Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County is pleased to announce a partnership with the Franklin County Redevelopment Authority. Volunteers have begun rehabbing the existing house located at 231 Highland Ave in Waynesboro, PA. The home, recently purchased by Habitat, was made possible in part from a grant from the Redevelopment Authority in the amount of $40,000. The gift follows months of discussion and searching for just the right property. “Habitat began rehabbing existing homes in 2010 and we perceive this as fixing two problems at once.” notes Mark D. Story – Community Engagement Director for Habitat. He continues, “We express profound gratitude to the FCRDA for this partnership. Their support allows us to fast-forward this project and serve another hard-working family from the community.” Due to the extensive remodeling required, it is anticipated that the work will take a full 12 months thus providing plentiful volunteer opportunities. Patrick E. Fleagle, FCRDA board member and Waynesboro resident stated, “We are proud to partner with Habitat For Humanity of Franklin County and we look forward to continued support for this project in the Borough of Waynesboro.”

FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO