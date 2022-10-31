Read full article on original website
Wolves smother Lions, 54-6
HORATIO – Nobody expected much from Thursday night’s game between Prescott and Horatio. Expectations were for the Wolves to win easily, and Prescott did, ending the regular season with a 9-0 record and going 5-o in conference play. The final score was 54-6, with the Wolves scoring on every offensive possession of the game.
9th-Grade Phenom Plays Hero (Again) + Other Arkansas Recruiting Nuggets
The legend of Kane Archer continues to grow. Believed to be the youngest player ever offered by Arkansas football and already with numerous Power Five offers before entering his freshman year, the touted 2026 quarterback came off the bench and led Greenwood to a 33-23 win over Pulaski Academy last Friday.
Original ‘Pines Country Club Band’ to Perform at Whiskey River Country November 11 & 12
The weekend of November 11 & 12 at Whiskey River Country Club in Texarkana it’s a reunion of the original Pines Country Club house band. Danny Maxey, Willie Glover, Joe Dale Cleghorn, Perry Steitler, Rob Barnwell, and Jack Patillo will perform together again. Event Page:. Way back in the...
City of Hope Sets Veteran’s Day Schedule
The City of Hope will be closed Friday November 11th, 2022 for Veteran’s Day. Monday and Tuesday collection routes will run normal. Thursday trash will be picked up on Wednesday. Friday trash will be picked up on Thursday. The Commercial truck will run its normal schedule for the week.
Norma Smith
Mrs. Norma Jean Smith, age 81of Hope, Arkansas, passed away Monday October 31, 2022, in Hope, Arkansas. Norma was born on August 8, 1941, in Hope, Arkansas, to Pierce and Etoi Moody McCorkle. She is retired from National Laundry and Dry-Cleaning Service. Norma’s favorite pastimes were rolling change to carry to the bank and watching Hallmark Holiday Movies. She is preceded in death by her parents, daughters, Barbara Johnson, Lisa Smith and brother, Cecil McCorkle.
Hope Civitan Club Installs New Officers
Hope Civitan Club officers and directors for the 2022-23 Civitan year were installed at their October 25 meeting at Dos Loco Gringos Restaurant. Pictured, from left, are installing officer John Fournier, a two-time governor of the Heartland District of Civitan International, and his wife Karla, both of the West Little Rock Civitan Club; Directors Terra Newsom and Bonnie Anderson; Past President Amber Mackey, Secretary Twyla Pruden, President Mona Still, and Directors Eva Morehead, Judy Flowers and Kim Smith. Not pictured is Treasurer Debbie Hines. The Hope Civitan Club is part of Civitan International, an organization of local service clubs around the world, whose motto is “Builders of Good Citizenship,” and whose special focus is on serving intellectually and developmentally disabled individuals. The Hope Civitan Club was named “Club of the Year” for 2022 by the Heartland District, which covered the states of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri, as well as Arkansas. The local club meets at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at Dos Loco Gringos. Interested persons are welcome to attend a meeting.
Spooky Night At Fair Park
A Halloween drive-through was held at Fair Park in Hope by various local law enforcement groups. There were some outstanding costumes as well as some spooky effects to celebrate Halloween.
Syrup Making Time In Nevada County
Years ago, there were certain chores on the farm that happened in the fall such as hog killing and syrup making. Well we don’t know who all’s killing hogs but over at the Wyndell and Nancy Bailey Farm near Willisville, there was some syrup making going on this past weekend. The Baileys used sorghum cane and put up quite a few jars of finished product. T.J. Fackler and Harleigh Williams are shown stirring the cooking syrup. We bet the smell of the cooking syrup was wonderful!
Arkansas wagering sets a new record in September
A lot of folks in Arkansas are putting their chips in on the wide variety of sports betting, with wagers totaling a record $21.18 million in September, well above the previous record of $12.6 million in June, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA). Sports wagers may...
Dr. Gregory Whorton Named 2022 Arkansas Money and Politics Top Professional
Dr. Gregory Whorton, CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs, was recognized as one of the best in his field in Arkansas. Dr. Whorton was named to the 2022 Arkansas Money and Politics Top Professionals list. The list is compiled of Arkansas business owners, marketers, real estate agents and others that make...
Identity of man struck by tractor-trailer released by police
25-year-old Craig Collier was hit by a tractor-trailer around 10:30 p.m. on Monday as he tried to cross the interstate on foot. Collier was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was uninjured in the accident. A trial date has been set for January 3 for the...
Major accident stops interstate traffic last night at State Line Avenue
According to a 911 caller, a person was hit on the interstate. Texarkana police had to shut down lanes of the interstate at State Line Avenue while they worked the wreck. The Hope Bobcats have posted the schedule for their basketball program. Governor Greg Abbott visited Texarkana today as part...
Daylight Savings Time ends Saturday
HOPE/PRESCOTT – Daylight Savings Time ends at 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. Remember to run all clocks back one hour prior to going to bed Saturday night.
Record crowd for Trick or Treat on Elm St.
PRESCOTT – A record crowd showed up for Monday night’s Trick or Treat on Elm Street. This year’s event was different as it used both Elm and Third streets. However, it didn’t stop people from being lined up from Elm down E. 2nd St. S almost to Main Street. There were 58 vendors handing out candy and other goodies to the costumed kiddies.
NCRU hosts haunted house
PRESCOTT – Once youngsters loaded up on candy at Trick or Treat on Elm Street, it was time to visit the haunted house at the Nevada County Rescue Unit Monday evening. Members of the NCRU decorated the facility, creating a maze for visitors to walk through. There were witches, ghouls, a coffin, a corpse and even a victim of “Old Sparky” getting the shock of his life. The final creature of the night was the grim reaper himself, having set up shop in the cemetery behind the NCRU.
Motorcyclist dies in Hot Spring County
A Hot Springs man was killed Thursday evening after losing control of a motorcycle on a gravel road. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary filed by Arkansas State Police, William Eugene Hart, 50, was driving a Kawasaki KL 650 motorcycle southbound on a gravel driveway off of Thomas Loop in rural Hot Spring County when he lost control of the motorcycle and struck a tree.
Spring registration open for UAHT
HOPE/TEXARKANA – Registration for spring classes at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is open now through January 10, 2023. The College will hold extended hours registration on January 5 and 6 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Classes begin on Monday, January 9, 2023. UAHT offers over 50 certificates...
Here’s Your Chance to Meet The New Texarkana Arkansas Chief of Police
Back on October 3 The Texarkana, Arkansas City Manager E. Jay Ellington made the special announcement that the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department had a new Chief of Police Michael Kramm. Now it's time to welcome him to Texarkana. He's been on the job for a week so he's moved into...
Hope Chamber, First National Bank of Tom Bean Plan Christmas Window Decorating Contest
The Hope/Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce and the First National Bank of Tom Bean have planned a Christmas Window Decorating Contest. There will be prizes for the top three entries. The windows will need to be decorating prior to Christmas Open House which is set for November 17th. To participate, call the Chamber at 777-3640 or email hopemelonfest@yahoo.com. This year’s theme is “Christmas Around the World”.
Magnolia church building burnt and used for training
MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the old parsonage building at Calvary Baptist Church in Magnolia, Ark., was destroyed in a controlled burn. The fire was started around 6 PM with multiple fire department trucks waiting to douse the flames and control them if needed. Greg...
