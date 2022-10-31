Hope Civitan Club officers and directors for the 2022-23 Civitan year were installed at their October 25 meeting at Dos Loco Gringos Restaurant. Pictured, from left, are installing officer John Fournier, a two-time governor of the Heartland District of Civitan International, and his wife Karla, both of the West Little Rock Civitan Club; Directors Terra Newsom and Bonnie Anderson; Past President Amber Mackey, Secretary Twyla Pruden, President Mona Still, and Directors Eva Morehead, Judy Flowers and Kim Smith. Not pictured is Treasurer Debbie Hines. The Hope Civitan Club is part of Civitan International, an organization of local service clubs around the world, whose motto is “Builders of Good Citizenship,” and whose special focus is on serving intellectually and developmentally disabled individuals. The Hope Civitan Club was named “Club of the Year” for 2022 by the Heartland District, which covered the states of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri, as well as Arkansas. The local club meets at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at Dos Loco Gringos. Interested persons are welcome to attend a meeting.

HOPE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO