Since I purchased my first home in Coronado in 1986, I have never witnessed such keen interest in the Coronado Unified School Board elections. Often in past years, there have been barely enough candidates to fill the open positions on this vitally important, often thankless, volunteer board. Per the Board Bylaws posted on the CUSD website, the role of the Board is outlined as follows: “The Governing Board has been elected by the community to provide oversight of the district… Setting the direction for the district through a process that involves the community, parents/guardians, students, and staff and is focused on student learning and achievement.” Furthermore, the Board Policies state that the only employee the Board manages is the Superintendent, the Board reviews and adopts district policies to promote student learning and achievement, and provides for consistent and fair treatment of students and staff, and proactively addresses equity and the provision of equal access to opportunities for all students.

CORONADO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO