Robert F Rockwell obituary 1959~2022
Robert F Rockwell, age 63, of St. Thomas, PA, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at his home. Born February 22, 1959, in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of Robert E. Rockwell of Mercersburg, PA and the late Ruth A. Frank. Mr. Rockwell was a 1977 graduate of...
Alta Helen Holden obituary 1936~2022
Alta Helen Holden, 85, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday morning, November 2, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 9, 1936 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of Scott Winfield and Leda Alta Newell Starr. She was a graduate of the former Quincy High School and went on to...
Donald E Zody obituary 1938~2022
Mr. Donald E Zody, 84, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday morning, November 2, 2022, in Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, Chambersburg, PA. Born April 4, 1938 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Edwin Donald and Anna (Wishard) Zody. He was a lifelong resident of the...
Bobby L Wright Jr. obituary 1957~2022
Bobby L Wright Jr., 64, of McConnellsburg, PA passed away Saturday, October 29th, 2022 at his residence. Bobby was born in McConnellsburg, PA on November 10, 1957, the son of the late Charlotte Joyce (Sipes) Wright and Bob L. Wright, Sr. He was the husband of Pam J. (Wissinger) Wright.
Doris Sheila Keebaugh obituary 1945~2022
What a glorious day this 29th day of October, 2022. Doris Sheila Keebaugh, 77, of Needmore, PA left this earthly place for her heavenly realm. The angels are rejoicing with the death of one of His saints. Sheila was born in Baltimore, MD on March 18, 1945, the daughter of...
Virginia M Ecker obituary 1929~2022
Virginia M Ecker, age 93, of Gardners, PA, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at the Church of God Home Facility Health Center in Carlisle, PA. She was born July 3, 1929 in Tyrone Twp., Adams County, PA, to the late Paul W. and Nora Marie (Kuntz) Meals. Virginia graduated...
Stephanie L “Cian” Green 2007~2022
Stephanie L “Cian” Green, 15 of Gettysburg, PA died suddenly Friday, October 28, 2022. Born June 13, 2007 in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of Travis L. & Tracy L. (Bortner) Green, who love her more than life itself. Cian, affectionately referred to as Whiffer, Ikea, Kale,...
Shirley Rae Cook obituary 1953~2022
Shirley Rae Cook (Blevins), aged 69, passed from this life into the arms of God on Saturday October 29, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital from interstitial lung disease. Shirley was born in York, Pennsylvania and grew up Shrewsbury. She was the daughter of Raymond and Norma Blevins, both deceased. Shirley...
McPaul Named Franklin County’s￼October Employee Of The Month
The Franklin County Commissioners proudly presented the October 2022 Employee of the Month award to John McPaul during the board’s Nov. 2 public meeting. McPaul has been employed with Franklin County since October 2016 as the Franklin County Veterans Affairs community outreach coordinator. October’s Employee of the Month recipient...
Habitat for Humanity Partners with Franklin County Redevelopment Authority
Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County is pleased to announce a partnership with the Franklin County Redevelopment Authority. Volunteers have begun rehabbing the existing house located at 231 Highland Ave in Waynesboro, PA. The home, recently purchased by Habitat, was made possible in part from a grant from the Redevelopment Authority in the amount of $40,000. The gift follows months of discussion and searching for just the right property. “Habitat began rehabbing existing homes in 2010 and we perceive this as fixing two problems at once.” notes Mark D. Story – Community Engagement Director for Habitat. He continues, “We express profound gratitude to the FCRDA for this partnership. Their support allows us to fast-forward this project and serve another hard-working family from the community.” Due to the extensive remodeling required, it is anticipated that the work will take a full 12 months thus providing plentiful volunteer opportunities. Patrick E. Fleagle, FCRDA board member and Waynesboro resident stated, “We are proud to partner with Habitat For Humanity of Franklin County and we look forward to continued support for this project in the Borough of Waynesboro.”
Terry L Reisinger obituary 1959~2022
Terry L Reisinger, 63, of Chambersburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the Penn State Hershey Medical Center. Born June 19, 1959 in Lewistown, PA, he was a son of Roxie Swartz Reisinger Marpoe and the late Vance Reisinger. Terry was a 1977 graduate of CASHS. He served...
Eileen T Seelman obituary 1948~2022
Mrs. Eileen T Seelman, 74, formerly of Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in the VA Medical Center, Martinsburg, WV,. Born March 12, 1948 in Boonville, NY, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Dorothy (Dean) Seelman. Upon graduation from high school with the Class of...
Richard Runyon obituary 1949~2022
Richard Runyon, 73, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away October 25, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on October 17, 1949 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Norman and Pearl (Jones) Runyon. He was a member of Chambersburg Baptist Church, where he had been very active. He had been a janitor at...
Kaye A Fox obituary 1936~2022
Kaye A Fox, 86, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, passed away Tuesday morning, October 25, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 22, 1936 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Albert F. and Tressie Smith Armstrong. Mrs. Fox was a 1954 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School and...
Eric Franklin Funk obituary 1965~2022
Mr. Eric Franklin Funk, 57 of Hagerstown, MD, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Born October 22, 1965 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of Connie (Monn) Funk of Mont Alto, PA and the late Theodore Franklin “Frank” Funk who passed away October 11, 2000. Eric was...
Helen L Mellott obituary 1935~2022
Helen L Mellott, 87, of Needmore, PA passed away Monday, October 24th, 2022 at Laurel Lakes Nursing Home, Chambersburg, PA. Helen was born in Hustontown, PA on September 18, 1935, the daughter of the late Marie E. (Simcox) and George D. Miller. Mrs. Mellott was a homemaker who loved her...
Chambersburg Area Sports Boosters Create Endowed Scholarship Fund
The Chambersburg Area Sports Boosters (CASB) are excited to announce the creation of the CASB Male and Female Athlete of the Year endowed scholarships through a collaborative effort with the Chambersburg Area School District Foundation. CASB’s $15,000 gift enables the Foundation to create an investment fund with the annual income supporting these specific athletic scholarships in perpetuity, recognizing the most extraordinary male and female student athletes who have demonstrated elite success in two sports, who have achieved a 3.0 GPA, who have shown a genuine commitment to community service as well as leadership on and off the athletics stage.
Joseph “Joe” E Tarner obituary 1933~2022
Joseph “Joe” E Tarner, 89, of McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania and formerly of St. Thomas, passed away October 24, 2022 at the extended care unit of the Fulton County Medical Center. He was born on May 13, 1933 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Ira and Marie (Byers) Tarner. He had retired...
Franklin County Veterans Food Distribution Program Sees Steady Growth
Seven months since its debut, Franklin County MilitaryShare continues to see success as a free food distribution program serving Franklin County families with at least one member who has served, or is currently serving, in the armed forces. The Franklin County Commissioners, through Franklin County Veterans Affairs and in partnership...
