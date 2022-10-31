Read full article on original website
NHL
Bruins Unveil Team Logo For 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic
BOSTON - The National Hockey League, Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins today unveiled the team event logos for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. The Bruins and Penguins will face off in the outdoor game on Monday, January 2 at 2 p.m. ET (TNT, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports) at Fenway Park, home of Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (5-4-2) at Wild (5-4-1) | 5 p.m.
Seattle (3.45) is 10th in the NHL for goals per game average with 19 different Kraken scoring in the first 10 games. Next up on road trip is Wild, ranked 11th in goals per game. November 3, 2022. Time: 5 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR.
NHL
BLOG: Mrazek Ready to Make Return Soon Following Injury
The Blackhawks netminder made his first appearance at morning skate on Tuesday after being sidelined by a groin injury. Petr Mrazek dropped both of his padded knees to the ice halfway during the second period of the Blackhawks' home opener. Spreading his legs wide into the butterfly, the long-time netminder performs the move several hundred times a game without much thought. When Mrazek came up however and felt a searing pain in his inner thigh, he instantly knew what had happened.
NHL
Different rink, same lineup, and Wedgewood is ready
The 30-year-old netminder is staying focused on the game, despite playing in Mullett Arena for the first time. The Stars will get a new experience on Thursday, as they play at Mullett Arena, the brand-new home of the Arizona Coyotes. The team moved from Glendale over the summer and is...
ESPN
Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2
WASHINGTON -- — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.
NHL
'A NEW CHALLENGE TONIGHT'
If you could only pick one, what would your Game of the Year from the 2021-22 season be?. Most, likely, would turn to the playoffs. Everyone remembers where they were, what they were doing and who they were with when the Flames knocked off the Dallas Stars in overtime of Game 7 at the Scotibank Saddledome. Or, when the team turned back the clock and outscored the Oilers 9-6 in a second-round riot.
NHL
Global Series blog: Josh Manson
Avalanche defenseman enjoys sauna, splash in frigid Baltic Sea, 'cool experience' of open practice. Josh Manson is writing a blog for NHL.com while the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche are in Finland this week for the 2022 NHL Global Series. The Avalanche play the Columbus Blue Jackets in an NHL regular-season game at Nokia Arena in Tampere on Friday (2 p.m. ET; NHLN, SN, ALT, BSOH) and Saturday.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'BUILD EVERY GAME'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Predators. "I think when Tyler is moving his feet, he's a real effective player. He's got great hands and his vision is, compete to score is second to none. We (saw) it off the faceoff the other night on that goal. That's consistent with Tyler, right? It's not just Tyler, but we've played eight games. If you do it eight times 10 and you do it in every facet of the game, what's eight times 10? That's where those guys are at. Wherever you're at, that's where the team's at. You've got to look at the big picture, always."
NHL
Two Leagues, 'Same Page'
AHL Firebirds and NHL Kraken are both off to above .500 starts as coaching staffs share a common approach to developing players for current and future Seattle roster. As the Firebirds prepare for their inaugural season in the American Hockey League, their coaching staff is looking not just to build a successful team, but a squad that aligns with the identity of the Kraken.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Ducks
Tonight marks the first of four meetings between the Canucks and Ducks this season: Nov. 3 (home), Mar. 8 (home), Mar. 19 (away), Apr. 11 (away). The Canucks are 51-49-9-7 all-time against the Ducks, including a 27-27-2-3 record at home against Anaheim. Vancouver is 2-6-2 in their last 10 games...
CBS Sports
NHL Rewind: Coyotes drop pair of games at new home, Oilers get revenge in 'Battle of Alberta'
Another weekend of NHL action has come and gone. With it, we saw some very intriguing storylines, including some of the league's elite teams flexing their muscles. Let's take a gander at some of the biggest highlights from this past week around the NHL. Goal of the weekend: Jack Eichel...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. PREDATORS
FLAMES (5-3-0) vs. PREDATORS (3-6-1) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (10) Goals - Kadri (5) Predators:. Points - Filip Forsberg (10) Goals - Nino Niederreiter (5)
NHL
LA Kings @ Dallas Stars: How to Watch
Kings face Dallas on the second half of a back-to-back. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Dallas Stars:. Where: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX) Stars: 5 - 3 - 1 (11 pts) Kings: 6 - 5 - 0 (12 pts) Kings Notes:. Gabriel Vilardi's eight...
NHL
5 Things: Flyers @ Maple Leafs
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-2) are in Ontario on Wednesday to play Sheldon Keefe's Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-2). Game time at Scotiabank Arena is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7. This...
NHL
'I'VE GOT TO BE BETTER'
Huberdeau critical of his own play but promises tough start is merely a blip. To a man, the Flames know they have to be better. Back-to-back losses - at home, and in such rickety fashion - are "unacceptable," according to those in the dressing room. So, on the heels of...
NHL
FLAMES FALL TO KRAKEN
The Flames suffered their first franchise loss to the Kraken, falling 5-4 Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The game was a back-and-forth rollercoaster ride: Seattle scored first to lead 1-0 after the first period, then Calgary rattled off a pair in the second, the Kraken tied it up, the Flames tallied two in 17 seconds in the third, and then the visitors rattled off three straight for the victory.
NHL
An oral history of the Lightning's original storm jerseys
The infamous Storm Jersey has made its return to the Tampa Bay Lightning locker room, but with a little bit of a modern twist. The Bolts will show off their new Reverse Retro jersey for the first time Thursday night in a game against the Carolina Hurricanes and will wear it five more times throughout the regular season.
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Host Dallas Stars in Final Game of Homestand
Arizona will don reverse retro jerseys while looking to continue its hot special teams play. Nov. 3, 2022 | 7:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz. TV: Bally Sports Arizona | Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. The first official homestand at Mullett Arena is coming to a close. The...
NHL
Rantanen embracing trip home to Finland for Avalanche Global Series games
TAMPERE, Finland - Mikko Rantanen had the look of an awestruck kid seeing his hockey heroes for the first time. The Colorado Avalanche forward had never been to the Finnish Hockey Hall of Fame before Thursday. But there he was, sitting in a chair in the middle of this impressive museum alongside teammate and countryman Artturi Lehkonen, waiting to do a television interview, all while soaking in this outstanding tribute to his country's rich hockey history.
NHL
PREVIEW: Panthers looking for 'some better results' in San Jose
In recent games, the end result has not matched the effort for the Florida Panthers. Despite failing to pick up points in three of their last four games, the Panthers have controlled more than 60% of shot attempts and shots on goal in those contests at 5-on-5, while also leading 19.49-10.24 in expected goals in all situations, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.
