Hope, AR

Hope Chamber, First National Bank of Tom Bean Plan Christmas Window Decorating Contest

The Hope/Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce and the First National Bank of Tom Bean have planned a Christmas Window Decorating Contest. There will be prizes for the top three entries. The windows will need to be decorating prior to Christmas Open House which is set for November 17th. To participate, call the Chamber at 777-3640 or email hopemelonfest@yahoo.com. This year’s theme is “Christmas Around the World”.
HOPE, AR
67 Gas & Grill Plans Final Show of the Year

The final program of the year at the 67 Gas & Grill in downtown Emmet is set for 6pm Tuesday November 8th. The program will feature the Gas & Grill Band with special guest Frank Ross of Arkadelphia. The public is invited to attend.
EMMET, AR
Spooky Night At Fair Park

A Halloween drive-through was held at Fair Park in Hope by various local law enforcement groups. There were some outstanding costumes as well as some spooky effects to celebrate Halloween.
HOPE, AR
Rutledge Announces Suit Against Texarkana Pool Company

The suit alleges that Young advertised and accepted money from consumers to install in-ground swimming pools, which he failed to complete, ultimately costing homeowners more than $430,000. Young also outsourced work to—yet failed to pay—subcontractors, resulting in collection letters and liens on the homes of consumers who had hired Young to build their pools.
TEXARKANA, AR
Arts Council Announces the 2022 Holiday Bazaar

Hope, Ark. – Southwest Arkansas Arts Council (SWAAC) announces the return of the Holiday Bazaar. After taking a year off, the Holiday Bazaar is back and bigger than ever. Let holiday gift giving be made simple by shopping the Bazaar. This year’s Bazaar will provide a wide variety of items that will make shopping fun for that hard to buy for loved one.
HOPE, AR
City of Texarkana Texas Names Chris Black Interim Fire Chief

TEXARKANA, TX- The City of Texarkana, Texas named its new Interim Fire Chief, Chris Black, this past Saturday, October 29th. The change comes after the position was vacated by former Fire Chief, Eric Schlotter. Schlotter has recently taken a new position as Fire Chief for the City of Aubrey, Texas.
TEXARKANA, TX
Giving Tree applications sought

PRESCOTT – Once again, the Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce will have its Giving Tree program for the holidays. The event is to help those in need get clothes and essentials for their school-aged children during the Christmas season. Registration is Nov. 1-7, and must be done in person...
PRESCOTT, AR
Magnolia church building burnt and used for training

MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the old parsonage building at Calvary Baptist Church in Magnolia, Ark., was destroyed in a controlled burn. The fire was started around 6 PM with multiple fire department trucks waiting to douse the flames and control them if needed. Greg...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Be Prepared These Texarkana Stores Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022

Remember how back in the day most stores would be closed on Thanksgiving? Then all of a sudden all the stores started their Black Friday sales so early that the sales would all start on Thanksgiving Day. Well, what's old is new again and more and more stores are announcing they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day to give their employees more time with their families.
TEXARKANA, AR
Syrup Making Time In Nevada County

Years ago, there were certain chores on the farm that happened in the fall such as hog killing and syrup making. Well we don’t know who all’s killing hogs but over at the Wyndell and Nancy Bailey Farm near Willisville, there was some syrup making going on this past weekend. The Baileys used sorghum cane and put up quite a few jars of finished product. T.J. Fackler and Harleigh Williams are shown stirring the cooking syrup. We bet the smell of the cooking syrup was wonderful!
NEVADA COUNTY, AR
TTPD: Texarkana teen located, safe

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department announced that a missing teen was found Thursday morning. According to a post on the TTPD Facebook page, 16-year-old Everett Walker ran away from his home in Bowie County. An update to that post said that Walker was safe and back home.
TEXARKANA, TX
Texarkana police arrest man for forgery

26-year-old Darius Pleasant of Little Rock completed an online card application using the victim’s name on Saturday morning, prompting the victim’s bank to contact the dealership and inform them that the identity had been stolen. On Saturday afternoon, Pleasant arrived at the dealership to pick up the vehicle....
TEXARKANA, AR
Texarkana Police Searching for Gaming Machine Bandit

The Texarkana Texas Police Department is searching for this suspect in the theft of money from a gaming machine at a local convenience store. If you recognize him call 903.798.3116. Does he look familiar to you? Hopefully, he does to someone. He broke into one of the gaming machines at...
TEXARKANA, TX
State Rests In Sentencing Phase Of Taylor Parker Trial

NEW BOSTON, Texas–The state rested its case on Monday in the punishment phase of trial for a woman who has been found guilty of capital murder in the 2020 death of an expectant mother whose unborn child was cut from her womb. Taylor Rene Parker, 29, also known as...
NEW BOSTON, TX
ADC: 5 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in November

There are five Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole or transfer to another facility in November 2022. The Arkadelphian includes photos when they are available. They are:. Jayce Fogle. Jayce Fogle, 20, is serving a six-year sentence...
CLARK COUNTY, AR

