Copperas Cove City Council hears presentation on illegal dumping, abandoned items
During its workshop meeting on Tuesday evening, the Copperas Cove city council heard a presentation from Deputy Chief of Police Brian Wyers on the subject of illegal dumping and abandoned personal items at various locations in the city. Wyers gave an example of 11 locations in the city that are...
WacoTrib.com
Waco graffiti ordinance would offer free removal, fines for violations
Waco property owners who do not heed warnings about graffiti could soon face city fines under a proposed ordinance that officials said is meant to address a minor but growing problem. The new ordinance would require the city to notify owners about graffiti on their property and offer to remove...
KWTX
Two Bell County cities could be one week closer to passing ‘Proposition A’ to decriminalize marijuana
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen and Harker Heights voters will see “Proposition A” on their ballots when heading to the polls, and, if passed by voters, it would potentially decriminalize possessing less than four ounces of marijuana for personal use as well as not allow law enforcement to stop someone because they smelled the drug.
KWTX
Marlin ISD propositions on the ballot this Election Day
Need to take a moment for your mental health? We're taking you inside Modern Meditation 13 and showing you a helpful breathing exercise you can do anywhere!. You won't believe who stars in the sequel to A Christmas Story! We'll show you the trailer! And a Waco whiskey maker is getting purchased by a major company. Plus, what do you think about a 3-day workweek? It's all in the Daily 4 for November 11, 2022!
KWTX
City of Killeen uses free program to improve citizen engagement
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen is now taking applications for its Killeen Citizens Academy, an eight-week program aimed at helping boost citizen engagement. The goal is for students who participate in the free program to learn the ins and outs of how the municipal government is operated.
WacoTrib.com
Waco seeking grants for $13 million in sidewalk, bike lane work
Waco is pursuing state grants for $13 million in work to give segments of Austin Avenue, Dallas Street and 11th Street bike lanes, new sidewalks and repairs for old ones. The city and consultant BGE Inc. picked projects likely to meet requirements for the federally funded Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program administered by the Texas Department of Transportation, said Jim Reed, Waco’s capital improvement program manager. The grants would cover 80% of each chosen project’s cost, a total of $10.4 million for the four Waco will pursue. TxDOT plans to distribute $250 million for projects to be carried out through 2026.
KWTX
Marlin residents to vote on two multi-million dollar Marlin ISD bonds that would improve schools, increase taxes
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin ISD has two multi-million dollar propositions on the ballot for the Nov. 8 election, and, while the propositions would completely renovate and revamp Marlin ISD schools and facilities, it would also increase residents’ taxes. Proposition A is a $24 million bond that would renovate...
News Channel 25
Killeen voters divided over Proposition A, ballot measure aimed at decriminalizing marijuana
KILLEEN, Texas — Despite recreational marijuana still being illegal both at a state and federal levels, Killeen residents will vote on a measure that could decriminalize it in their city this Election Day. "It would decriminalize so that people won't be arrested for that if that's the only thing...
coveleaderpress.com
Masonic Lodge in Copperas Cove recognizes two law enforcement officers at Respect for Rule of Law Ceremony
Mt. Hiram Masonic Lodge No. 595 of Copperas Cove recognized two individuals, from Central Texas College and Fort Hood, with the lodge’s award for Law Enforcement Officer of the Year during the 45th Respect for the Rule of Law ceremony held Tuesday evening at the lodge. This year’s ceremony...
Governor Greg Abbott speaks at Waco local bar
WACO, Texas — Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke to supporters in Waco at the local George's Bar on Speight Avenue. After visiting Beaumont Wednesday, the governor is hoping to get more voter turnout just in time for Election Day Nov. 8. According to the Texas Secretary of State,...
The Belton Police Department is looking for donations for its Senior program
BELTON, Texas — In support of its eighth annual Silver Santa program, the Belton Police Department is looking for donations. The Silver Santa Program benefits elderly Belton residents who participate in the RU OK? Senior Welfare Program. The goal of Silver Santa is to provide a Christmas gift bag for each senior welfare participant.
Waco's Tree of Angels event is back
WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are from previous segments on Christmas and Tree of Angels. Annually, the McLennan County Crime Victims Coalition helps the Waco PD Victim Services Unit in remembering and honoring people who have been the victims of crimes in the neighborhood.
baylorlariat.com
Greg Abbott rounds up McLennan County to vote conservative
Gov. Greg Abbott held an event at 9 a.m. Thursday at George’s Restaurant in Waco to talk directly to voters in McLennan County, urging them to vote conservative on Election Day. Abbott spoke to a crowd of about 350 people. There were no protesters present, and there were only...
This Texas City Is Getting Its First Chick-Fil-A!
Here's where and when the new Chick-fil-A will open.
virtualbx.com
Tennyson Middle School Replacement Project – Waco ISD
Work includes a two-story middle school replacement facility, approximately 184,885 sf. The new building will utilize tilt wall construction and structural steel for the primary structure. Typical interior environments include classroom neighborhoods, library, gymnasiums, cafeteria and commercial kitchen, administration facilities, athletics support facilities and locker rooms, and performing and fine arts rehearsal and classroom spaces. The building is to be constructed on a roughly 15-acre site and include a new 400 meter 8-lane track with a natural grass field.
Killeen ISD wins grant to replace school buses with electric vehicles
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Independent School District will be doing their part to clear the air in Texas soon. The district has been named a winner of the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program. KISD will be awarded 25 electric buses, as well as $9,875,000 to improve the...
KWTX
Bomb threats disrupt operations at hospitals in Waco, Temple
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bomb threats disrupted operations at two hospitals in Waco, and another in Temple, Thursday afternoon before the all-clear was issued and operations allowed to resume. Employees and patients at Ascension Providence Hospital at 6901 Medical Parkway in Waco were the first to be allowed back inside...
Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport Concourse Needs a Name
The Killeen, Texas City Council is naming a concourse at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, and they're giving citizens of K-Town an opportunity to vote for the new name they like best. You can even recommend a name if you know of someone who deserves the honor. Still Boarding. You...
fox44news.com
Temple Police respond to major accident
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department was working a major accident on the 3200 block of East Avenue H. The department said on Wednesday that it closed down the road, and traffic was diverted. Travelers were urged to seek alternate routes. The department posted on social...
Killeen ISD hosts virtual special-needs fair
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are on segments dealing with Killeen ISD. Killeen ISD is hosting a virtual special needs fair Nov. 3 for all ages of students preparing to transition into the workforce. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4:45...
