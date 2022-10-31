ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Needmore, PA

fcfreepress

Robert F Rockwell obituary 1959~2022

Robert F Rockwell, age 63, of St. Thomas, PA, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at his home. Born February 22, 1959, in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of Robert E. Rockwell of Mercersburg, PA and the late Ruth A. Frank. Mr. Rockwell was a 1977 graduate of...
SAINT THOMAS, PA
fcfreepress

Alta Helen Holden obituary 1936~2022

Alta Helen Holden, 85, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday morning, November 2, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 9, 1936 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of Scott Winfield and Leda Alta Newell Starr. She was a graduate of the former Quincy High School and went on to...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Donald E Zody obituary 1938~2022

Mr. Donald E Zody, 84, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday morning, November 2, 2022, in Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, Chambersburg, PA. Born April 4, 1938 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Edwin Donald and Anna (Wishard) Zody. He was a lifelong resident of the...
WAYNESBORO, PA
fcfreepress

Bobby L Wright Jr. obituary 1957~2022

Bobby L Wright Jr., 64, of McConnellsburg, PA passed away Saturday, October 29th, 2022 at his residence. Bobby was born in McConnellsburg, PA on November 10, 1957, the son of the late Charlotte Joyce (Sipes) Wright and Bob L. Wright, Sr. He was the husband of Pam J. (Wissinger) Wright.
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Doris Sheila Keebaugh obituary 1945~2022

What a glorious day this 29th day of October, 2022. Doris Sheila Keebaugh, 77, of Needmore, PA left this earthly place for her heavenly realm. The angels are rejoicing with the death of one of His saints. Sheila was born in Baltimore, MD on March 18, 1945, the daughter of...
NEEDMORE, PA
fcfreepress

Virginia M Ecker obituary 1929~2022

Virginia M Ecker, age 93, of Gardners, PA, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at the Church of God Home Facility Health Center in Carlisle, PA. She was born July 3, 1929 in Tyrone Twp., Adams County, PA, to the late Paul W. and Nora Marie (Kuntz) Meals. Virginia graduated...
GARDNERS, PA
fcfreepress

Stephanie L “Cian” Green 2007~2022

Stephanie L “Cian” Green, 15 of Gettysburg, PA died suddenly Friday, October 28, 2022. Born June 13, 2007 in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of Travis L. & Tracy L. (Bortner) Green, who love her more than life itself. Cian, affectionately referred to as Whiffer, Ikea, Kale,...
GETTYSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Shirley Rae Cook obituary 1953~2022

Shirley Rae Cook (Blevins), aged 69, passed from this life into the arms of God on Saturday October 29, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital from interstitial lung disease. Shirley was born in York, Pennsylvania and grew up Shrewsbury. She was the daughter of Raymond and Norma Blevins, both deceased. Shirley...
GREENCASTLE, PA
fcfreepress

Habitat for Humanity Partners with Franklin County Redevelopment Authority

Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County is pleased to announce a partnership with the Franklin County Redevelopment Authority. Volunteers have begun rehabbing the existing house located at 231 Highland Ave in Waynesboro, PA. The home, recently purchased by Habitat, was made possible in part from a grant from the Redevelopment Authority in the amount of $40,000. The gift follows months of discussion and searching for just the right property. “Habitat began rehabbing existing homes in 2010 and we perceive this as fixing two problems at once.” notes Mark D. Story – Community Engagement Director for Habitat. He continues, “We express profound gratitude to the FCRDA for this partnership. Their support allows us to fast-forward this project and serve another hard-working family from the community.” Due to the extensive remodeling required, it is anticipated that the work will take a full 12 months thus providing plentiful volunteer opportunities. Patrick E. Fleagle, FCRDA board member and Waynesboro resident stated, “We are proud to partner with Habitat For Humanity of Franklin County and we look forward to continued support for this project in the Borough of Waynesboro.”
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
fcfreepress

Terry L Reisinger obituary 1959~2022

Terry L Reisinger, 63, of Chambersburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the Penn State Hershey Medical Center. Born June 19, 1959 in Lewistown, PA, he was a son of Roxie Swartz Reisinger Marpoe and the late Vance Reisinger. Terry was a 1977 graduate of CASHS. He served...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Eileen T Seelman obituary 1948~2022

Mrs. Eileen T Seelman, 74, formerly of Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in the VA Medical Center, Martinsburg, WV,. Born March 12, 1948 in Boonville, NY, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Dorothy (Dean) Seelman. Upon graduation from high school with the Class of...
WAYNESBORO, PA
fcfreepress

Richard Runyon obituary 1949~2022

Richard Runyon, 73, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away October 25, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on October 17, 1949 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Norman and Pearl (Jones) Runyon. He was a member of Chambersburg Baptist Church, where he had been very active. He had been a janitor at...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Kaye A Fox obituary 1936~2022

Kaye A Fox, 86, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, passed away Tuesday morning, October 25, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 22, 1936 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Albert F. and Tressie Smith Armstrong. Mrs. Fox was a 1954 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School and...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Eric Franklin Funk obituary 1965~2022

Mr. Eric Franklin Funk, 57 of Hagerstown, MD, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Born October 22, 1965 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of Connie (Monn) Funk of Mont Alto, PA and the late Theodore Franklin “Frank” Funk who passed away October 11, 2000. Eric was...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
fcfreepress

Helen L Mellott obituary 1935~2022

Helen L Mellott, 87, of Needmore, PA passed away Monday, October 24th, 2022 at Laurel Lakes Nursing Home, Chambersburg, PA. Helen was born in Hustontown, PA on September 18, 1935, the daughter of the late Marie E. (Simcox) and George D. Miller. Mrs. Mellott was a homemaker who loved her...
NEEDMORE, PA
fcfreepress

Chambersburg Area Sports Boosters Create Endowed Scholarship Fund

The Chambersburg Area Sports Boosters (CASB) are excited to announce the creation of the CASB Male and Female Athlete of the Year endowed scholarships through a collaborative effort with the Chambersburg Area School District Foundation. CASB’s $15,000 gift enables the Foundation to create an investment fund with the annual income supporting these specific athletic scholarships in perpetuity, recognizing the most extraordinary male and female student athletes who have demonstrated elite success in two sports, who have achieved a 3.0 GPA, who have shown a genuine commitment to community service as well as leadership on and off the athletics stage.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Joseph “Joe” E Tarner obituary 1933~2022

Joseph “Joe” E Tarner, 89, of McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania and formerly of St. Thomas, passed away October 24, 2022 at the extended care unit of the Fulton County Medical Center. He was born on May 13, 1933 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Ira and Marie (Byers) Tarner. He had retired...
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
