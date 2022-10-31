Read full article on original website
Related
pocketnow.com
Save up to $499 on Apple’s 2021 iPad Pro models
We start today’s deals with an exciting offer that will get Apple fans, and digital artists fired up, as you can currently score up to $499 savings on Apple’s M1-powered iPad Pro models. Apple made several important announcements on October 18, 2022, including the presentation of new 11...
pocketnow.com
Save 24% on Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Amazon’s early Black Friday deals will help you save on several Bose products, starting with the popular Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, which are currently receiving a 24 percent discount.
pocketnow.com
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is currently 20% off
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Samsung’s latest foldable phones were announced during the company’s 2022 August event, where we received the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 as the most versatile devices, which came to change the way we interact with smartphones. Indeed, they represent a huge step forward in the world of foldable phones, as they have improved any shortcomings that arrived with their predecessors. The best part is that they have already started to receive very compelling discounts that make you want to get your hands on one.
pocketnow.com
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is now available for just $899
We are getting closer to the possible launch of Samsung’s new Galaxy S series, as rumors suggest that the chaebol will release new flagships in the first quarter of 2023, which means that the current Galaxy S22 series is starting to get better and more aggressive price cuts. Amazon’s...
pocketnow.com
Pick up a new ASUS ZenBook 13 Ultra-Slim Laptop for $645 after a 19% discount
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. We end today’s deals with the ASUS ZenBook 13 Ultra-Slim Laptop, which currently receives a very compelling 19 percent discount. The ZenBook 13 launched back in 2020 with an $800 price tag, but you can get one now for just $645 thanks to the latest $154 savings.
pocketnow.com
Save more than $2,000 on LG’s OLED C1 Series 4K smart TV
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Smart TV deals are hotter as we inch closer to the upcoming Black Friday sales event. Earlier this week, we saw a vast selection of Sony smart TVs on sale with discounts of up to 32 percent and savings that would help you save $700 on your purchase. However, today’s offers will let you pick up a new LG OLED C1 Series 4K Smart TV for as low as $1,040.
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Samsung Galaxy Book 2, ROG Strix G10, Bose QuietComfort 45, and more
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s best deals start with the 14-inch Samsung Galaxy Book 2, which currently receives a 26 percent discount. This amazing laptop launched with a $2,450 price tag, but you can get one for $1,823. Of course, this also means that you will get tons of power under the hood, as it sports a gen-12 Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage space, and 650 savings. You also get to enjoy Windows 10 Pro and a free upgrade to the latest version of Windows, in case you want to make the switch.
pocketnow.com
I use these tools to help me save money on expensive tech - UK Edition
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the holiday season are upon us, and you might be gearing up to buy presents for your loved ones, your friends, and yourself. Here at Pocketnow, we always do extensive research, and testing to find the best products and the best deals on them, but there are times when you need to do your own research and take things into your own hands. In this guide, we’ll take a look at the tools and services I use in the UK, and how I usually save anywhere from £1 up to hundreds of pounds.
pocketnow.com
How Google uses AI to solve modern day problems
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. When it comes to artificial intelligence and its applications, Google is a leader in the field. The company today unveiled three new ways in which its AI technologies will be able to make our lives easier. From forecasting floods to helping creators, Google's new AI technologies will change the way we live.
Comments / 0