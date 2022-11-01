ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

WacoTrib.com

Waco graffiti ordinance would offer free removal, fines for violations

Waco property owners who do not heed warnings about graffiti could soon face city fines under a proposed ordinance that officials said is meant to address a minor but growing problem. The new ordinance would require the city to notify owners about graffiti on their property and offer to remove...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Marlin ISD propositions on the ballot this Election Day

Need to take a moment for your mental health? We're taking you inside Modern Meditation 13 and showing you a helpful breathing exercise you can do anywhere!. You won't believe who stars in the sequel to A Christmas Story! We'll show you the trailer! And a Waco whiskey maker is getting purchased by a major company. Plus, what do you think about a 3-day workweek? It's all in the Daily 4 for November 11, 2022!
WACO, TX
KWTX

City of Killeen uses free program to improve citizen engagement

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen is now taking applications for its Killeen Citizens Academy, an eight-week program aimed at helping boost citizen engagement. The goal is for students who participate in the free program to learn the ins and outs of how the municipal government is operated.
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco seeking grants for $13 million in sidewalk, bike lane work

Waco is pursuing state grants for $13 million in work to give segments of Austin Avenue, Dallas Street and 11th Street bike lanes, new sidewalks and repairs for old ones. The city and consultant BGE Inc. picked projects likely to meet requirements for the federally funded Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program administered by the Texas Department of Transportation, said Jim Reed, Waco’s capital improvement program manager. The grants would cover 80% of each chosen project’s cost, a total of $10.4 million for the four Waco will pursue. TxDOT plans to distribute $250 million for projects to be carried out through 2026.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Governor Greg Abbott speaks at Waco local bar

WACO, Texas — Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke to supporters in Waco at the local George's Bar on Speight Avenue. After visiting Beaumont Wednesday, the governor is hoping to get more voter turnout just in time for Election Day Nov. 8. According to the Texas Secretary of State,...
WACO, TX
KCEN

The Belton Police Department is looking for donations for its Senior program

BELTON, Texas — In support of its eighth annual Silver Santa program, the Belton Police Department is looking for donations. The Silver Santa Program benefits elderly Belton residents who participate in the RU OK? Senior Welfare Program. The goal of Silver Santa is to provide a Christmas gift bag for each senior welfare participant.
BELTON, TX
KCEN

Waco's Tree of Angels event is back

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are from previous segments on Christmas and Tree of Angels. Annually, the McLennan County Crime Victims Coalition helps the Waco PD Victim Services Unit in remembering and honoring people who have been the victims of crimes in the neighborhood.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Greg Abbott rounds up McLennan County to vote conservative

Gov. Greg Abbott held an event at 9 a.m. Thursday at George’s Restaurant in Waco to talk directly to voters in McLennan County, urging them to vote conservative on Election Day. Abbott spoke to a crowd of about 350 people. There were no protesters present, and there were only...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
virtualbx.com

Tennyson Middle School Replacement Project – Waco ISD

Work includes a two-story middle school replacement facility, approximately 184,885 sf. The new building will utilize tilt wall construction and structural steel for the primary structure. Typical interior environments include classroom neighborhoods, library, gymnasiums, cafeteria and commercial kitchen, administration facilities, athletics support facilities and locker rooms, and performing and fine arts rehearsal and classroom spaces. The building is to be constructed on a roughly 15-acre site and include a new 400 meter 8-lane track with a natural grass field.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Bomb threats disrupt operations at hospitals in Waco, Temple

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bomb threats disrupted operations at two hospitals in Waco, and another in Temple, Thursday afternoon before the all-clear was issued and operations allowed to resume. Employees and patients at Ascension Providence Hospital at 6901 Medical Parkway in Waco were the first to be allowed back inside...
WACO, TX
B106

Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport Concourse Needs a Name

The Killeen, Texas City Council is naming a concourse at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, and they're giving citizens of K-Town an opportunity to vote for the new name they like best. You can even recommend a name if you know of someone who deserves the honor. Still Boarding. You...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Temple Police respond to major accident

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department was working a major accident on the 3200 block of East Avenue H. The department said on Wednesday that it closed down the road, and traffic was diverted. Travelers were urged to seek alternate routes. The department posted on social...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Killeen ISD hosts virtual special-needs fair

KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are on segments dealing with Killeen ISD. Killeen ISD is hosting a virtual special needs fair Nov. 3 for all ages of students preparing to transition into the workforce. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4:45...
KILLEEN, TX

