delhi’s “long-standing” defence ties with Moscow while addressing a joint news conference on Monday with Australian foreign minister Penny Wong after the two held a bilateral meeting at Parliament House.Mr Jaishankar was asked whether India is re-thinking its ties with Russia and its dependency on imports of weapons following the war in Ukraine. “We have - as you know - a substantial inventory of Russian and Soviet-origin weapons, “...
AFP

Germany reviewing possible Chinese takeover of chip factory

The German government is reviewing a possible sale of a local chip factory to a Chinese-owned firm, sources said Thursday, despite the reported concerns of intelligence agencies. Germany's coalition government on Wednesday allowed a Chinese firm to buy a reduced stake in a Hamburg port terminal, after Scholz resisted calls to ban the disputed sale outright over security concerns.
France 24

Uproar in French parliament following racist 'back to Africa' outburst

A French parliament session was thrown into turmoil Thursday after a far-right MP was accused of yelling "back to Africa" to a black colleague posing a question on migrant arrivals to the government. The incident came as President Emmanuel Macron's government is promising a new crackdown on immigration amid accusations...
The Associated Press

Czechs rally to demand resignation of pro-Western government

PRAGUE (AP) — Tens of thousands of Czechs used a national holiday Friday to rally in the capital against the pro-Western government and its support for Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion. The rally follows two others at Prague’s central Wenceslas Square and was smaller than the 70,000...
US News and World Report

Italy's Meloni Tells Germany's Scholz Measures to Cut Energy Prices Are Urgently Needed

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday told in a phone call to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that measures to tackle rising energy prices were urgently needed, Rome's government said in a statement. "Prime Minister Meloni stressed the importance of the progress made at the European level...
The Independent

Brazil election - live: World leaders congratulate Lula as he pips Bolsonaro to become president

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of the leftist Worker’s Party has defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a tight election to become Brazil’s next president.With 98.8% of the votes tallied in the runoff vote — Lula had 50.8% and Bolsonaro 49.2% — the election authority said his victory was a mathematical certainty.Mr Lula da Silva, the country’s former president from 2003-2010, has promised to restore the country’s more prosperous past but faces headwinds in a polarised society.It is a stunning return to power for Lula, 77, whose 2018 imprisonment over a corruption scandal sidelined him from that year’s election, paving...
AFP

French far-right MP suspended over 'back to Africa' outburst

France's National Assembly voted Friday to sanction a far-right MP with a rare 15-day suspension and pay cut after he yelled "back to Africa" at a black colleague, a clash that drew outrage across the political spectrum. "It should go back to Africa!"
AFP

'Never again': Ukraine bolsters defences by Belarus-Russia border

Crouching in his hidden lookout on the edge of a forest, a Ukrainian border guard scans the horizon to the border with Russia and Belarus just a few kilometres to the north. A three-way crossing shaped like a 'Y', it points northwest into Belarus and northeast into Russia with Ukraine to the south. 
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: US sends $400m in military aid as Russia claims British troops involved in drone strike

The US Department of Defense is sending Ukraine $400m more in military aid, it was announced yesterday.“With Russia’s unrelenting and brutal air attacks on Ukrainian civilian critical infrastructure, additional air defence capabilities are critical,” the Pentagon said in a statement.A group of prominent former world leaders, known as The Elders, told Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a visit to Kyiv this summer that only dialogue and diplomacy can end the devastating war.Former Irish president Mary Robinson, who chairs the group founded by Nelson Mandela, said in a meeting with Associated Press executives that he must start considering a way out of...
Reuters

Worries over Germany's China dependency overshadow Scholz trip

BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes an inaugural visit to China on Friday that will be closely watched for clues on how serious Germany is about reducing its economic reliance on Asia's rising superpower and confronting its Communist leadership.
US News and World Report

Germany Urges Western Balkan Leaders to Resolve Conflicts

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday told leaders of six Balkan countries that aspire to join the European Union that “it is high time to overcome regional conflicts" and stand together as Russia wages war in Ukraine. Leaders from Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia, Montenegro, North Macedonia...
The Associated Press

Germany’s Scholz makes difficult visit to assertive China

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz is making his first visit to China as German leader this week, a diplomatically delicate trip while Germany and the European Union work on their strategy toward an increasingly assertive and authoritarian Beijing. Scholz’s messages will face close scrutiny. While his nearly year-old...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Germany's Scholz urges Xi to exert influence on Russia

BEIJING — (AP) — In a much-scrutinized meeting Friday with President Xi Jinping in Beijing, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged China to exert its influence on Russia, while the Chinese leader repeated a call for talks between Moscow and Ukraine and warned against the conflict going nuclear. Scholz...

