ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

How will Mississippi State move forward without John Cohen? Mike Leach can set the tone Saturday

By Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZKSx2_0itiXCGD00

STARKVILLE — John Cohen has made his message clear.

Someone who attended Mississippi State as a student-athlete, coached there and served as athletic director since 2016 left Monday because he felt Auburn was a better job.

Whether it be due to salary, boosters or NIL — various reports suggest the latter — Cohen clearly felt his career was better suited for an SEC West rival. Be it true or not, that’s a slight to Mississippi State from one of its own.

It’s a familiar feeling. Scott Stricklin, another alumnus-turned-AD, did the same by leaving for Florida in 2016.

HOT BOARD:Hot board: Who will replace John Cohen as Mississippi State athletics director?

PURGE AND PAY:Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach makes pitch to next AD

MSU moving forward while only trying to prove Cohen wrong will do little good. Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach likely has the best approach when it comes to facing Auburn and its new AD this Saturday (6:30 p.m., ESPN2).

“Whoever you're playing that particular week has a funny way of keeping you distracted from all that stuff — all the little ironies and things that are cute and fun to think about,” Leach said Monday.

If MSU follows its football coach's mindset, proving Cohen wrong will just be a fraction of the reward.

"Just worry about the day-to-day, the next meeting and the next practice," Leach said.

Ultimately, whether Cohen is right or wrong won’t be answered in the immediate future. Auburn has a leg up in NIL and booster money, but it’s still unclear how much winning that will result in. NIL was supposed to let Texas A&M back into the game with Alabama and Georgia, too.

What will be answered quickly is whether Cohen’s new or former stop is closer to competing with the top dogs. If Leach and Mississippi State lose to an Auburn team that is firing coaches as rapidly as it’s allowing points, Cohen will take an immediate lead.

Mississippi State isn’t far behind Auburn in recruiting. On the field, MSU overcame a 25-point deficit for a win at Auburn last season and is favored by nearly two touchdowns this week.

"We've got to go out and play well," Leach said.

Leach was Cohen’s hire. He can’t let the former AD walk away with no regret for leaving him behind.

Perhaps the timing of the off week for Mississippi State didn’t do many favors. Cohen had time to consider the Auburn move with little going on in Starkville.

Meanwhile, Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek was busy watching Sam Pittman cruise by Auburn for the program’s first win against the Tigers since 2015. It later surfaced that Yurachek turned down the Auburn job and he followed it up with a social media statement ensuring he has no intentions of leaving Arkansas.

If Cohen could have watched Mississippi State beat a struggling Auburn program before being offered the job, maybe he would’ve stayed in Starkville. Or perhaps Leach will lose a game he shouldn’t and remind Cohen of why putting on the orange and blue was the way to go.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Commercial Dispatch

Six candidates to replace John Cohen as Mississippi State athletic director

STARKVILLE — Mike Leach’s list of what he wants in an athletic director is fairly simple. Leach said Monday he wants someone who can “keep all the plates in the air” to eliminate distractions. Someone who has common sense and “enough money to keep everything going. Someone willing to leave their head football coach alone when necessary.
STARKVILLE, MS
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Leach suggests Mississippi State reach out to former B1G AD

Mike Leach is on board with the idea of working with Bill Moos again. Leach’s Mississippi State program needs a new athletic director after John Cohen left MSU to take the same position at conference rival Auburn. When meeting with the media this week, Leach voiced support for Moos being his boss again.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

New Ag leader starts at MSU

Mississippi State University has a new leader in the Department of Agricultural Economics. Sean Fox begins his new position Nov. 1 as the department head. Fox is an expert in applied research in consumer economics, agricultural marketing and experimental economics. Fox comes to MSU from the University of Illinois, where...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Enrollment decrease at MSU

MSU has seen a slight decrease in enrollment this year. For seven straight years Mississippi State University reported student increases. This Fall, Freshman enrollment dropped by just 22 students from last year. Still, the university remains highly diverse with nearly 90 countries represented. A recent survey by the shows 97%...
STARKVILLE, MS
mississippicir.org

‘The system is not designed for you to win’

For over 20 years, Stephanie Mallette has served as a public defender working on part-time contracts with Oktibbeha and Webster counties in Mississippi. Like most public defenders in Mississippi, Mallette was appointed by a judge. She represented an unlimited number of defendants for a fixed payment that often did not cover the cost of investigators or expert witnesses for the cases.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Natchez chief among finalists to head CPD

The current Natchez police chief was the first finalist interviewed Wednesday for the same position in Columbus. Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the process confirmed to The Dispatch that Joseph Daughtry Sr. was interviewed before the city council in executive session. It was the first of planned in-person interviews for three finalists that will stretch into next week.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Going on with Grants: Chicken Dee coming to Columbus

Nothing quite hits the spot on a Friday night like fried chicken. I’m happy to report that Steve Gao will soon open Chicken Dee, a fried chicken and southern comfort restaurant at 217 Alabama St. in the former Fish Wings and More building. Gao told me he thought now...
COLUMBUS, MS
Oxford Eagle

Mississippi finalizes largest economic development project in state history

JACKSON, Miss. –Gov. Tate Reeves and the Mississippi Legislature today finalized the largest economic development project in state history. This $2.5 billion corporate investment by Steel Dynamics, Inc., its subsidiaries, and its partners expect to create 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000 in Lowndes County. Steel Dynamics...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

12 Starkville students, bus driver injured in crash

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A bus driver was airlifted to the hospital, and 12 students were hospitalized after a school bus accident in Starkville. According to WCBI, the accident happened near Highway 25 and Longview Road on Tuesday, November 1. The school bus collided with another vehicle. Authorities said two adults and 12 students were […]
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Rehab work underway at Leigh Mall

Interior renovations to the old Leigh Mall are now underway, according to Hull Property Group Vice President of Government Relations John Mulherin. Mulherin told The Dispatch demolition work to the mall at 1404 Old Aberdeen Road began on Oct. 24, and the company is currently demolishing the interior of five empty spaces, including the old JCPenney, the Zales Jewelry Store and the Books-A-Million, to name a few. It is also demolishing the old Sears Auto Center on the southwest corner of the lot.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Meeting the candidates for the Columbus Chief of Police

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a new candidate in town. Mayor Keith Gaskin and council members gathered at city hall to meet with one of the three candidates for the Columbus Chief of Police position. Over the last 25 years, the Columbus Chief Police position has seen several...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Young vandals cause problems in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) -- Investigators in Pontotoc County say it appears a pair of pranksters vandalized a series of mailboxes and even tried to steal a school bus. Early Halloween morning, some residents were awakened by the screeching of tires. They came outside to see tracks on their yard and damage to their mailboxes.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
926K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy