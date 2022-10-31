Read full article on original website
hopeprescott.com
Grease Fire at Neighbors
The Hope Fire Department responded to an apparent grease fire at Neighbors convenience store around 4:30pm Tuesday. It did not appear that the incident was serious as the store continued to do business. The firemen were onsite for a time to ensure everything was safe.
hopeprescott.com
67 Gas & Grill Plans Final Show of the Year
The final program of the year at the 67 Gas & Grill in downtown Emmet is set for 6pm Tuesday November 8th. The program will feature the Gas & Grill Band with special guest Frank Ross of Arkadelphia. The public is invited to attend.
hopeprescott.com
Spooky Night At Fair Park
A Halloween drive-through was held at Fair Park in Hope by various local law enforcement groups. There were some outstanding costumes as well as some spooky effects to celebrate Halloween.
Possible Tornadoes+Severe Storms Expected Friday Across Texarkana
Buckle down the hatches a very strong cold front is expected to move across Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana beginning Friday evening and could last into the early morning hours on Saturday. This storm is likely to bring some very severe weather to the Ark-La-Tex, so folks should be on notice of threatening weather.
hopeprescott.com
Syrup Making Time In Nevada County
Years ago, there were certain chores on the farm that happened in the fall such as hog killing and syrup making. Well we don’t know who all’s killing hogs but over at the Wyndell and Nancy Bailey Farm near Willisville, there was some syrup making going on this past weekend. The Baileys used sorghum cane and put up quite a few jars of finished product. T.J. Fackler and Harleigh Williams are shown stirring the cooking syrup. We bet the smell of the cooking syrup was wonderful!
arkadelphian.com
Between a Rock and Hard Place
Love it or hate it, an Arkadelphia landmark is here to stay. “The rock” in downtown has been plowed into by a reckless driver. It has been the brunt of many jokes. At one point the rock even had its own Facebook page created in its mockery. Through rain, blizzards, winds, car crashes and all the unprovoked criticism, the rock abides.
myarklamiss.com
Magnolia church building burnt and used for training
MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the old parsonage building at Calvary Baptist Church in Magnolia, Ark., was destroyed in a controlled burn. The fire was started around 6 PM with multiple fire department trucks waiting to douse the flames and control them if needed. Greg...
hopeprescott.com
City of Hope Sets Veteran’s Day Schedule
The City of Hope will be closed Friday November 11th, 2022 for Veteran’s Day. Monday and Tuesday collection routes will run normal. Thursday trash will be picked up on Wednesday. Friday trash will be picked up on Thursday. The Commercial truck will run its normal schedule for the week.
arkadelphian.com
Shepherd to be honored in special service
Greater Pleasant Hill Baptist Church will celebrate the 22nd pastor and wife appreciation honoring Pastor Lewis A. Shepherd Jr. and Sister Joyce Shepherd. With special guest Pastor Rufus R. Hatley, the services will be held Sunday, Nov. 6, beginning at 11 a.m. Guest church is New Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Gurdon.
ktalnews.com
TTPD: Texarkana teen located, safe
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department announced that a missing teen was found Thursday morning. According to a post on the TTPD Facebook page, 16-year-old Everett Walker ran away from his home in Bowie County. An update to that post said that Walker was safe and back home.
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana police arrest man for forgery
26-year-old Darius Pleasant of Little Rock completed an online card application using the victim’s name on Saturday morning, prompting the victim’s bank to contact the dealership and inform them that the identity had been stolen. On Saturday afternoon, Pleasant arrived at the dealership to pick up the vehicle....
ktoy1047.com
Identity of man struck by tractor-trailer released by police
25-year-old Craig Collier was hit by a tractor-trailer around 10:30 p.m. on Monday as he tried to cross the interstate on foot. Collier was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was uninjured in the accident. A trial date has been set for January 3 for the...
dequeenbee.com
Arkansas AG filing suit against Texarkana pool company
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Richard Young for alleged violations against the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). Young owns Young's Outdoor Solutions, and according to the lawsuit he is alleged to have advertised and taken money from customers to build...
texarkanafyi.com
Texarkana Police Searching for Gaming Machine Bandit
The Texarkana Texas Police Department is searching for this suspect in the theft of money from a gaming machine at a local convenience store. If you recognize him call 903.798.3116. Does he look familiar to you? Hopefully, he does to someone. He broke into one of the gaming machines at...
hopeprescott.com
Daylight Savings Time ends Saturday
HOPE/PRESCOTT – Daylight Savings Time ends at 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. Remember to run all clocks back one hour prior to going to bed Saturday night.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County Real Estate: Seven residences change ownership
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded October 14-26 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes seven residential sales and one commercial sale.
menastar.com
Miller County’s Juvenile Detention Center closing in November
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Miller County’s Juvenile Detention Center is set for closing on Nov. 18. In July, Miller County voted to close The Lantz Lurry JDC. County Judge Cathy Harrison said the building could be used for county office space. Recently, the center has held eight to 10...
Be Prepared These Texarkana Stores Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Remember how back in the day most stores would be closed on Thanksgiving? Then all of a sudden all the stores started their Black Friday sales so early that the sales would all start on Thanksgiving Day. Well, what's old is new again and more and more stores are announcing they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day to give their employees more time with their families.
hopeprescott.com
Giving Tree applications sought
PRESCOTT – Once again, the Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce will have its Giving Tree program for the holidays. The event is to help those in need get clothes and essentials for their school-aged children during the Christmas season. Registration is Nov. 1-7, and must be done in person...
KSLA
UPDATE: Missing Texarkana teen found
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen. UPDATE: On Nov. 3, at 9:40 a.m., the teen was located and is safe. On Nov. 3, TTPD posted on Facebook referencing a teen who went missing earlier at...
