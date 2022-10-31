Read full article on original website
Related
hopeprescott.com
Hope Chamber, First National Bank of Tom Bean Plan Christmas Window Decorating Contest
The Hope/Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce and the First National Bank of Tom Bean have planned a Christmas Window Decorating Contest. There will be prizes for the top three entries. The windows will need to be decorating prior to Christmas Open House which is set for November 17th. To participate, call the Chamber at 777-3640 or email hopemelonfest@yahoo.com. This year’s theme is “Christmas Around the World”.
hopeprescott.com
67 Gas & Grill Plans Final Show of the Year
The final program of the year at the 67 Gas & Grill in downtown Emmet is set for 6pm Tuesday November 8th. The program will feature the Gas & Grill Band with special guest Frank Ross of Arkadelphia. The public is invited to attend.
hopeprescott.com
Spooky Night At Fair Park
A Halloween drive-through was held at Fair Park in Hope by various local law enforcement groups. There were some outstanding costumes as well as some spooky effects to celebrate Halloween.
texarkanafyi.com
Original ‘Pines Country Club Band’ to Perform at Whiskey River Country November 11 & 12
The weekend of November 11 & 12 at Whiskey River Country Club in Texarkana it’s a reunion of the original Pines Country Club house band. Danny Maxey, Willie Glover, Joe Dale Cleghorn, Perry Steitler, Rob Barnwell, and Jack Patillo will perform together again. Event Page:. Way back in the...
ktoy1047.com
Rutledge Announces Suit Against Texarkana Pool Company
The suit alleges that Young advertised and accepted money from consumers to install in-ground swimming pools, which he failed to complete, ultimately costing homeowners more than $430,000. Young also outsourced work to—yet failed to pay—subcontractors, resulting in collection letters and liens on the homes of consumers who had hired Young to build their pools.
ktalnews.com
Taylor Parker’s mother: ‘We figured the lie would be exposed’
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The mother of the East Texas woman convicted last month of murdering a young pregnant mother and cutting her unborn baby from the womb testified Tuesday that she knew her daughter was not pregnant but did not confront her about it. “Not much you...
How Many Of These Closed Texarkana Restaurants Do You Remember?
A little while back I did a post on Facebook asking you what restaurants we needed back in Texarkana. Some of the restaurants have only been closed for a short while and some of them are classic, like back in the 80s and 70s. After a little driving around and...
hopeprescott.com
Arts Council Announces the 2022 Holiday Bazaar
Hope, Ark. – Southwest Arkansas Arts Council (SWAAC) announces the return of the Holiday Bazaar. After taking a year off, the Holiday Bazaar is back and bigger than ever. Let holiday gift giving be made simple by shopping the Bazaar. This year’s Bazaar will provide a wide variety of items that will make shopping fun for that hard to buy for loved one.
Here’s Your Chance to Meet The New Texarkana Arkansas Chief of Police
Back on October 3 The Texarkana, Arkansas City Manager E. Jay Ellington made the special announcement that the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department had a new Chief of Police Michael Kramm. Now it's time to welcome him to Texarkana. He's been on the job for a week so he's moved into...
foxsportstexarkana.com
City of Texarkana Texas Names Chris Black Interim Fire Chief
TEXARKANA, TX- The City of Texarkana, Texas named its new Interim Fire Chief, Chris Black, this past Saturday, October 29th. The change comes after the position was vacated by former Fire Chief, Eric Schlotter. Schlotter has recently taken a new position as Fire Chief for the City of Aubrey, Texas.
hopeprescott.com
Giving Tree applications sought
PRESCOTT – Once again, the Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce will have its Giving Tree program for the holidays. The event is to help those in need get clothes and essentials for their school-aged children during the Christmas season. Registration is Nov. 1-7, and must be done in person...
myarklamiss.com
Magnolia church building burnt and used for training
MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the old parsonage building at Calvary Baptist Church in Magnolia, Ark., was destroyed in a controlled burn. The fire was started around 6 PM with multiple fire department trucks waiting to douse the flames and control them if needed. Greg...
Be Prepared These Texarkana Stores Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Remember how back in the day most stores would be closed on Thanksgiving? Then all of a sudden all the stores started their Black Friday sales so early that the sales would all start on Thanksgiving Day. Well, what's old is new again and more and more stores are announcing they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day to give their employees more time with their families.
hopeprescott.com
Syrup Making Time In Nevada County
Years ago, there were certain chores on the farm that happened in the fall such as hog killing and syrup making. Well we don’t know who all’s killing hogs but over at the Wyndell and Nancy Bailey Farm near Willisville, there was some syrup making going on this past weekend. The Baileys used sorghum cane and put up quite a few jars of finished product. T.J. Fackler and Harleigh Williams are shown stirring the cooking syrup. We bet the smell of the cooking syrup was wonderful!
ktalnews.com
TTPD: Texarkana teen located, safe
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department announced that a missing teen was found Thursday morning. According to a post on the TTPD Facebook page, 16-year-old Everett Walker ran away from his home in Bowie County. An update to that post said that Walker was safe and back home.
Man accused of breaking into East Texas gaming machine, stealing money
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement said they are trying to identify a man that is accused of breaking into a gaming machine and stealing all of the money inside. The incident happened at a convenience store on Oct. 28 in Texarkana, and officials have video of the man, who was wearing a […]
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana police arrest man for forgery
26-year-old Darius Pleasant of Little Rock completed an online card application using the victim’s name on Saturday morning, prompting the victim’s bank to contact the dealership and inform them that the identity had been stolen. On Saturday afternoon, Pleasant arrived at the dealership to pick up the vehicle....
texarkanafyi.com
Texarkana Police Searching for Gaming Machine Bandit
The Texarkana Texas Police Department is searching for this suspect in the theft of money from a gaming machine at a local convenience store. If you recognize him call 903.798.3116. Does he look familiar to you? Hopefully, he does to someone. He broke into one of the gaming machines at...
txktoday.com
State Rests In Sentencing Phase Of Taylor Parker Trial
NEW BOSTON, Texas–The state rested its case on Monday in the punishment phase of trial for a woman who has been found guilty of capital murder in the 2020 death of an expectant mother whose unborn child was cut from her womb. Taylor Rene Parker, 29, also known as...
arkadelphian.com
ADC: 5 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in November
There are five Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole or transfer to another facility in November 2022. The Arkadelphian includes photos when they are available. They are:. Jayce Fogle. Jayce Fogle, 20, is serving a six-year sentence...
Comments / 0