Washington, DC

PREVIEW: Georgetown Women’s basketball

By Brandy Flores
DC News Now
 3 days ago

GEORGETOWN (DC News Now) – Georgetown women’s basketball team is getting ready for the new season. According to head coach James Howard, they will succeed based on their excellent team chemistry.

“So far, I think it’s the greatest chemistry I’ve had since I’ve been here. The thing that I’m looking forward to is how are we when we’re playing someone else. I know that stacking up against the conference is all about how strong are you as a team, the talent is there. But if you’re rock solid and you are together, I believe that we got the best team in the Big East.”

The Hoyas finished last season at 10-19, but have new goals to help them get over the hump in close games.

“I think one of the things we’ve been focusing on are really good starts and really good finishes,” says junior guard Kelsey Ransom. “Last year we had just an unprecedented amount of overtime, double overtime games that we just weren’t able to finish. So finishing plays finishing layups finishing with box outs, those little things that add up to maybe a two-point loss.”

With new additions to the squad, like the local product and top recruit, freshman Kennedy Fauntleroy, and transfers Jada Claude from Morehead State and Kristina Moore from the University of Florida, the Hoyas plan to be a contender in the big east.

The Hoyas kick off their season at home on November 7th against Salem International.

