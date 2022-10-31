Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
coronadonewsca.com
Gerri Machin For School Board
What sets Gerri Machin apart from the other candidate running for the two-year position on the Coronado School Board?. Gerri Machin has faithfully attended school board meetings for the past year and a half, unlike Renee Cavanaugh who has been seen at these meetings only a few times since she announced her candidacy.
coronadonewsca.com
Vote Renee Cavanaugh
We could not be more supportive of Renee Cavanaugh in her campaign to become a trustee at the Coronado Unified School District. Renee’s service to our community displays a tangible and patently obvious belief in Coronado. Renee’s proven leadership and evident devotion to our Community and its institutions including the Optimist Club, Junior Woman’s Club, Coronado School’s Foundation, and her most compelling example of commitment- as a Teacher, tell us all we need to know to check the box for Renee Cavanaugh.
coronadonewsca.com
The View From Here
When is “it” not partisanship ... When we’re the ones doing it!. In July I wrote an opinion piece wherein I reflected upon the upcoming election and exhorted the public to eschew the partisanship of the modern election process, and remember the responsibilities that each of us face as we choose our elected officials.
coronadonewsca.com
Art Wilcox Endorses John Duncan For City Council
I support John Duncan for City Council because I believe that he will provide the experience, expertise and leadership that Coronado needs on City Council and that he will be a very positive influence on our community for many years to come. I have come to this conclusion after serving with John on the Coronado Historical Association (CHA) Board where I worked closely with him on issues relating to CHA’s efforts to ensure that Coronado’s unique heritage is protected as our community addresses the challenges which it faces. John will bring to the City Council not only many years of experience in both law and business, but also the perspective of one who has personally invested both time and money to save properties which otherwise may have been lost to our community. In my work with John on the CHA Board, I was consistently impressed by his ability to analyze issues and work effectively with a diversity of interests as necessary to find solutions. With his legal training and practice, his business skills and experience, his superb “people skills,” his calm demeanor, and his demonstrated interest in our community’s heritage, I believe that as John is uniquely qualified to serve on City Council, and that he will serve in a manner which will allow Coronado to thrive without losing the community characteristics which we all cherish.
coronadonewsca.com
CUSD School Board Elections
Since I purchased my first home in Coronado in 1986, I have never witnessed such keen interest in the Coronado Unified School Board elections. Often in past years, there have been barely enough candidates to fill the open positions on this vitally important, often thankless, volunteer board. Per the Board Bylaws posted on the CUSD website, the role of the Board is outlined as follows: “The Governing Board has been elected by the community to provide oversight of the district… Setting the direction for the district through a process that involves the community, parents/guardians, students, and staff and is focused on student learning and achievement.” Furthermore, the Board Policies state that the only employee the Board manages is the Superintendent, the Board reviews and adopts district policies to promote student learning and achievement, and provides for consistent and fair treatment of students and staff, and proactively addresses equity and the provision of equal access to opportunities for all students.
coronadonewsca.com
Biden set to speak at Oceanside rally seeking to boost Levin's reelection bid
President Joe Biden will join Rep. Mike Levin at a get-out-the-vote event at MiraCosta College in Oceanside today. Biden is scheduled to arrive at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar late Thursday afternoon.
coronadonewsca.com
Elect Cavanaugh, Palacios-Peters, Sandie And Anderson-Cruz To The School Board
A few weeks ago I wrote to recommend Renee Cavanaugh, Alexia Palacios-Peters, Mal Sandie and Helen Anderson-Cruz for the school board. I based my recommendations on perspective gained through almost 13 years as a member of the Coronado school board (including the last 9 months since I was appointed to fill a vacancy), plus consideration of the positions asserted by the candidates.
coronadonewsca.com
We Will Not Be Silenced
As a senior citizen and 31 year resident and homeowner in Coronado, I have participated in every election cycle by putting signs in front of my house. Except for the 2020 election when I had two signs stolen, I have never had an incident of concern until last week when someone came onto my personal property and put dog feces on my porch! I spent the morning with a shovel, paper towels, a trash bag and large pots of boiling water. Unfortunately I am not the only person in Coronado to experience awakening to find my personal space and safety compromised. There have been numerous incidents against homeowners, even a school board candidate, Scot Youngblood, had human excrement placed on his front lawn! What is the common denominator for all these disgusting acts? We all have Gerri Machin, Scot Youngblood, MD, Lisa Meglioli, and Mark Scheurer, MD signs on our lawns.
kusi.com
Will Catherine Blakespear be promoted to State Senate after failures leading SANDAG?
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The race for California’s newly drawn 38th State Senate is expected to be close. Businessman Matt Gunderson (R) is running against Encinitas Mayor & SANDAG Chair Catherine Blakespear. Blakespear has centered her campaign around support for abortion, even though California allows abortion already, and...
coronadonewsca.com
Elect A School Board Committed To Local Control
Having two children enrolled in Coronado Unified, I started to pay very close attention to the decisions being made as the pandemic rolled out about 2 1/2 years ago. My oldest was able to function “online” but “zoom school” was a disaster for our youngest. In the fall of 2020 we ended up moving our youngest to a school that was meeting in person, and we were incredibly impressed with the improved educational standards. As it stands now, I’m not sure we will be bringing my youngest back to public schools, which as a Coronado native and CHS grad breaks my heart. That said, my hope is that we can elect a School Board committed to local control, educational excellence, and community values as opposed to political indoctrination.
kusi.com
Councilmember John McCann, candidate for Chula Vista Mayor
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Councilmember John McCann is a lifelong Chula Vista resident, Iraq War veteran, and small business owner. He is currently a Mayoral candidate for the city of Chula Vista. McCann joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss is candidacy and the role of Mayor.
Mayoral candidate's campaign flier sparks controversy among parents
A political flier circulating for Imperial Beach mayoral candidate Paloma Aguirre is upsetting some parents whose kids are pictured in the flier.
Carlsbad voters to cast ballots for new mayor
Voters in Carlsbad will choose a new mayor this Nov. 8 election.
coronadonewsca.com
Former City Council Member And Coronado Cays Community Leader Phil Monroe’s Endorsement Of John Duncan For City Council
I strongly endorse John Duncan for City Council. I have come to know John through his volunteer service to Coronado. He has served two terms on the Bicycle Advisory Committee and is currently the Chairman of the Civil Service Commission. He has proven his love and loyalty to Coronado through his volunteer service. If that isn’t enough, he currently serves on the Coronado Historical Association Board of Directors. I know that when John states he is going to work to preserve Coronado’s “small town charm” and strive for local control of our zoning and roads, it is not just a campaign slogan. He means what he says and his actions will prove it. John is an experienced attorney; his legal expertise will be a great asset to our City Council.
President Biden set to visit San Diego for campaign stops
SAN DIEGO — Just days away from Election Day, President Joe Biden is set to visit San Diego to campaign for House Democrats. Democrats are hoping the presidential visit will boost voter turnout in the tight Congressional race for California's 49th District between Incumbent Rep. Mike Levin and Brian Maryott.
northcountydailystar.com
Acting City Manager Appointed
During their regularly scheduled council meeting on October 25, the City Council appointed Assistant City Manager Amanda Lee as Acting City Manager. Lee will serve in this role until a new city manager is hired in the new year. The City Council voted 5-0 to approve the appointment. In May...
KPBS
Activists say SDPD officers are intimidating other officers
Community advocates claim some San Diego police officers are being intimidated by fellow officers, in an effort to enforce a code of silence. On Friday, they held a news conference in front of SDPD headquarters to share what they said was proof of that intimidation. "The blue wall of silence...
KPBS
It pays to be a poll worker in San Diego County
There are nearly 2 million registered voters in San Diego county and on Nov. 8 poll workers will be available to assist voters at every voting location. Last year beginning in October, San Diego County implemented the vote center model. Instead of having one day to vote at a specific location, voters can now go to any of the 218 vote centers over the course of 10 days.
Community advocate speaks on recent violent incidents involving young people
A San Diego community advocate talks to ABC 10News about recent incidents around the county involving young people.
Comments / 0