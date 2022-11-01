How will Mississippi State move forward without John Cohen? Mike Leach can set the tone Saturday

STARKVILLE — John Cohen has made his message clear.

Someone who attended Mississippi State as a student-athlete, coached there and served as athletic director since 2016 left Monday because he felt Auburn was a better job.

Whether it be due to salary, boosters or NIL — various reports suggest the latter — Cohen clearly felt his career was better suited for an SEC West rival. Be it true or not, that’s a slight to Mississippi State from one of its own.

It’s a familiar feeling. Scott Stricklin, another alumnus-turned-AD, did the same by leaving for Florida in 2016.

MSU moving forward while only trying to prove Cohen wrong will do little good. Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach likely has the best approach when it comes to facing Auburn and its new AD this Saturday (6:30 p.m., ESPN2).

“Whoever you're playing that particular week has a funny way of keeping you distracted from all that stuff — all the little ironies and things that are cute and fun to think about,” Leach said Monday.

If MSU follows its football coach's mindset, proving Cohen wrong will just be a fraction of the reward.

"Just worry about the day-to-day, the next meeting and the next practice," Leach said.

Ultimately, whether Cohen is right or wrong won’t be answered in the immediate future. Auburn has a leg up in NIL and booster money, but it’s still unclear how much winning that will result in. NIL was supposed to let Texas A&M back into the game with Alabama and Georgia, too.

What will be answered quickly is whether Cohen’s new or former stop is closer to competing with the top dogs. If Leach and Mississippi State lose to an Auburn team that is firing coaches as rapidly as it’s allowing points, Cohen will take an immediate lead.

Mississippi State isn’t far behind Auburn in recruiting. On the field, MSU overcame a 25-point deficit for a win at Auburn last season and is favored by nearly two touchdowns this week.

"We've got to go out and play well," Leach said.

Leach was Cohen’s hire. He can’t let the former AD walk away with no regret for leaving him behind.

Perhaps the timing of the off week for Mississippi State didn’t do many favors. Cohen had time to consider the Auburn move with little going on in Starkville.

Meanwhile, Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek was busy watching Sam Pittman cruise by Auburn for the program’s first win against the Tigers since 2015. It later surfaced that Yurachek turned down the Auburn job and he followed it up with a social media statement ensuring he has no intentions of leaving Arkansas.

If Cohen could have watched Mississippi State beat a struggling Auburn program before being offered the job, maybe he would’ve stayed in Starkville. Or perhaps Leach will lose a game he shouldn’t and remind Cohen of why putting on the orange and blue was the way to go.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.